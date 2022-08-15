Read full article on original website
tpr.org
Rio Grande Valley and northern Mexico prepare for a gift from the tropics: a rainy weekend
Parched communities in the Rio Grande Valley may see some much-needed rain this weekend, thanks to a weather disturbance in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico that forecasters said could grow into Tropical Storm Danielle. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) tracked on Saturday what it called Potential Tropical Cyclone 4, a...
LIST: Valley cities offering sandbags ahead of weekend rain
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several Rio Grande Valley cities announced they will be offering sandbags as the potential of weekend rain increases. The following cities have announced they will provide sandbags: Brownsville: Cameron County will distribute sandbags from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 20 at Monte Bella Park and the Event Center. […]
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Cortez: Bravo, Region One school districts; you proved the education commissioner wrong
EDINBURG, TEXAS – A Rio Grande Guardian International News Service source said he heard Texas Commissioner of Education Mike Morath speak at a retreat on South Padre Island about Region One Education Service Center dropping from No. 1 to No. 20 for mathematics. Calls to Morath’s press office to...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Pet of the Week: Doodiggity
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for. Get to meet this week’s pet of the week, available for adoption:. Doodiggity. Doodiggity is a two-week-old male kitten. He has...
Harlingen announces free concert event
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen is hosting a free concert in Downtown Harlingen. The event titled “Downtown at Sundown” will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Aug. 19. As stated on the city’s Facebook page, the event is free to the public along with a concert, vendors and a […]
Border’s bad rap, strict development rules discourage builders and buyers, Realtor says
A woman from the Rio Grande Valley has been selected to the National Association of Realtors 2023 National Academy of Leadership Class, which starts Sept. 1. She and a local developer say that neither the border wall nor perception of the border are helping the South Texas market and they hope to change that.
losfresnosnews.net
5th Annual Los Fresnos Cowboy Cook Off
Los Fresnos, August 3, 2022: The Los Fresnos Rodeo will be hosting its 5th Annual Los Fresnos Cowboy Cook Off at the Los Fresnos Rodeo Grounds on September 16th and 17th, 2022 sanctioned by the Champions Barbecue Alliance “CBA”, The Los Fresnos Cowboy Cook Off is also a State of Texas Championship Qualifying Event. The cooking teams will be arriving on the 16th to prepare for the event starting early on the 17th.
KRGV
Sandbag distribution underway in Edinburg
The city of Edinburg will distribute sandbags to residents and businesses on Friday. The distribution will take place at the Edinburg Service Center located at 1201 North Doolittle Road from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. The distribution will continue Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 at the same location from 9 a.m....
riograndeguardian.com
Villalobos unveils Monarch butterfly mural created by renowned Mexican artist
MCALLEN, Texas – Mayor Javier Villalobos has unveiled a mural by artist Irving Cano’s at Quinta Mazatlán World Birding Center. The mural celebrates McAllen’s dedication to the conservation of the Monarch butterfly in partnership with the National Wildlife Federation. Since 2015 McAllen, Texas has committed to...
KRGV
City of Palmview distributing free sandbags to residents
The city of Palmview is distributing free sandbags to residents on Friday. The distribution will take place at Old Gregg's Parking Lot located at 434 W. Palma Vista Dr. from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Residents must show proof of ID. Residences will be limited to four sandbags, while commercial...
riograndeguardian.com
Guerra: Port of Brownsville plans to take on other major initiatives
Over the last decade, the Brownsville Navigation District has made significant investments to maintain the Port of Brownsville’s standing as the global gateway for South Texas and Northern Mexico. We remain open for business moving the commodities our communities need. The Port of Brownsville stands a cut above the...
portisabelsouthpadre.com
Invasive Australian Redclaw Crayfish found in Brownsville
Researchers from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley recently collected invasive Australian Redclaw Crayfish (Cherax quadricarinatus) at the first known site in Texas. From January to February, three specimens were collected at an apartment complex pond that connects to a nearby resaca in the Brownsville area. An earlier 2013...
KRGV
5 On Your Side: Work underway to clear out illegal dump site in San Juan
Crews with the Hidalgo County Irrigation District No. 2 were spotted Thursday clearing up an illegal dump site. Channel 5 News reported last week on the dump site on the side of Earling Road between Caesar Chavez and Raul Longoria that was raising concerns among residents. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 5 On...
San Antonio Current
Boy from South Texas moves up to first place in the U.S. Mullet Championships
With two days left to vote, a boy sporting a mullet from South Texas moved up to first place in the U.S. Mullet Championships Kids Division Thursday morning, according to the latest rankings. Epic Orta from La Joya in the Rio Grande Valley, one of 25 finalists in the competition,...
Brownsville fire fighters working on warehouse fire
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Fire Department is at the scene of a warehouse fire near Padre Island Highway and Cheer Street. The warehouse is said to contain palettes and hand sanitizers. According to Brownsville PD spokesperson Martin Sandoval, the fire extended to the grass nearby the building. No injuries have been reported, police said. […]
What is that? Likely gustnado spotted in Central Texas
Viewers near Liberty Hill spotted a gustnado during Thursday's storms in Central Texas.
Endangered species hatches at Gladys Porter Zoo
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Gladys Porter Zoo announced the historic hatching of six endangered Mangshan pit vipers. The zoo has been working with Mangshan pit vipers for over a decade, but the hatching comes as the first greeting of the species at the zoo. Gladys Porter Zoo is one of three institutions in the […]
CBS 4 to premiere ‘Will Uvalde Happen Again’ Friday
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — CBS 4’s Patricia Guillermo and Derick Garcia will host a premiere investigative special report entitled “Will Uvalde Happen Again?” Friday. The special will focus on the effects that the mass shooting at Uvalde has had on school safety in the Rio Grande Valley and across the nation. The CBS 4 investigation […]
Free “POP-UP” produce distribution set for today
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Bank of the RGV will hold a “pop-up” drive-thru one-day only produce distribution on Friday. The food bank’s social post said the distribution will take place at its location at 724 N. Cage Blvd. in Pharr from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or while supplies last. Guidelines for the […]
Church’s gets praised, meat market blood dumpster leaks into neighborhood
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol is heading to Cameron County’s biggest city with a nasty complaint from neighbors near a meat market. Photos from Carnicerna Del Valle on 1233 E Alton Gloor on June 14, 2022 Health inspection report show bloody meat leaking from a trash bag into a neighborhood street. The report […]
