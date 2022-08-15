Read full article on original website
kxoradio.com
Package Pilfered from Porch
An El Centro resident told police that a man stole a package from his porch. The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon in the 1500 block of Barbara Worth Drive. A man reported that a bald Hispanic Male Adult wearing a blue shirt and shorts took the package and left on a scooter. The suspect was located about 45 minutes later in the 500 block of North Imperial Avenue. The suspect was detained, the package, containing school uniforms, was recovered. The victim declined to press charges.
kxoradio.com
Attempted Homicide
A Yuma, Arizona man is in jail after shooting at cars and a house. Justin Paice, 44, was arrested by Yuma County Sheriff's deputies who responded to a report of gunfire in the 13-000 block of East 51st Lane. The report came in about 5:37 p.m. Tuesday. YCSO deputies and Border Patrol agents secured the area, and the Yuma Special Response Team was activated to assist. A less than lethal weapon was deployed, and Paice was taken into custody. He was booked into Yuma County Detention Center on two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and four counts of Attempted Homicide. There were no injuries in the incident.
kyma.com
Agents arrest man with previous conviction, may face additional jail time
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The US Border Patrol Yuma Sector says one person was arrested after illegally entering the U.S. and had previous convictions. Agents arrested the man on Tuesday and performed record checks on him. 33-year-old Miguel Vargas Mendoza had a previous conviction in 2012 for possession of...
The case against the trio of men charged in Somerton murder needs more time
The two brothers, and one other suspect, accused of murdering a 27-year-old man in a Somerton neighborhood were back in court on Thursday morning. The post The case against the trio of men charged in Somerton murder needs more time appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma man convicted of manslaughter after killing brother sentenced to prison
An ongoing family feud that turned deadly has reached a major turning point, as the Yuma man accused of killing his own brother is headed to prison. The post Yuma man convicted of manslaughter after killing brother sentenced to prison appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: Aug. 10-15
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Aug. 10 and Aug. 15. 7:38 a.m.: A man was seen looking into trailers on East Sixth Street in Heber before heading toward Kennedy’s Market. 5:49 p.m.: An aggressive German...
kyma.com
Man from Mexico treks to border wall for upkeep and maintenance
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One man from Mexico pledged to keep the border clean where one wall ends as it meets the Cocopah reservation. The uptick in crossings has brought more trash to the border and one local from Los Algodones, Mexico takes it upon himself to keep his country clean and make a little money on the side.
kyma.com
Agents, troopers arrest man attempting to smuggle four migrants near Yuma
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Border Patrol agents worked together with the Arizona Department of Public Safety to arrest a smuggler on Interstate 8. A post to the U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector social media says the two organizations were able to find four migrants who were being smuggled.
crimevoice.com
Over $3 Million in Methamphetamine Seized During Drug Arrest
Originally Published By: California Boarder Patrol Webpage:. “CALEXICO, Calif. – El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a United States citizen, accused of smuggling narcotics, Friday night. At approximately 10:53 p.m., Calexico Station Communications received a citizen’s report regarding a vehicle suspected of possessing narcotics located in a restaurant...
Problem law enforcement dog transferred to Yuma police
The Pima County Sheriff's Department has decided to transfer a K-9 to Yuma police after the dog bit its handler.
News 8 KFMB
Arizona using shipping containers to fill border wall gaps in Yuma | Will it work?
YUMA, Ariz. — The state of Arizona is using shipping containers to fill gaps in the unfinished wall along the United States-Mexico border in Yuma. However, questions remain if the shipping containers will work effectively to deter migrants. The price tag. Arizona's Director of Homeland Security, Tim Roemer said...
kyma.com
Growing along the Southern Border
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Agriculture industry brings in billions of dollars to the Yuma and Imperial Valley economies, but it’s hard work. Their fields being on the U.S./ Mexico border makes this possible but it also brings its own unique challenges. Both the Imperial Valley and Yuma...
police1.com
San Diego becomes epicenter of fentanyl smuggling amid spike in deaths, drug seizures
SAN DIEGO — More fentanyl is seized at the California- Mexico border than any other border region in the country, according to data released by the U.S. Attorney's Office and other federal officials this past week. The designation isn't all that surprising, given the region's longtime status as the...
