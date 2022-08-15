ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickaway County, OH

WSAZ

Hocking County accident under investigation

ATHENS, OH. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened Thursday in Hocking County. It happened on US 33 near SR-374 just after 11:30 p.m. on August 18. Troopers said Arthur William Harris, 74, of Columbus, Ohio, was driving eastbound when he struck a truck...
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Chillicothe woman threatens to kill local judge

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Chillicothe woman found herself in hot water after allegedly threatening to kill a local judge. According to a report obtained by the Guardian, dispatchers received a call from a woman who stated that another female subject was demanding to see Judge Jeff Benson. Benson presides over the Probate and Juvenile Division of the Ross County Court of Common Pleas.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

VIDEO: Details emerge that Chillicothe’s meter maid beat victim unconscious, pistol whipping her 7 times

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Police have released additional information about the city’s top meter maid who was arrested after he allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend unconscious. Gerald Logan, 55, was arrested for domestic violence last week after the mother of his child reported to police she had been hospitalized from a beating at the hands of Logan.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
10TV

92 people arrested in Franklinton, Hilltop during 5th Operation Unity

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In an effort to crack down on crime, the Columbus Division of Police completed the fifth Operation Unity collaboration focusing their patrol operations in the Franklinton and Hilltop neighborhoods. Police describe Operation Unity as a collaborative effort aimed at removing violent offenders, weapons and narcotics from...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Driver dead after hitting telephone pole in Perry Township

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person died Thursday evening after crashing into a telephone pole in Perry Township. Just after 9 p.m., a westbound motorist driving a Toyota Camry on State Route 161 near West Dublin Granville Road and Fiesta Drive veered off the right side of the road, according to a news release from […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

OVI crash hospitalizes Ohio highway trooper, sees man arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio State highway trooper was hospitalized Thursday morning after being hit by a suspected drunk driver. Around 1:18 a.m., 39-year-old Warsame A. Warsame, of Columbus, was driving eastbound on State Route 161 west of Interstate-270 in Franklin County. His Honda Accord then hit an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser driven […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Sister, officer testify in Delaware County murder trial

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — In Delaware County, Wednesday marked the first day of testimony in the murder trial of Matheau Moore, accused of killing his wife Emily Noble in May 2020. The day began with an hour of opening statements from both the prosecution and defense, and then immediately moved into testimony from law enforcement and […]
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

DUI checkpoint scheduled in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ohio Highway Patrol, in partnership with the Ross County Sheriff’s Office and the Chillicothe Police Department, will be conducting a DUI checkpoint starting at 7 p.m. this evening. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, the checkpoint will be along Western Avenue in Chillicothe. Residents...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Wrong-way crash leaves one man in serious condition

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — Troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol are investigating a wrong-way crash that caused the closure of route 33 in Hocking County yesterday evening. Reports say 74-year-old Arthur William Harris of Columbus was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane of route 33 around 11:42 p.m. when his 2016 Ford F-150 collided with another oncoming pickup truck.
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Vinton County, Ohio man killed in Hocking County crash

HOCKING COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A 19-year-old from Vinton County was killed in a vehicle crash in Hocking County, Ohio early this morning. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 on State Route 93 near milepost 1 in Washington Township. Troopers say the victim, identified […]
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two men wanted for 2021 Columbus murder

Katherine Persang, the mother of the victim Bryce Persang, spoke with NBC4 earlier this year on the homicide investigation. You can watch that in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for community tips to help find two men wanted in the 2021 shooting death of Bryce Persang. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Crash claims life of Vinton Co. man

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio— The Athens Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Vinton County man. The crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. on Thursday. Ethan Cole Fout, 19 of McArthur, was traveling along route 93 in Hocking County when...
VINTON COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County Investigation Leads to Arrest and Conviction of Breaking and Entering

Pickaway County – Pickaway County Sheriff detectives were able to solve a breaking and entering case of a local well-known company after months of work. According to the Pickaway County sheriff’s office, on 08/23/2021 at 1550 hours, they were dispatched to Roese Brother’s Paving Inc. When they arrived they met with one of the owners who told the Investigators that over the weekend they had some items stolen from one of their trucks.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Skid steer accident leaves one person trapped in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue crews from Liberty Township responded to the area of Cotterman Lane near Londonderry on a skid steer rollover accident. According to initial reports, the occupant of the skid steer was trapped inside after it had rolled down a hill into a creek. Multiple rescue...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe Police Investigate Fight that Led to a Gun Fired

Chillicothe – Chillicothe Police dispatched to the area of East Water Street and North Brownell Street on a call of a gun shot being heard. ​. The 911 caller stated that there were seven or eight people in the intersection of Water Street and Brownell Street and it appeared they were going to fight. One of the groups of people walked to the location and another group arrived in a blue pickup truck believed to be a Ford F250. ​ One of the people in the group that was walking pulled out a firearm and shot off one round. ​
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus teen accidentally shoots 11-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police responded to a call Monday night that a 13-year-old shot an 11-year-old. Officers arrived around 7:20 p.m. at the 600 block of E. 2nd Ave. after reports that someone had been shot. They found an 11-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound in the torso, according to the Columbus […]
COLUMBUS, OH

Community Policy