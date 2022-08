OGDEN, Utah-Freddy Achecar and Brian Dansereau had 3 RBI apiece and the Ogden Raptors routed Northern Colorado 14-1 Friday in Pioneer League play at Lindquist Field. Christian Day posted five strikeouts in eight innings of work for the Raptors who improved to 44-32 on the season. The Raptors and Owlz...

OGDEN, UT ・ 17 HOURS AGO