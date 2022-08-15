Read full article on original website
Magic Johnson Reacts To Longtime NBA Star's Tragic Loss
Grant Hill's family suffered a terrible loss earlier this week. Hill, the legendary NBA star, lost his mother to Glioblastoma, which is a form of cancer that affects a person's brain and spinal cord. Janet Hill was married to former Dallas Cowboys star Calvin Hill, Grant's father. NBA legend Magic...
TMZ.com
LeBron James Signs 2-Year, $97.1 Mil. Deal W/ Lakers, Paves Way To Team Up W/ Bronny
LeBron and Bronny James are one step closer to being teammates in the NBA -- the King just inked a 2-year, $97.1 million deal to stay with the Lakers through the 2023-24 season ... which will make him a free agent when his son becomes eligible for the draft. The...
Details Emerging From Where Brittney Griner Will Serve Time
WNBA star Brittney Griner has already been convicted of drug smuggling charges and sentenced to nine years in Russian prison. What was unclear, however, was where she'll serve her sentence. Griner's legal team has appealed Griner's conviction. If it's not overturned, the two-time Olympic gold medalist will serve her sentence...
theScore
LeBron dismisses Bronny to Oregon rumors
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James tweeted Tuesday to dismiss a report that Oregon is the front-runner for his son Bronny James. Bronny is the 39th overall recruit on the ESPN 100 for 2023. The four-star prospect and his family have had calls with Oregon and USC, although the Ducks didn't make a formal offer, sources told Zagsblog's Adam Zagoria.
Brittney Griner's Ex-Wife Made Opinion On Situation Very Clear
Brittney Griner remains in custody in Russia, as the WNBA star was sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling. While the Griner situation has sparked debate back in the United States, the WNBA star's ex-wife has made her opinion on the situation extremely clear. Glory Johnson, the WNBA...
Warriors' Draymond Green, Hazel Renee celebrate wedding weekend
The Warriors are enjoying the wedding weekend of the season with the nuptials of Draymond Green and Hazel Renee.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jalen Rose Destroys Skip Bayless Following Bronny James Jr. Debacle
Skip Bayless found himself as the villain on Twitter yesterday as he offered up some criticism for Bronny James Jr. As many of you already know by now, Bronny was playing basketball in France with a club team from California. Bronny was sensational throughout the match and he was able to come through with an impressive dunk that had all of Twitter talking.
Serena Williams declines on-court interview and skips press conference after losing what might be the second-last match of career
Williams was beaten 6-4, 6-0 by British teenager Emma Raducanu in the first round of the Cincinnati Masters on Tuesday.
Here’s Why Serena’s Early Exit From Cincinnati Is a Good Thing
As the great tennis sage Charles Barkley memorably said years ago, “We’re here for a good time, not for a long time.” And so it was with Serena Williams’s match on Tuesday night at Cincinnati’s Western & Southern Open against Emma Raducanu, where she bowed out 6-4, 6-0 in an hour and five minutes.
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Leaves Team, Heads Home to Texas
As the Dodgers complete a central states turn around, they do so without their ace around. Left-hander Clayton Kershaw, who’s on the injured list with a back issue, took the opportunity to leave the team and head home to Texas to spend time with his family while continuing his rehab.
NBC Sports
Venus Williams back in U.S. Open after being given wild card
NEW YORK – Venus Williams will be back in the U.S. Open this year after being given a wild card into what could be younger sister Serena’s final tournament. Venus Williams won back-to-back U.S. Opens in 2000 and 2001, and this year marks 25 years since she reached the 1997 final in Flushing Meadows as a 17-year-old in her first full season on tour.
theScore
Report: 4-time All-Star Dellin Betances retires
Dellin Betances has called it a career. The four-time All-Star pitcher has retired from baseball, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman. Betances had been pitching in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization but was recently released after posting an ugly 10.26 ERA in the minors. The 34-year-old established himself...
Patrick Reed sues Golf Channel, Brandel Chamblee for defamation
Patrick Reed is the latest member of LIV Golf to turn from the course to the courts, as the former
GOLF・
Jalen Rose says Sixers made a mistake making Ben Simmons a point guard
For four seasons, Ben Simmons was the point guard of the Philadelphia 76ers. The 6-foot-10 man out of LSU had the skills and the vision to be a floor leader so the Sixers had him out there running their offense despite his lack of a jumper. The results were encouraging...
theScore
Tiger to grace cover of PGA TOUR 2K23
Tiger Woods is returning as the cover athlete for a PGA TOUR video game. Further details will be announced Monday. Woods was the cover athlete for the Electronic Arts version of the video game from 1999 to 2014 before Rory McIlroy replaced him. EA Sports stopped producing the game after 2015.
GOLF・
theScore
Dodgers broadcaster breaks ribs, wrist going down Brewers' slide
Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster David Vassegh should've asked Milwaukee Brewers mascot Bernie Brewer for some tips on how to get down the slide safely at American Family Field. Vassegh tried the slide but ended up breaking six ribs and fracturing his wrist after slamming into a wall at the end:
theScore
Angels reinstate Trout from injured list
The Los Angeles Angels reinstated star outfielder Mike Trout from the 10-day injured list ahead of Friday's series opener in Detroit against the Tigers. Trout has been on the shelf since July 18 with an injury to his rib cage and upper back. The 31-year-old hasn't appeared in a game for the Angels since July 12.
theScore
LeBron, D-Wade to executive produce 'The Redeem Team' documentary
LeBron James and Dwyane Wade are joining forces once again. The superstar duo will serve as executive producers for "The Redeem Team," an upcoming Netflix documentary on the 2008 United States men's Olympic basketball team, the streaming giant announced Friday. James and Wade played key roles on the 12-man squad...
theScore
Commissioner Warren: 'I could see' Big Ten expanding to 20 teams, paying athletes
Amid the growing financial success of college athletics, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said he could envision the conference expanding to 20 teams and paying its student-athletes. "I could see perpetual and future growth," Warren during an appearance on HBO's "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel," courtesy of Angelique S. Chengelis...
theScore
Report: Wild sign former Golden Gophers captain Sammy Walker
The Minnesota Wild have added a local product to their organization. The team signed University of Minnesota captain Sammy Walker to a two-year, entry-level contract, The Athletic's Michael Russo reports. Walker, a native of Edina, Minnesota, recorded 112 points in 144 games in his four-year NCAA career. He wore the...
