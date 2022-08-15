ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The Spun

Magic Johnson Reacts To Longtime NBA Star's Tragic Loss

Grant Hill's family suffered a terrible loss earlier this week. Hill, the legendary NBA star, lost his mother to Glioblastoma, which is a form of cancer that affects a person's brain and spinal cord. Janet Hill was married to former Dallas Cowboys star Calvin Hill, Grant's father. NBA legend Magic...
NBA
The Spun

Details Emerging From Where Brittney Griner Will Serve Time

WNBA star Brittney Griner has already been convicted of drug smuggling charges and sentenced to nine years in Russian prison. What was unclear, however, was where she'll serve her sentence. Griner's legal team has appealed Griner's conviction. If it's not overturned, the two-time Olympic gold medalist will serve her sentence...
NBA
theScore

LeBron dismisses Bronny to Oregon rumors

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James tweeted Tuesday to dismiss a report that Oregon is the front-runner for his son Bronny James. Bronny is the 39th overall recruit on the ESPN 100 for 2023. The four-star prospect and his family have had calls with Oregon and USC, although the Ducks didn't make a formal offer, sources told Zagsblog's Adam Zagoria.
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

Brittney Griner's Ex-Wife Made Opinion On Situation Very Clear

Brittney Griner remains in custody in Russia, as the WNBA star was sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling. While the Griner situation has sparked debate back in the United States, the WNBA star's ex-wife has made her opinion on the situation extremely clear. Glory Johnson, the WNBA...
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jalen Rose Destroys Skip Bayless Following Bronny James Jr. Debacle

Skip Bayless found himself as the villain on Twitter yesterday as he offered up some criticism for Bronny James Jr. As many of you already know by now, Bronny was playing basketball in France with a club team from California. Bronny was sensational throughout the match and he was able to come through with an impressive dunk that had all of Twitter talking.
NBA
NBC Sports

Venus Williams back in U.S. Open after being given wild card

NEW YORK – Venus Williams will be back in the U.S. Open this year after being given a wild card into what could be younger sister Serena’s final tournament. Venus Williams won back-to-back U.S. Opens in 2000 and 2001, and this year marks 25 years since she reached the 1997 final in Flushing Meadows as a 17-year-old in her first full season on tour.
TENNIS
theScore

Report: 4-time All-Star Dellin Betances retires

Dellin Betances has called it a career. The four-time All-Star pitcher has retired from baseball, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman. Betances had been pitching in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization but was recently released after posting an ugly 10.26 ERA in the minors. The 34-year-old established himself...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theScore

Tiger to grace cover of PGA TOUR 2K23

Tiger Woods is returning as the cover athlete for a PGA TOUR video game. Further details will be announced Monday. Woods was the cover athlete for the Electronic Arts version of the video game from 1999 to 2014 before Rory McIlroy replaced him. EA Sports stopped producing the game after 2015.
GOLF
theScore

Dodgers broadcaster breaks ribs, wrist going down Brewers' slide

Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster David Vassegh should've asked Milwaukee Brewers mascot Bernie Brewer for some tips on how to get down the slide safely at American Family Field. Vassegh tried the slide but ended up breaking six ribs and fracturing his wrist after slamming into a wall at the end:
MILWAUKEE, WI
theScore

Angels reinstate Trout from injured list

The Los Angeles Angels reinstated star outfielder Mike Trout from the 10-day injured list ahead of Friday's series opener in Detroit against the Tigers. Trout has been on the shelf since July 18 with an injury to his rib cage and upper back. The 31-year-old hasn't appeared in a game for the Angels since July 12.
ANAHEIM, CA
theScore

LeBron, D-Wade to executive produce 'The Redeem Team' documentary

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade are joining forces once again. The superstar duo will serve as executive producers for "The Redeem Team," an upcoming Netflix documentary on the 2008 United States men's Olympic basketball team, the streaming giant announced Friday. James and Wade played key roles on the 12-man squad...
NBA
theScore

Report: Wild sign former Golden Gophers captain Sammy Walker

The Minnesota Wild have added a local product to their organization. The team signed University of Minnesota captain Sammy Walker to a two-year, entry-level contract, The Athletic's Michael Russo reports. Walker, a native of Edina, Minnesota, recorded 112 points in 144 games in his four-year NCAA career. He wore the...
SAINT PAUL, MN

