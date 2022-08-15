Chillicothe – Chillicothe Police dispatched to the area of East Water Street and North Brownell Street on a call of a gun shot being heard. ​. The 911 caller stated that there were seven or eight people in the intersection of Water Street and Brownell Street and it appeared they were going to fight. One of the groups of people walked to the location and another group arrived in a blue pickup truck believed to be a Ford F250. ​ One of the people in the group that was walking pulled out a firearm and shot off one round. ​

CHILLICOTHE, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO