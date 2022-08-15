ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Penn State football position preview | Defensive line depth a strength ahead of season opener

A sack can end a drive just as quickly as it starts. In 2022, Penn State has a defensive line with a number of guys who can get the job done. The Nittany Lions recorded 27 sacks in 2021, but the blue and white has potential to see an increase this season for a number of factors, including a new defensive coordinator with a focused intensity on getting to the football.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College, PA
Where Penn State football running back Caziah Holmes could land after entering the transfer portal

When Caziah Holmes committed to Penn State on Aug. 9, 2019, he probably didn’t expect to have his name in the transfer portal three years later. Holmes was the No. 5 all-purpose back in the 2020 recruiting cycle and joined a program that’s been successful in producing NFL-grade talent at the position since the Saquon Barkley days. The only problem with a successful program like the Nittany Lions’ is that everybody wants their share, which always ends up with someone being left out.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Penn State women's soccer gathers 2 forwards on 2022 preseason MAC Hermann Trophy watch list

The hype train is running strong for two Penn Staters who are gearing up for potential last season with the team. Fifth-year forward Penelope Hocking and redshirt senior Ally Schlegel were named to the preseason watch list for the 2022 MAC Hermann Trophy. The trophy is awarded annually to the top player, as voted on by NCAA coaches, in both men's and women's soccer.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College business owner fails to pay over $500,000 in sales tax

On Monday, a State College business owner was charged for allegedly failing to pay over $500,000 in sales tax between 2017 and 2022, according to a criminal complaint. Yean Ngan, owner of Little Szechuan and the now-closed businesses Tea Time State College and Little Food Court, is facing 13 felony counts of theft and 26 misdemeanor charges, according to court documents.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

