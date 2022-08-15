ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Flammable liquid spill shuts down portion of I-70 for at least 8 hours

By Tamera Twitty
OutThere Colorado
 4 days ago

Westbound I-70, near E-470 in Aurora, has been closed on Monday after a collision involving a semi-truck resulted in a major fuel spill, according to officials from Aurora Fire Rescue.

Upon arrival at the scene, crews found that the truck was actively leaking ethanol onto the roadway. The leak was contained at about 9:37 AM. Hazmat crews are currently working to clean the spill and estimate the efforts will take up to 8 hours to complete.

Officials are asking commuters to avoid the area or detour to E-470 to east Colfax Avenue.

Updates on road closures and delays can be found here .

