Jody webert Webert
4d ago
they should be able to if they have a concealed carry permit. their still civilians.
8
Upstate NY Walmart Robbed! Know This Guy? Why Are Some Saying ‘Let Him Go’?
Have you ever left a store without paying for an item? Even by mistake? I remember doing this with a 12-pack of soda that was under my carriage so I went back and paid for it. I just felt like such a dope. In 2022 intentional stealing is not only common, it's somewhat encouraged.
Police Find Remains of NY Woman Reported Missing Last Month
Police say an autopsy conducted this week has determined that human remains found in a wooded area in Walkill, NY is that of a woman who was reported missing last month. Brittany Hendershot was reported missing on July 5, police said. The 21-year-old Port Jervis woman was last seen in Walkill. New York State Police say several agencies conducted a search on Monday of this week and were able to locate her remains:
WNYT
Concerns raised in Fulton County over new NY gun laws
New York’s new gun laws passed right before the Fourth of July have caused some confusion for those permitted to carry concealed weapons. A meeting hosted by Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino and Assemblyman Robert Smullen was held at the Meco Fire Station to explain the new laws. “It’s...
firefighternation.com
Grand Jury Launches Criminal Investigation into NY Fire Academy Training Death
A Schuyler County grand jury is investigating circumstances surrounding the death of a Watertown firefighter recruit while in training at New York’s State Fire Academy. Firefighter Peyton Morse, 21, died after a March 3, 2021 incident at the New York State Fire Academy in Montour Falls. Morse died while participating in mask confidence training.
NewsChannel 36
Corrections officers, state lawmakers speak out against HALT Act
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Union leaders representing state corrections officers, along with lawmakers from the Southern Tier stood in front of the Elmira Correctional Facilities to speak out against the HALT Act, and the impact it has had on prisons across New York. The HALT Act is a state law...
police1.com
S.C. county sheriff’s office looks at adding breaching kits in schools
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina county is looking at outfitting each school with a breaching kit after the Robb Elementary shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The kits include tools like axes, cutting tools and pry bars. The cost ranges from $650 to $800 for each kit. Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller told WSPA that the kits need to be with all of their deputies – including school resource officers.
New York State Has Now Banned Certain Types Of Toy Guns
New York just banned certain imitation guns. Governor Kathy Hochul signed the legislation today, Tuesday, August 16, 2022. The new law requires the guns to be easily identified as toys or imitations to prevent them from being used to commit crimes. It also allows law enforcement to identify them should they be used in a threatening situation. Gov. Hochul said,
spectrumlocalnews.com
NY State investigates House of Mercy following fatal stabbing
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York State is investigating a homeless shelter in Rochester that shut down a week ago after a resident was killed and another was injured during a brutal stabbing incident. Those left homeless after the horrific crime have been lingering outside the building, waiting for the...
NBC New York
Young Couple Found Dead in Their Long Island Home After Shots Fired: Police
A young couple was found dead in their Long Island home after shots were fired inside, Suffolk County police said. Detectives are investigating after a 911 call from a home on Park Circle in Shirley led officers to find two people dead inside the residence just before 5 p.m. Thursday. Police said that 20-year-old Destiny Leinfus and 19-year-old Gavin Bifalco were found dead, both with gunshot wounds.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Signs New Laws to Enhance Street Safety, Prevent Traffic Deaths, Crack Down On Hit-and-Run Crashes
Governor Kathy Hochul has signed a legislative package to enhance street safety, prevent traffic-related fatalities, and crack down on hit-and-run incidents. Two new laws will allow municipalities to reduce speed limits to 25 miles per hour and increase fines for leaving car crash scenes without reporting them. "Every New Yorker...
NBC New York
NY Town Shuts Down 75-Year-Old Volunteer Ambulance Corps — Which Says It's Retaliation
A New York town is pulling the plug on a volunteer ambulance corps that has been in operation since 1947, citing serious issues — but the corps’ leadership claims the move is in retaliation for lawsuits they’ve filed. There are no lifelines left for the 75 year-old...
police1.com
Video: Mich. troopers, off-duty firefighter rescue boy, 10, from rushing waters
ALPENA COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police troopers and an off-duty Wilson Township firefighter rescued a 10-year-old boy from the waters of the Four Mile Dam in Alpena Township on Thursday evening, WPBN/WGTU reported. The boy was hanging on to a dam structure when the troopers arrived. They used...
New Bill Aims To Ban Guns In Many Public Places In New York State
A new bill introduced in New York State aims to ban people from carrying guns in many public places. Even though the United States Supreme Court sided with gun owners who sued the state about its concealed carry laws, this new legislation could make it harder for gun owners to carry their weapons.
Is It Legal or Illegal to Flash Your Headlights In New York State?
When I was a kid, before getting my drivers license, I noticed oncoming cars occasionally flashing their headlights at my mom as they passed by. My mother told me that those drivers were warning her that there was a cop ahead. This tradition has carried on for decades BUT is it legal?
New restrictions on imitation weapons on the books in New York State
Imitation weapons can no longer be black, blue, silver or aluminum.
New York State May Require Gender Neutral Bathrooms In Certain Buildings
New York could require specific buildings to have gender-neutral restrooms. A State Assembly Bill to change bathroom access requirements is in committee right now. Assembly Bill A10652 aims to establish an official bathroom policy in New York State buildings. What Exactly Is A Gender Neutral Bathroom?. According to the design...
Motorcycle pursuit ends with arrest in Broome County
The Chenango County Sheriff's Office was involved in a vehicle pursuit with a motorcycle yesterday, August 15th, that travelled across county lines.
Here’s Where New York State Ranks On List Of Most Violent States
A list of ranking the 50 states from most violent to most peaceful has been released and you might be surprised where New York landed on it. New York seems to have a reputation as being a violent state, but is that really accurate?. It's not too far-fetched that people...
wutv29.com
Voters in NY-23 say they want a Congressman who supports small business, upstate NY
ARCADE, N.Y. -- We are one week out from the August 23rd primary election day for New York’s congressional candidates. Businessman Carl Paladino is running against the state’s Republican chairman Nick Langworthy for New York’s 23rd district seat. Fox Buffalo’s Emily Girsch visited the historically red district...
Prisoners In New York State Can No Longer Receive Packages From Their Families
The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision has banned all incarcerated individuals in state facilities from receiving packages from their families. What initially started out as a 'pilot program' has turned into a widespread policy. New York State has taken away prisoners' ability to receive packages sent...
