Law Enforcement

Jody webert Webert
4d ago

they should be able to if they have a concealed carry permit. their still civilians.

Big Frog 104

Police Find Remains of NY Woman Reported Missing Last Month

Police say an autopsy conducted this week has determined that human remains found in a wooded area in Walkill, NY is that of a woman who was reported missing last month. Brittany Hendershot was reported missing on July 5, police said. The 21-year-old Port Jervis woman was last seen in Walkill. New York State Police say several agencies conducted a search on Monday of this week and were able to locate her remains:
PORT JERVIS, NY
WNYT

Concerns raised in Fulton County over new NY gun laws

New York’s new gun laws passed right before the Fourth of July have caused some confusion for those permitted to carry concealed weapons. A meeting hosted by Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino and Assemblyman Robert Smullen was held at the Meco Fire Station to explain the new laws. “It’s...
FULTON COUNTY, NY
firefighternation.com

Grand Jury Launches Criminal Investigation into NY Fire Academy Training Death

A Schuyler County grand jury is investigating circumstances surrounding the death of a Watertown firefighter recruit while in training at New York’s State Fire Academy. Firefighter Peyton Morse, 21, died after a March 3, 2021 incident at the New York State Fire Academy in Montour Falls. Morse died while participating in mask confidence training.
WATERTOWN, NY
NewsChannel 36

Corrections officers, state lawmakers speak out against HALT Act

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Union leaders representing state corrections officers, along with lawmakers from the Southern Tier stood in front of the Elmira Correctional Facilities to speak out against the HALT Act, and the impact it has had on prisons across New York. The HALT Act is a state law...
ELMIRA, NY
police1.com

S.C. county sheriff’s office looks at adding breaching kits in schools

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina county is looking at outfitting each school with a breaching kit after the Robb Elementary shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The kits include tools like axes, cutting tools and pry bars. The cost ranges from $650 to $800 for each kit. Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller told WSPA that the kits need to be with all of their deputies – including school resource officers.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
96.1 The Breeze

New York State Has Now Banned Certain Types Of Toy Guns

New York just banned certain imitation guns. Governor Kathy Hochul signed the legislation today, Tuesday, August 16, 2022. The new law requires the guns to be easily identified as toys or imitations to prevent them from being used to commit crimes. It also allows law enforcement to identify them should they be used in a threatening situation. Gov. Hochul said,
POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

NY State investigates House of Mercy following fatal stabbing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York State is investigating a homeless shelter in Rochester that shut down a week ago after a resident was killed and another was injured during a brutal stabbing incident. Those left homeless after the horrific crime have been lingering outside the building, waiting for the...
ROCHESTER, NY
NBC New York

Young Couple Found Dead in Their Long Island Home After Shots Fired: Police

A young couple was found dead in their Long Island home after shots were fired inside, Suffolk County police said. Detectives are investigating after a 911 call from a home on Park Circle in Shirley led officers to find two people dead inside the residence just before 5 p.m. Thursday. Police said that 20-year-old Destiny Leinfus and 19-year-old Gavin Bifalco were found dead, both with gunshot wounds.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

