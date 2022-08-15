ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wtva.com

Houston superintendent gives more info about trespassing arrest

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The arrest of a trespasser on Houston High School’s campus has raised many questions within the community. Amiro Alomari, 20, was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Chickasaw County School District Superintendent John Ellison said Alomari posed as a new student. "That's when we realized this...
HOUSTON, MS
wtva.com

Trespasser arrested Wednesday morning on Houston High School campus

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A trespasser on the Houston High School campus was arrested Wednesday morning, Aug. 17. That’s according to a Chickasaw County School District statement. “This morning an individual trespassing on the Houston High School campus was arrested. This person has been removed from the campus by...
HOUSTON, MS
wtva.com

Teenager arrested for Theron Nichols shooting denied bond

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The teenager arrested in connection to a shooting at Theron Nichols Park was denied a bond during a court appearance on Wednesday, Aug. 17. According to the Tupelo Police Department, 18-year-old Alijah Richey is charged with aggravated assault and shooting into a motor vehicle. The incident...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Local Boy Scout councils merge, seek new name

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Two local councils of the Boy Scouts of America are now one and need a new name. The Yocona Area Council served the Tupelo area, and the Pushmataha Area Council served the Golden Triangle. Both covered a combined 22 counties. Boards of the two recently...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo police ask for help in finding missing person

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The Tupelo Police Department made a public appeal Wednesday asking where officers could find a woman missing since her release from the Lee County jail July 7. Peggie Gray Norris, 67, stands 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. Someone last saw her wearing a pink...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Man charged with kidnapping, other crimes in Monroe County

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) — Monroe County sheriff's deputies arrested a man in a kidnapping and domestic violence case after deputies forced their way into his home to get him. Gregory Alan Coker Junior is charged with kidnapping, aggravated domestic violence, felony malicious mischief and obstructing access to emergency assistance.
MONROE COUNTY, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Oxford, MS - Collision on Co Rd 101 results in Injuries

Oxford, MS (August 18, 2022) - There were verified injuries resulting from an auto accident reported in the Oxford area on Thursday, August 18. Near the timeof 7:15 a.m., the collision took place on County Road 101. The accident left at least one involved party with undisclosed injuries. Ambulances were...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Columbus Man Arrested in Oxford on Drug, Weapon, Kidnapping Charges

A Columbus man was arrested Wednesday on several felony charges including kidnapping. According to the Oxford Police Department, members of the Criminal Investigation Division and Lafayette County Metro Narcotics arrested Tyson Hairston, 32, of Columbus at the Links Apartments. The arrest came after an investigation stemming from a call earlier...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Shooting at park in Tupelo leaves many concerned

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tupelo shooting is leaving several people concerned about an uptick in gun violence. The Tupelo Police Department is investigating a Monday evening shooting, Aug. 15 at Theron Nichols Park. One teenager was shot and was taken to the hospital. A bullet grazed another teenager. Police...
TUPELO, MS
Magnolia State Live

Threat on life of Mississippi supervisor under investigation

Panola County investigators on Thursday continued their questioning of residents in and around the Enid Shores area, after District 3 Supervisor John Thomas was threatened in a letter received at the Batesville Courthouse by mail Tuesday. Sheriff Shane Phelps confirmed that investigators have a person of interest in the case,...
wtva.com

Information sought for Pontotoc County home invasion

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Law enforcement in Pontotoc County is asking for help to find the person responsible for an armed home invasion. The incident happened the night of Aug. 12 in the southern part of the county. No address was provided. Law enforcement shared a picture of a man...
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Crime Stoppers meeting held Wednesday in Amory

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers met Wednesday with local law enforcement agencies to discuss an uptick in crime. During the board meeting, tips were shared and discussions about unsolved cases were had. Coordinator Kevin Forrester said crime is definitely up and young people are at the forefront...
AMORY, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo business now offering alcohol for delivery

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Food delivery in the Tupelo area just got more interesting since people can now order alcohol and have it delivered. Tupelo To-Go is now licensed to deliver alcohol and says it is the only such delivery service in Mississippi allowed to do that. "And it...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Two hurt, two detained after shooting at Tupelo park

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Two teens are recovering after being shot at a Tupelo park. Tupelo Police Major Chuck McDougald confirmed with WTVA the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday at Theron Nichols Park on Mitchell Road. Officers found a teen with gunshot wounds. That person was taken to...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Two teenagers are injured in a shooting at a Tupelo park

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Two teenagers are injured in a shooting at a Tupelo park. Police were called to a report of a shooting at Theron Nichols Park on Mitchell Road around 6:30 Monday evening. Officers found one juvenile with gunshot wounds and another juvenile with a graze wound.
TUPELO, MS

