One victim in Wyatt, Missouri, house explosion has died, sheriff's captain says, 9 seriously injured

Third victim dies after Wyatt, Missouri, house explosion
WYATT, MO — A third victim in a house explosion that happened Monday in Wyatt, Missouri, has died, the Mississippi County Sheriff's Office says. The 22-year-old woman, Myranda Gale Golden, died of her injuries around 3:30 p.m. Friday at Regional One Health Medical Center in Memphis, Tennessee, the sheriff's office says.
Coroner: Another victim in Wyatt, Mo. house explosion dies
WYATT, Mo. (KFVS) - A third person has died as a result of Monday’s house explosion in Mississippi County, Mo. Coroner Terry Parker says the victim is 22-year-old Myranda Gale Golden. She is the mother of the 3-year-old. Officials say a 23-year-old man and his 3-year-old daughter lost their...
Girl, 3, Dies After House Explosion In Southeast Missouri
WYATT, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a 3-year-old Missouri girl has died from injuries sustained in a gas explosion that killed her father and hurt her mother, two siblings and five other relatives. The family’s home in the far southern Missouri town of Wyatt erupted in flames on Monday,...
Sheriff's office confirms name of victim killed in Wyatt, Missouri, house explosion
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, KY — Authorities have released the name of the man killed in a Monday morning propane gas explosion in Wyatt, Missouri. Mississippi County Sheriff’s Capt. Barry Morgan says 23-year-old Corey Coleman Sr. died because of his injuries Monday. Morgan says Coleman had burns on 100% of his body.
3-year-old girl succumbs to injuries in Wyatt house explosion
Nashville, TN — A 3-year-old girl has succumbed to her injuries after Monday's tragic house-explosion in Wyatt, Missouri. According to a release from the Mississippi County Sheriff's Office, the girl was hospitalized at Vanderbilt Hospital since the day of the explosion. She reportedly died Thursday around noon. The toddler's...
