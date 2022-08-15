(Wrangler Jeans and Rodeo Dreams)....That is the theme for the 2022 Brawley Cattle Call. The week long event is held in November. Events are being released now, mainly because there are changes. The Cattle Call mixer is set for November 3 and will be held at the new Brawley Grocery Outlet. The Chili Cook-Off this year will be held November 5th starting at 5:00 pm, and it will include a Rib Cook-off along with the Chili. For the first time it will be in the evening at Plaza Park. November 7 will be Cowboy Bingo at the Boys and Girls Club. The Mariachi Festival will be on November 9.. A Cornhole Tournament will be held November 10 at the Boys and Girls Club. The annual Cattle Call Parade is scheduled for November 12, and the Rodeo Performance will be spread over 3 days. November 11 and 12 at 7 pm and at 1 pm on November 13. The Cattle Call Royalty will be chosen in October.

BRAWLEY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO