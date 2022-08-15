Read full article on original website
WIBW
Kansas Prep Zone: Silver Lake
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A small senior class is not stopping Silver Lake from getting themselves back in the state title picture. The Eagles have appeared in 17 state title games, eight of them as champions, most recently in 2013. First year head coach and Eagle alum Logan Pegram takes...
Fast Casual
Retired Goodcents franchisee is back in business
Twenty-year Goodcents franchisee Sam Singh thought he was ready to retire from his sandwich shop in Emporia, Kansas, but four months later he took over a Goodcents location in Shawnee, Kansas, according to a company press release. Although he retired so he could move to be closer to his family,...
KCTV 5
Kansas governor says 4 casinos can accept sports gambling wagers starting Sept. 1
TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - On Thursday afternoon, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced that sportsbooks at the four state-owned casinos can start accepting wagers on Sept. 1. This will apply to both in-person and mobile wagers. According to a video included in the tweet: There will be a tentative soft launch...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Kiana Turner
Teenager Kiana Turner was last seen on Aug. 2, 2022, in Princeton, Kan. – a small town about 40 miles south of Lawrence. Missing from: Princeton, Kan. Hair: Brown (dyed black when last seen) Eyes: Blue. Distinguishing marks: ears pierced. If you have information that could help the case,...
New boutique opens in Southwest Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – “Bling Glamour” is celebrating its grand opening this week. It is the newest addition to the West Ridge Plaza and offers everything from clothes, shoes and jewelry. The Topeka location is the 25th store in the franchise, spanning across Nebraska, Kansas and Oklahoma. It is open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to […]
rejournals.com
Marcus & Millichap sells 12,945-square-foot retail property in Kansas
Marcus & Millichap Real Estate Investment Services of Kansas, Inc. brokered the sale of Lawrence 27, a 12,945-square-foot retail property in Lawrence, Kansas. The property sold for $4.52 million. Zachary Turner, Scott Wiles, Erin E. Patton and Craig Fuller, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Cleveland and Columbus offices, represented...
Sonic closes in Bonner Springs, plans to open new location in a few years
The Sonic Drive-in in Bonner Springs near Edwardsville has closed its doors. But it does plan to open a new location in a couple years.
KAKE TV
Coaches save 17-year-old baseball player's life with CPR after he collapsed during practice
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KMBC) - A Blue Valley High School junior is headed back to class Wednesday and thankful to be alive. Just two weeks ago he collapsed at baseball practice from cardiac arrest. Seventeen-year-old Davis Dwight was at Mac N Seitz for hitting practice with Coach Nikolaus Crouch. “It’s...
WIBW
Kansas State Trooper has termination overturned
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On August 16th, the Kansas State Civil Service Board overturned the termination of Kansas State Trooper Justin Dobler and reinstated him to his position of Trooper with the Kansas Highway Patrol. Justin Dobler joined the KHP in 2017, and in 2020 when six women filed a...
Dana & Parks: Coaches save 17-year-old who went into cardiac arrest at practice
An incredible story in the Blue Valley School District in Johnson County, Kansas - two high school baseball coaches used CPR to save a 17-year-old player who collapsed from cardiac arrest during practice.
WIBW
K-10 to be widened as part of newly announced IKE projects
ANDOVER, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Kelly has announced that the widening of K-10 from 2 to 4 lanes is only one of 11 newly announced IKE pipeline projects. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Monday, Aug. 15, she and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz announced 11 Expansion and Modernization highway projects - an investment of more than $520 million - have been committed to construction as part of the IKE transportation plan.
greenabilitymagazine.com
Recycle electronics at these free events
Give your unused and older electronics a second life or recycle them responsibly at six electronic recycling events in the Kansas City metro area and at nationwide locations. Most recycling events will take computers, laptops, keyboards, speakers, routers, modems, webcams, network hubs, cell phones, charging cables, phone systems, shredders, fax machines, scanners, VCR and DVD players, video game consoles, printers, copiers and more. Some will also take home appliances, exercise equipment, kitchen appliances and lawn equipment. Many items are recycled for free, but some require a fee.
KAKE TV
Kansas school board meeting gets heated over proposed pronoun policy
GARDNER, Kan. (KMBC) -- Gender identity took center stage during public comment Monday evening at the Gardner-Edgerton school board meeting over a proposed bathroom and pronoun policy. Gardner already has a practice in place with restrooms for men, women and single-occupant restrooms for trans students or others who want their...
lawrencekstimes.com
Kansas anti-abortion activists secure $119K for 9-county recount on abortion amendment, including Douglas
TOPEKA — Anti-abortion activists incredulous about defeat of a Kansas constitutional amendment Monday dropped plans for a statewide recount of votes by earmarking $119,600 for a ballot-by-ballot review in populous Sedgwick, Johnson, Shawnee and Douglas counties and five others. The campaign to raise $229,300 for a hand count in...
WIBW
Fentanyl crisis in Kansas demands awareness and education
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement among others met today at the Topeka Law Enforcement Center to discuss the impacts of fentanyl in Kansas. Already in the first 3 months of 2022 there have been over 2,500 drug overdoses in Kansas. That comes after seeing a 54% increase in drug overdoses in the first 6 months of 2021. Libby Davis lost her son Cooper to a fentanyl overdose last year.
Ponca City News
4 Kansas counties complete abortion recount with minimal vote count changes
Body KATIE BERNARD and CHANCE SWAIM The Kansas City Star Four of the nine counties ordered to undergo a hand recount of votes in Kansas’ abortion ballot initiative have finished their tallies with minimal changes to the overall vote total. Johnson County had not yet begun counting its ballots...
For sale: Historic Leavenworth home listed at $315,000
LEAVENWORTH (KSNT) – A home with deep historical connections to Kansas and other important historical moments is, for sale in Leavenworth. The residence at 501 N. Broadway St. in Leavenworth is not your average home for sale. It has deep roots in the City of Leavenworth, Kansas history and the early women’s right’s movement. The […]
WIBW
Kansas man who had 1959 Corvette seized by KHP in 2017 set to get it back
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Richard Martinez is finally going to get his dream car back. In 2017, the Kansas Highway Patrol seized his 1959 Corvette, which he purchased in Indiana, when they discovered his vehicle identification number was altered during the restoration of the car, even though the government later acknowledged that Martinez was not at fault.
Five Seafood restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some good seafood in the state of Kansas, you've come to the right place.
Thousands of ballots, ‘human’ error: Where Kansas abortion vote recount stands
TOPEKA, (KSNT)— After a private citizen paid nearly $120,000 to recount the abortion amendment vote in Kansas, county election officials are busy going through thousands of ballots cast in this year’s Primary. In the state’s capital city, Shawnee County election workers are hand-counting more than 60,000 ballots. County Election Commissioner, Andrew Howell, spoke with Kansas […]
