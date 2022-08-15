Read full article on original website
Old Customs Building To Be Renovated
(GSA awards renovation contract)....It is for the renovation of the Old Customs Building. The Old Customs Building in Calexico had been a part of the Border Crossing in Downtown Calexico at one time. General Services Administration awarded the $1.3 million construction contract for the renovation of the Historic old building. The contract was awarded to Hernandez Builders, a disadvantaged, minority owned small business based in Alpine California. The Old Customs Building was original built in 1933. Work is scheduled to begin December 1st of this year. Completion is scheduled for August 2023. When complete, the building will be used as administrative space for US Customs and Border Protection.
COVID-19 Numbers Continue to Drop
The Imperial County Health Department issued an update on COVID-19 numbers. As of Thursday there are 623 active cases of the virus in the Valley. That is 70 less that the Tuesday report. There has been an additional death attributed to the virus. The Tuesday report showed 947 deaths while the Thursday number was 948. The number of COVID-19 active infections has been steadily declining for the past several weeks.
Ballot Set II
There are races for Imperial County City Councils on the November ballot. The City of Westmorland has three seats available. Incumbents Anna Maria Beltran and Judith Rivera wall face off against Stanley Paul Brummet and Julian P. Villalon. There are four candidates for two seats on the Holtville council. Incumbent Michael Goodsell will see challengers Stacy Britschgi, Ross Daniels and John Munger on the ballot. In Calipatria there will be incumbents Hector H. Cervantes, Javier Amezcua and Huston Hisel as well as Michael J. Luellen II, Fred R. Beltran, and Lourdes Jasso. Calexico will have a choice between seven candidates. Rosie Arreola-Fernandez, Raul Urena, Blanca Morales, Bill Hodge, Morris Reisin, Gilberto Manzanarez and Gerardo Espinoza.
Extention Deadline
(November Ballot should be set)....The extended deadline to file has ended. Anyone who did not file candidacy papers by 5:00 pm Wednesday will not be eligible for the November Ballot. The original deadline to file was August 12, but incumbents in several races decided not to seek re-election and the deadline to file was extended in those races. The extended deadline ended Wednesday evening. The Registrar of Voters has not announced any additional candidates. The Registrar must hear from the City Clerks in Cities affected by the extension. El Centro, Brawley, Holtville, Imperial and Westmorland all had their filing deadlines extended, after incumbents in their city council races failed to file for re-election.
Summer Splash Bash
( The County and IID event)...It is being held Saturday. The Summer Splash Bash is being held at Sunbeam Lake on Saturday from 10 am until 3 pm. There will be water activities, shaved ice, Balloon activities, Face painting, food and drinks. The water activities are sponsored by the IID Summer Water Activities Grants. Dippy Duck may make an appearance.
Package Pilfered from Porch
An El Centro resident told police that a man stole a package from his porch. The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon in the 1500 block of Barbara Worth Drive. A man reported that a bald Hispanic Male Adult wearing a blue shirt and shorts took the package and left on a scooter. The suspect was located about 45 minutes later in the 500 block of North Imperial Avenue. The suspect was detained, the package, containing school uniforms, was recovered. The victim declined to press charges.
New APCO For Imperial County
(Interim APCO promoted)...Belen Leon-Lopez was appointed interim Air Pollution Control Officer when Matt Desert retired recently. The County Board of Supervisors took little time in making the appointment permanent. Leon Lopez has become the first woman and the first Latina to serve as Air Pollution Control Officer in Imperial County History. The appointment on August 16 took effect immediately. She is a life-long Imperial Valley resident and Central Union High School graduate. She obtained her Master of Science Degree in Environmental Policy at Kaplan University, and her Bachelor of Business Administration through Devry University. Leon Lopez lives in Heber with her Husband and their two children.
Viva Mexico Art Workshops And Art Exhibit
(City of Calexico Recreation Department Event)...It is the Viva Mexico Art Workshops and Art Exhibit. A Step by step art workshop in which your creation will become part of an art exhibit. All materials will be provided, but spaces are limited, early registration is encouraged. There are two sessions available; for 12 to 17 year olds on Wednesday, August 24 from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. Adults and seniors on Thursday, August 25 from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. It will be held at the Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center on Heffernan in Calexico. To register go to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
2022 Brawley Cattle Call
(Wrangler Jeans and Rodeo Dreams)....That is the theme for the 2022 Brawley Cattle Call. The week long event is held in November. Events are being released now, mainly because there are changes. The Cattle Call mixer is set for November 3 and will be held at the new Brawley Grocery Outlet. The Chili Cook-Off this year will be held November 5th starting at 5:00 pm, and it will include a Rib Cook-off along with the Chili. For the first time it will be in the evening at Plaza Park. November 7 will be Cowboy Bingo at the Boys and Girls Club. The Mariachi Festival will be on November 9.. A Cornhole Tournament will be held November 10 at the Boys and Girls Club. The annual Cattle Call Parade is scheduled for November 12, and the Rodeo Performance will be spread over 3 days. November 11 and 12 at 7 pm and at 1 pm on November 13. The Cattle Call Royalty will be chosen in October.
Attempted Homicide
A Yuma, Arizona man is in jail after shooting at cars and a house. Justin Paice, 44, was arrested by Yuma County Sheriff's deputies who responded to a report of gunfire in the 13-000 block of East 51st Lane. The report came in about 5:37 p.m. Tuesday. YCSO deputies and Border Patrol agents secured the area, and the Yuma Special Response Team was activated to assist. A less than lethal weapon was deployed, and Paice was taken into custody. He was booked into Yuma County Detention Center on two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and four counts of Attempted Homicide. There were no injuries in the incident.
