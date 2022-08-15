Carol Jean Crays Heisler, 79 of Graceville, passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022. Carol was born October 24, 1942, to the late Oscar Morton and Geraldine Swartz Crays. Carol loved being considered a Domestic Engineer. She was fun loving, enjoying time spent and making memories with her beloved husband and family. She was never hesitant to meeting the needs of others and always making sure they had what was needed. Carol was a charter member of both the Graceville Optimist Club and the Graceville Lioness Club. She was an active member of the Graceville Lions Club and the First Baptist Church of Graceville.

