Wyatt, MO

One victim in Wyatt, Missouri, house explosion has died, sheriff's captain says, 9 seriously injured

By Jack Kane, Leanne Fuller
wpsdlocal6.com
 4 days ago
wpsdlocal6.com

Third victim dies after Wyatt, Missouri, house explosion

WYATT, MO — A third victim in a house explosion that happened Monday in Wyatt, Missouri, has died, the Mississippi County Sheriff's Office says. The 22-year-old woman, Myranda Gale Golden, died of her injuries around 3:30 p.m. Friday at Regional One Health Medical Center in Memphis, Tennessee, the sheriff's office says.
WYATT, MO
KFVS12

Coroner: Another victim in Wyatt, Mo. house explosion dies

WYATT, Mo. (KFVS) - A third person has died as a result of Monday’s house explosion in Mississippi County, Mo. Coroner Terry Parker says the victim is 22-year-old Myranda Gale Golden. She is the mother of the 3-year-old. Officials say a 23-year-old man and his 3-year-old daughter lost their...
WYATT, MO
KTTS

Girl, 3, Dies After House Explosion In Southeast Missouri

WYATT, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a 3-year-old Missouri girl has died from injuries sustained in a gas explosion that killed her father and hurt her mother, two siblings and five other relatives. The family’s home in the far southern Missouri town of Wyatt erupted in flames on Monday,...
WYATT, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

3-year-old girl succumbs to injuries in Wyatt house explosion

Nashville, TN — A 3-year-old girl has succumbed to her injuries after Monday's tragic house-explosion in Wyatt, Missouri. According to a release from the Mississippi County Sheriff's Office, the girl was hospitalized at Vanderbilt Hospital since the day of the explosion. She reportedly died Thursday around noon. The toddler's...
WYATT, MO
KFVS12

Reward offered in missing Sikeston woman investigation

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Thousands of dollars are being offered for information in the case of a missing Sikeston woman. According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS), The Friends of Shyann Morrison have raised a $5,000 reward for information which leads police to the whereabouts of Morrison or verifiable information as to exactly what has happened to her.
SIKESTON, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Police searching for teen reported missing in Murray

MURRAY, KY — Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl reported missing in Murray, Kentucky. The Murray Police Department says 15-year-old Jayda Williams, who is African American, was last seen wearing a light gray long-sleeved shirt and light gray pajama shorts, but she may be wearing a black T-shirt and jeans. Williams has a nose piercing as well.
MURRAY, KY
KFVS12

Overturned semi closes road in Jackson, Mo.

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) – An overturned semitruck, with a fully-loaded trailer, closed Lee Avenue in Jackson on Friday morning between Jackson Boulevard and Rubbermaid. Officials with the Jackson Fire Department asked drivers to find an alternate route and to avoid the area. The fire department says cleanup should last...
JACKSON, MO
Kait 8

Southeast Missouri fire chief to retire

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - A fire chief in Dunklin County has plans to retire in September. Kennett Fire Chief Paul Spain left his retirement letter on the podium of Tuesday night’s city council meeting. “And again, with my family’s blessings and with Lord Jesus Christ’s blessing, it was best...
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah man arrested on drug charges

A traffic stop Thursday evening on Hardmoney Road, near McNeil Road, led to the arrest of a Paducah man. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that a deputy stopped 33-year-old Scott D. Shirley for a traffic violation. Shirley was allegedly found to be in possession of hydrocodone, marijuana, and several...
PADUCAH, KY
Dresden Enterprise

SHOOTING INCIDENT IN GLEASON

The following is from a press release from August 18, 2022, by Capt. Marty Plunk with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office and reads:. “On August 14, 2022, there was a shooting incident that took place just outside of the Gleason City Limits. Deputies responded and located a Shane K. Westphal, 28, that was suffering a gunshot wound. Emergency Services responded and Westphal was flown to Skyline Medical in Nashville.
GLEASON, TN
KFVS12

Man arrested after chase in Ballard County, Ky.

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A LaCenter man accused of driving at a high-rate of speed and endangering others on a Kevil road was arrested Wednesday night, August 18. According to the Ballard County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy attempted to stop Joe Ed Scott around 8:45 p.m. after observing him allegedly driving at a high-rate of speed.
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Police name suspect arrested in Paducah shooting that injured 2

PADUCAH — Two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday night at the Five Star gas station across from Noble Park in Paducah. Wednesday afternoon, police released the name of the suspect arrested in connection to the incident. The shooting happened at the Five Star on H.C. Mathis Drive...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Industrial incident leaves one dead in Calvert City

An industrial incident in Calvert City that claimed one man's life is under investigation. The incident happened at CC Metals & Alloys on Tuesday morning. Calvert City Police and Fire Department were called to a report of a man down at the facility. They arrived to find 53-year-old Eric Osborne...
CALVERT CITY, KY
abc17news.com

Missouri house explosion leaves multiple people hurt

WYATT, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a house explosion in southeast Missouri has left several people injured and a neighboring home in flames. Charleston Department of Public Safety Chief Robert Hearnes said a faulty water heater may have triggered the explosion around 7 a.m. Monday in the town of Wyatt. KYTV reports that firefighters and ambulances from several surrounding communities rushed to the scene as a second home also caught on fire. Hearnes said that the injured included adults and children as young as 6 months old. The State Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate. Mississippi County Sheriff Britton Ferrell is urging the public to stay away from the street until further notice.
WYATT, MO

