Los Fresnos, TX

ValleyCentral

LIST: Valley cities offering sandbags ahead of weekend rain

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several Rio Grande Valley cities announced they will be offering sandbags as the potential of weekend rain increases. The following cities have announced they will provide sandbags: Brownsville: Cameron County will distribute sandbags from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 20 at Monte Bella Park and the Event Center. […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Pet of the Week: Doodiggity

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for. Get to meet this week’s pet of the week, available for adoption:. Doodiggity. Doodiggity is a two-week-old male kitten. He has...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen announces free concert event

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen is hosting a free concert in Downtown Harlingen. The event titled “Downtown at Sundown” will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Aug. 19. As stated on the city’s Facebook page, the event is free to the public along with a concert, vendors and a […]
HARLINGEN, TX
losfresnosnews.net

5th Annual Los Fresnos Cowboy Cook Off

Los Fresnos, August 3, 2022: The Los Fresnos Rodeo will be hosting its 5th Annual Los Fresnos Cowboy Cook Off at the Los Fresnos Rodeo Grounds on September 16th and 17th, 2022 sanctioned by the Champions Barbecue Alliance “CBA”, The Los Fresnos Cowboy Cook Off is also a State of Texas Championship Qualifying Event. The cooking teams will be arriving on the 16th to prepare for the event starting early on the 17th.
LOS FRESNOS, TX
KRGV

Sandbag distribution underway in Edinburg

The city of Edinburg will distribute sandbags to residents and businesses on Friday. The distribution will take place at the Edinburg Service Center located at 1201 North Doolittle Road from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. The distribution will continue Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 at the same location from 9 a.m....
EDINBURG, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Villalobos unveils Monarch butterfly mural created by renowned Mexican artist

MCALLEN, Texas – Mayor Javier Villalobos has unveiled a mural by artist Irving Cano’s at Quinta Mazatlán World Birding Center. The mural celebrates McAllen’s dedication to the conservation of the Monarch butterfly in partnership with the National Wildlife Federation. Since 2015 McAllen, Texas has committed to...
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

City of Palmview distributing free sandbags to residents

The city of Palmview is distributing free sandbags to residents on Friday. The distribution will take place at Old Gregg's Parking Lot located at 434 W. Palma Vista Dr. from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Residents must show proof of ID. Residences will be limited to four sandbags, while commercial...
PALMVIEW, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Guerra: Port of Brownsville plans to take on other major initiatives

Over the last decade, the Brownsville Navigation District has made significant investments to maintain the Port of Brownsville’s standing as the global gateway for South Texas and Northern Mexico. We remain open for business moving the commodities our communities need. The Port of Brownsville stands a cut above the...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
portisabelsouthpadre.com

Invasive Australian Redclaw Crayfish found in Brownsville

Researchers from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley recently collected invasive Australian Redclaw Crayfish (Cherax quadricarinatus) at the first known site in Texas. From January to February, three specimens were collected at an apartment complex pond that connects to a nearby resaca in the Brownsville area. An earlier 2013...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville fire fighters working on warehouse fire

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Fire Department is at the scene of a warehouse fire near Padre Island Highway and Cheer Street. The warehouse is said to contain palettes and hand sanitizers. According to Brownsville PD spokesperson Martin Sandoval, the fire extended to the grass nearby the building. No injuries have been reported, police said. […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Endangered species hatches at Gladys Porter Zoo

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Gladys Porter Zoo announced the historic hatching of six endangered Mangshan pit vipers. The zoo has been working with Mangshan pit vipers for over a decade, but the hatching comes as the first greeting of the species at the zoo. Gladys Porter Zoo is one of three institutions in the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

CBS 4 to premiere ‘Will Uvalde Happen Again’ Friday

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — CBS 4’s Patricia Guillermo and Derick Garcia will host a premiere investigative special report entitled “Will Uvalde Happen Again?” Friday. The special will focus on the effects that the mass shooting at Uvalde has had on school safety in the Rio Grande Valley and across the nation. The CBS 4 investigation […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Free “POP-UP” produce distribution set for today

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Bank of the RGV will hold a “pop-up” drive-thru one-day only produce distribution on Friday. The food bank’s social post said the distribution will take place at its location at 724 N. Cage Blvd. in Pharr from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or while supplies last. Guidelines for the […]
PHARR, TX

