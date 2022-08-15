When Caziah Holmes committed to Penn State on Aug. 9, 2019, he probably didn’t expect to have his name in the transfer portal three years later. Holmes was the No. 5 all-purpose back in the 2020 recruiting cycle and joined a program that’s been successful in producing NFL-grade talent at the position since the Saquon Barkley days. The only problem with a successful program like the Nittany Lions’ is that everybody wants their share, which always ends up with someone being left out.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO