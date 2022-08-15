Tom Brady has been away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for over a week. When asked about his absence Thursday, head coach Todd Bowles was noncommittal about a return date. Bowles said. "We'll talk about it next week. Not concerned about it right now. We're trying to practice against Tennessee and play a game. I said 'sometime after Tennessee.' There's no definitive date for me. But we'll check on it, we'll keep in touch and we'll find out."

TAMPA, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO