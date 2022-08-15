Read full article on original website
Digital Collegian
Penn State football position preview | Defensive line depth a strength ahead of season opener
A sack can end a drive just as quickly as it starts. In 2022, Penn State has a defensive line with a number of guys who can get the job done. The Nittany Lions recorded 27 sacks in 2021, but the blue and white has potential to see an increase this season for a number of factors, including a new defensive coordinator with a focused intensity on getting to the football.
Potential landing spots for Penn State football freshman defensive end Ken Talley
Before even taking a snap at Penn State, 4-star pass rusher Ken Talley decided to look elsewhere to play college football. Talley announced on Twitter that he entered the Transfer Portal on Monday. The ninth-best player in Pennsylvania committed to the Nittany Lions in September of 2020 and hasn’t visited another school since.
Penn State women's basketball reveals Daytona Beach Invitational foes, fills out nonconference slate
Penn State filled out the final pieces of its nonconference schedule Thursday. The Nittany Lions will take on Toledo and Fresno State in the Daytona Beach Invitational. The blue and white previously announced its participation in the event but had not released its opponents. Toledo went 29-6 season last year,...
James Franklin addresses recent Penn State football transfers, emphasizes importance of developing depth
Time and time again this offseason, James Franklin has highlighted the increased depth he feels he has on Penn State’s 2022 roster. Typically, it’s also been in the context of how to manage a roster in a college football era so heavily influenced by the transfer portal. He...
Where Penn State football running back Caziah Holmes could land after entering the transfer portal
When Caziah Holmes committed to Penn State on Aug. 9, 2019, he probably didn’t expect to have his name in the transfer portal three years later. Holmes was the No. 5 all-purpose back in the 2020 recruiting cycle and joined a program that’s been successful in producing NFL-grade talent at the position since the Saquon Barkley days. The only problem with a successful program like the Nittany Lions’ is that everybody wants their share, which always ends up with someone being left out.
Penn State women's soccer gathers 2 forwards on 2022 preseason MAC Hermann Trophy watch list
The hype train is running strong for two Penn Staters who are gearing up for potential last season with the team. Fifth-year forward Penelope Hocking and redshirt senior Ally Schlegel were named to the preseason watch list for the 2022 MAC Hermann Trophy. The trophy is awarded annually to the top player, as voted on by NCAA coaches, in both men's and women's soccer.
Penn State men's hockey reveals captain, 4 alternate captains for 2022-23 campaign
Paul DeNaples is back leading the charge for Penn State. After serving as captain last season, DeNaples was picked as the second player in program history to don the "C" in back-to-back years, joining former center Tommy Olczyk. Alongside the blue and white's repeat captain is seniors Connor McMenamin, Connor...
Penn State police report alleged stalking incident inside Willard Building
Penn State reported an alleged stalking incident on Wednesday at approximately 9:28 p.m. via a University Park-issued Timely Warning. Penn State University Police and Public Safety said the incident allegedly occurred between 2:10 p.m. on July 12 and 2:15 p.m. on July 25 inside the Willard Building. A known person...
State College announces upcoming traffic restrictions on South Allen Street
The Borough of State College announced a downtown road closure in a Tuesday release. On Wednesday, the intersection of South Atherton Street and South Allen Street will be the subject of street maintenance between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., resulting in the day-long closure of South Allen Street. Drivers will...
State College Borough announces annual commemoration of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom
The State College Borough announced it will host its annual commemoration of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom Aug. 28, according to a press release from Aug. 12. The event will be held from 1-3 p.m. in the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Plaza on 125 South Fraser St.
State College Police Department announces multiple traffic changes through move-in weekend
The State College Police Department announced Wednesday that multiple changes to downtown traffic patterns will occur from Aug. 18-22, according to a press release from State College police. According to the release, the following changes will take place over the weekend:. Aug. 18-20 — The 600 block of East College...
PennDOT resumes State College Atherton Street construction starting Monday
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will resume work on Atherton Street starting Monday until Sept. 6, according to a release. The road closure is due to an upgrade to the sewer system, and it's part of a three-year $30.7 million project estimated to end in the fall of 2024. PennDOT...
Chew Chew Bun Asian Bakery to move into location of former cafe on Beaver Avenue
Chew Chew Bun Asian Bakery will soon move from its former location at the Nittany Mall to 115 E. Beaver Ave. in downtown State College, according to owner Skye Chang. The location was previously occupied by Crust and Crumb Cafe, which closed its doors in May after almost two years on Beaver Avenue.
State College business owner fails to pay over $500,000 in sales tax
On Monday, a State College business owner was charged for allegedly failing to pay over $500,000 in sales tax between 2017 and 2022, according to a criminal complaint. Yean Ngan, owner of Little Szechuan and the now-closed businesses Tea Time State College and Little Food Court, is facing 13 felony counts of theft and 26 misdemeanor charges, according to court documents.
State College Police Department requests public assistance in finding alleged theft suspects
The State College Police Department is asking for public assistance in identifying three alleged theft suspects, according to a press release. According to the release, on July 26 at approximately 9:51 p.m. three men were allegedly involved in a theft from the Skill Machines inside of the Nittany MinitMart at 106 North Atherton St.
