Financial Reports

Motley Fool

Down 10%, Is This Warren Buffett Stock a Buy?

Warren Buffett's company, Berkshire Hathaway, bought shares of Paramount in the first quarter of 2022. Paramount recently reported second-quarter earnings that exceeded analyst expectations.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is Nvidia in Trouble? Or Is This a Buying Opportunity?

Nvidia's gaming segment drug the company down in Q2. Gross margin suffered heavily due to a lack of product demand. Nvidia had experienced a crypto crash before. It just took the company a couple of years to recover.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why This Dividend Stock Is a Buy

Stryker's net sales grew, although its earnings were flat in the second quarter. The company's payout should keep increasing over time. The stock is trading at a discount compared to its medical device industry peers.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy That Could Provide a Lifetime of Passive Income

Target recently became a Dividend King and has a current yield of 2.4%. Paramount Global is a Warren Buffett favorite that pays a 3.15% dividend yield.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Are Ideal for Retirees

Bristol Myers, Cisco, and McDonald's are top dividend stocks. They have all been raising their dividend payments in recent years. All currently offer dividend yields above the S&P 500's payout.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today

Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 3 Value Stocks for Years

You don't need to invest a ton of money to make a significant impact on your long-term financial health. You also don't need to put your money into speculative growth stocks in order to achieve massive returns over time. These three value stocks could turn a $5,000 investment...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

360 Finance Inc (QFIN) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. 360 Finance Inc (QFIN -0.27%) Q2 2022 Earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

NetEase (NTES) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

NetEase (NTES -1.67%) Good day, and welcome to the NetEase 2022 second quarter earnings conference call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Margaret Shi, IR director of NetEase. Please go ahead, ma'am. Margaret Shi -- Director, Investor Relations. Thank...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Applied Materials (AMAT) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Applied Materials (AMAT -4.05%) Q3 2022 Earnings Call.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. EHang Holdings Limited (EH -5.69%) Q2 2022 Earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Stoneco LTD (STNE) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Stoneco LTD (STNE -22.30%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Arco Platform Ltd (ARCE) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Arco Platform Ltd (ARCE -4.70%) Q2 2022 Earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

The Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The Estee Lauder Companies (EL -2.89%) Q4 2022...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Here's What Could Make This Beaten-Down Stock a Buy

Biogen's controversial medicine for Alzheimer's will undergo a further study. The biotech is working on another treatment within this therapeutic area.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Motley Fool

3 Semiconductor Growth Stocks That Have Soared This Month

Cohu is on the cusp of generating $1 billion in annual revenue. MKS Instruments claims to touch every semiconductor produced globally with its products and services. Axcelis Technologies has the highest order backlog in its history at $869 million, suggesting more strength ahead.
STOCKS

