Calexico, CA

Package Pilfered from Porch

An El Centro resident told police that a man stole a package from his porch. The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon in the 1500 block of Barbara Worth Drive. A man reported that a bald Hispanic Male Adult wearing a blue shirt and shorts took the package and left on a scooter. The suspect was located about 45 minutes later in the 500 block of North Imperial Avenue. The suspect was detained, the package, containing school uniforms, was recovered. The victim declined to press charges.
EL CENTRO, CA
Attempted Homicide

A Yuma, Arizona man is in jail after shooting at cars and a house. Justin Paice, 44, was arrested by Yuma County Sheriff's deputies who responded to a report of gunfire in the 13-000 block of East 51st Lane. The report came in about 5:37 p.m. Tuesday. YCSO deputies and Border Patrol agents secured the area, and the Yuma Special Response Team was activated to assist. A less than lethal weapon was deployed, and Paice was taken into custody. He was booked into Yuma County Detention Center on two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and four counts of Attempted Homicide. There were no injuries in the incident.
YUMA, AZ
Agents arrest man with previous conviction, may face additional jail time

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The US Border Patrol Yuma Sector says one person was arrested after illegally entering the U.S. and had previous convictions. Agents arrested the man on Tuesday and performed record checks on him. 33-year-old Miguel Vargas Mendoza had a previous conviction in 2012 for possession of...
YUMA, AZ
Calexico, CA
Calexico, CA
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: Aug. 10-15

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Aug. 10 and Aug. 15. 7:38 a.m.: A man was seen looking into trailers on East Sixth Street in Heber before heading toward Kennedy’s Market. 5:49 p.m.: An aggressive German...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Man from Mexico treks to border wall for upkeep and maintenance

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One man from Mexico pledged to keep the border clean where one wall ends as it meets the Cocopah reservation. The uptick in crossings has brought more trash to the border and one local from Los Algodones, Mexico takes it upon himself to keep his country clean and make a little money on the side.
YUMA, AZ
Over $3 Million in Methamphetamine Seized During Drug Arrest

Originally Published By: California Boarder Patrol Webpage:. “CALEXICO, Calif. – El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a United States citizen, accused of smuggling narcotics, Friday night. At approximately 10:53 p.m., Calexico Station Communications received a citizen’s report regarding a vehicle suspected of possessing narcotics located in a restaurant...
CALEXICO, CA
Growing along the Southern Border

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Agriculture industry brings in billions of dollars to the Yuma and Imperial Valley economies, but it’s hard work. Their fields being on the U.S./ Mexico border makes this possible but it also brings its own unique challenges. Both the Imperial Valley and Yuma...
YUMA, AZ
Ballot Set II

There are races for Imperial County City Councils on the November ballot. The City of Westmorland has three seats available. Incumbents Anna Maria Beltran and Judith Rivera wall face off against Stanley Paul Brummet and Julian P. Villalon. There are four candidates for two seats on the Holtville council. Incumbent Michael Goodsell will see challengers Stacy Britschgi, Ross Daniels and John Munger on the ballot. In Calipatria there will be incumbents Hector H. Cervantes, Javier Amezcua and Huston Hisel as well as Michael J. Luellen II, Fred R. Beltran, and Lourdes Jasso. Calexico will have a choice between seven candidates. Rosie Arreola-Fernandez, Raul Urena, Blanca Morales, Bill Hodge, Morris Reisin, Gilberto Manzanarez and Gerardo Espinoza.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Summer Splash Bash

( The County and IID event)...It is being held Saturday. The Summer Splash Bash is being held at Sunbeam Lake on Saturday from 10 am until 3 pm. There will be water activities, shaved ice, Balloon activities, Face painting, food and drinks. The water activities are sponsored by the IID Summer Water Activities Grants. Dippy Duck may make an appearance.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Imperial County Unemployment

(July unemployment rate released)....July are the latest numbers available. The unemployment rate was released Friday morning by the Labor Market Information Division of the Employment Development Department. According to the report, July unemployment increased. It was reported at 14.2%, up from a revised 13.3% reported for June, but below the year ago estimate of 19.9%. This compares to an unadjusted unemployment rate of 3.9 for the state and 3.8% for the nation during the same time period. During the month of July, there were 9,600 eligible workers unemployed in Imperial County, out of a labor force of 67,700. Imperial County again ranks 58th in the state.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
2022 Brawley Cattle Call

(Wrangler Jeans and Rodeo Dreams)....That is the theme for the 2022 Brawley Cattle Call. The week long event is held in November. Events are being released now, mainly because there are changes. The Cattle Call mixer is set for November 3 and will be held at the new Brawley Grocery Outlet. The Chili Cook-Off this year will be held November 5th starting at 5:00 pm, and it will include a Rib Cook-off along with the Chili. For the first time it will be in the evening at Plaza Park. November 7 will be Cowboy Bingo at the Boys and Girls Club. The Mariachi Festival will be on November 9.. A Cornhole Tournament will be held November 10 at the Boys and Girls Club. The annual Cattle Call Parade is scheduled for November 12, and the Rodeo Performance will be spread over 3 days. November 11 and 12 at 7 pm and at 1 pm on November 13. The Cattle Call Royalty will be chosen in October.
BRAWLEY, CA
New APCO For Imperial County

(Interim APCO promoted)...Belen Leon-Lopez was appointed interim Air Pollution Control Officer when Matt Desert retired recently. The County Board of Supervisors took little time in making the appointment permanent. Leon Lopez has become the first woman and the first Latina to serve as Air Pollution Control Officer in Imperial County History. The appointment on August 16 took effect immediately. She is a life-long Imperial Valley resident and Central Union High School graduate. She obtained her Master of Science Degree in Environmental Policy at Kaplan University, and her Bachelor of Business Administration through Devry University. Leon Lopez lives in Heber with her Husband and their two children.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA

