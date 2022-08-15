Read full article on original website
Houston superintendent gives more info about trespassing arrest
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The arrest of a trespasser on Houston High School’s campus has raised many questions within the community. Amiro Alomari, 20, was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Chickasaw County School District Superintendent John Ellison said Alomari posed as a new student. "That's when we realized this...
Trespasser arrested Wednesday morning on Houston High School campus
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A trespasser on the Houston High School campus was arrested Wednesday morning, Aug. 17. That’s according to a Chickasaw County School District statement. “This morning an individual trespassing on the Houston High School campus was arrested. This person has been removed from the campus by...
Teenager arrested for Theron Nichols shooting denied bond
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The teenager arrested in connection to a shooting at Theron Nichols Park was denied a bond during a court appearance on Wednesday, Aug. 17. According to the Tupelo Police Department, 18-year-old Alijah Richey is charged with aggravated assault and shooting into a motor vehicle. The incident...
Local Boy Scout councils merge, seek new name
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Two local councils of the Boy Scouts of America are now one and need a new name. The Yocona Area Council served the Tupelo area, and the Pushmataha Area Council served the Golden Triangle. Both covered a combined 22 counties. Boards of the two recently...
Tupelo police ask for help in finding missing person
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The Tupelo Police Department made a public appeal Wednesday asking where officers could find a woman missing since her release from the Lee County jail July 7. Peggie Gray Norris, 67, stands 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. Someone last saw her wearing a pink...
Man charged with kidnapping, other crimes in Monroe County
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) — Monroe County sheriff's deputies arrested a man in a kidnapping and domestic violence case after deputies forced their way into his home to get him. Gregory Alan Coker Junior is charged with kidnapping, aggravated domestic violence, felony malicious mischief and obstructing access to emergency assistance.
Oxford, MS - Collision on Co Rd 101 results in Injuries
Oxford, MS (August 18, 2022) - There were verified injuries resulting from an auto accident reported in the Oxford area on Thursday, August 18. Near the timeof 7:15 a.m., the collision took place on County Road 101. The accident left at least one involved party with undisclosed injuries. Ambulances were...
Columbus Man Arrested in Oxford on Drug, Weapon, Kidnapping Charges
A Columbus man was arrested Wednesday on several felony charges including kidnapping. According to the Oxford Police Department, members of the Criminal Investigation Division and Lafayette County Metro Narcotics arrested Tyson Hairston, 32, of Columbus at the Links Apartments. The arrest came after an investigation stemming from a call earlier...
Security guard fired weapon outside Chickasaw County church in attempt to scare away intruder
EGYPT, Miss. (WTVA) - A security guard at a church in Chickasaw County fired his weapon on Sunday to keep a man from coming inside. The incident happened outside the the Word of Freedom Church in the Egypt community. Chickasaw County Sheriff Jim Meyers said this happened shortly before noon...
Shooting at park in Tupelo leaves many concerned
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tupelo shooting is leaving several people concerned about an uptick in gun violence. The Tupelo Police Department is investigating a Monday evening shooting, Aug. 15 at Theron Nichols Park. One teenager was shot and was taken to the hospital. A bullet grazed another teenager. Police...
Threat on life of Mississippi supervisor under investigation
Panola County investigators on Thursday continued their questioning of residents in and around the Enid Shores area, after District 3 Supervisor John Thomas was threatened in a letter received at the Batesville Courthouse by mail Tuesday. Sheriff Shane Phelps confirmed that investigators have a person of interest in the case,...
Information sought for Pontotoc County home invasion
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Law enforcement in Pontotoc County is asking for help to find the person responsible for an armed home invasion. The incident happened the night of Aug. 12 in the southern part of the county. No address was provided. Law enforcement shared a picture of a man...
Crime Stoppers meeting held Wednesday in Amory
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers met Wednesday with local law enforcement agencies to discuss an uptick in crime. During the board meeting, tips were shared and discussions about unsolved cases were had. Coordinator Kevin Forrester said crime is definitely up and young people are at the forefront...
Vehicle fire jetted black smoke into air in north Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A tractor trailer caught fire Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 17 in north Tupelo. The incident happened on Interstate 22 near McCullough Boulevard. The driver was not injured, according to Tupelo police.
Tupelo business now offering alcohol for delivery
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Food delivery in the Tupelo area just got more interesting since people can now order alcohol and have it delivered. Tupelo To-Go is now licensed to deliver alcohol and says it is the only such delivery service in Mississippi allowed to do that. "And it...
Wing Stop franchise restaurants under investigation with the Dept. of Labor
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A former chicken wing restaurant is in some hot sauce with the Department of Labor. Boss Wings Enterprises LLC owned several Wing Stop franchise restaurants, including the Starkville, Tupelo, and Oxford locations. The family of rapper Rick Ross owns Boss Wings, which is based in...
Chickasaw County School District offering lunch to local law enforcement officers
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Beginning on Friday, Aug. 19, law enforcement officers in Chickasaw County will want to pay close attention to what's on the menu within the Chickasaw County School District. The district is inviting all on-duty law enforcement officers to have lunch with students and staff in cafeterias...
Traffic moving again after wreck backed up I-22 traffic Thursday afternoon in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A wreck delayed traffic on Interstate 22 near Veterans Memorial Boulevard. The incident happened Thursday afternoon, Aug. 18 shortly after noon. The wreck impacted eastbound traffic. As of 2:21 p.m., traffic appears to be moving at normal speed again.