kyma.com
Pioneers Memorial Hospital and Reach Air effort first heart attack-saving procedure using balloon pump
BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Reach air has partnered with Pioneers Medical Center for more than 15 years now. For the first time ever, a full-on cardiac lab could help save more lives. The lab opened last May, but earlier this month, Pioneers added a balloon pump for patients having...
kxoradio.com
Ballot Set II
There are races for Imperial County City Councils on the November ballot. The City of Westmorland has three seats available. Incumbents Anna Maria Beltran and Judith Rivera wall face off against Stanley Paul Brummet and Julian P. Villalon. There are four candidates for two seats on the Holtville council. Incumbent Michael Goodsell will see challengers Stacy Britschgi, Ross Daniels and John Munger on the ballot. In Calipatria there will be incumbents Hector H. Cervantes, Javier Amezcua and Huston Hisel as well as Michael J. Luellen II, Fred R. Beltran, and Lourdes Jasso. Calexico will have a choice between seven candidates. Rosie Arreola-Fernandez, Raul Urena, Blanca Morales, Bill Hodge, Morris Reisin, Gilberto Manzanarez and Gerardo Espinoza.
kxoradio.com
Summer Splash Bash
( The County and IID event)...It is being held Saturday. The Summer Splash Bash is being held at Sunbeam Lake on Saturday from 10 am until 3 pm. There will be water activities, shaved ice, Balloon activities, Face painting, food and drinks. The water activities are sponsored by the IID Summer Water Activities Grants. Dippy Duck may make an appearance.
kxoradio.com
Imperial County Unemployment
(July unemployment rate released)....July are the latest numbers available. The unemployment rate was released Friday morning by the Labor Market Information Division of the Employment Development Department. According to the report, July unemployment increased. It was reported at 14.2%, up from a revised 13.3% reported for June, but below the year ago estimate of 19.9%. This compares to an unadjusted unemployment rate of 3.9 for the state and 3.8% for the nation during the same time period. During the month of July, there were 9,600 eligible workers unemployed in Imperial County, out of a labor force of 67,700. Imperial County again ranks 58th in the state.
Arizona Governor Ducey Provides Pictures of Arizona Border Wall Fill-In in Yuma
Arizona Governor Ducey recently provided pictures of Arizona's construction of a fill-in section in Yuma to the border wall, using shipping containers. On Aug. 12 the Governor instructed its contractor to start placing 60 double-stacked shipping containers, reinforced with concertina wire at the top, in the gaps in Yuma.
kxoradio.com
2022 Brawley Cattle Call
(Wrangler Jeans and Rodeo Dreams)....That is the theme for the 2022 Brawley Cattle Call. The week long event is held in November. Events are being released now, mainly because there are changes. The Cattle Call mixer is set for November 3 and will be held at the new Brawley Grocery Outlet. The Chili Cook-Off this year will be held November 5th starting at 5:00 pm, and it will include a Rib Cook-off along with the Chili. For the first time it will be in the evening at Plaza Park. November 7 will be Cowboy Bingo at the Boys and Girls Club. The Mariachi Festival will be on November 9.. A Cornhole Tournament will be held November 10 at the Boys and Girls Club. The annual Cattle Call Parade is scheduled for November 12, and the Rodeo Performance will be spread over 3 days. November 11 and 12 at 7 pm and at 1 pm on November 13. The Cattle Call Royalty will be chosen in October.
kxoradio.com
New APCO For Imperial County
(Interim APCO promoted)...Belen Leon-Lopez was appointed interim Air Pollution Control Officer when Matt Desert retired recently. The County Board of Supervisors took little time in making the appointment permanent. Leon Lopez has become the first woman and the first Latina to serve as Air Pollution Control Officer in Imperial County History. The appointment on August 16 took effect immediately. She is a life-long Imperial Valley resident and Central Union High School graduate. She obtained her Master of Science Degree in Environmental Policy at Kaplan University, and her Bachelor of Business Administration through Devry University. Leon Lopez lives in Heber with her Husband and their two children.
