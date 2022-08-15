Read full article on original website
Related
wevv.com
Arrest made after bank robbery on Evansville's north side
Evansville Police are investigating a robbery at Old National Bank on First Avenue. 47-year old Derrick Staser was arrested on Robbery and Intimidation charges just after 1:30 Thursday afternoon. Authorities say, they were called to the bank for a hold-up alarm. Police say Staser showed a note to the bank...
14news.com
Arrest made in Owensboro shooting
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police say a man has been arrested for shooting someone during a fight. It happened Thursday around 12:45 p.m. in the 500 block of Orchard Street. Police say the man who had been shot told them it happened because of an accidental discharge. He was...
OPD: Accidental firearm discharge on Orchard Street leads to arrest
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) arrested a man after finding out an alleged accidental discharge was actually the result of a fight. OPD says on August 18, around 12:48 p.m., officers were sent to the 600 block of Orchard Street in reference to someone who had been shot. OPD says when […]
wevv.com
A Man, Women and Child shot at late last night
At the intersection of South Morton and Powell, two or three teens dressed in all black opened fire on a vehicle with 3 people inside. Man, woman and child shot at in Evansville late Wednesday night. A witness told Evansville Police they saw two or three teens wearing all black...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
14news.com
Police: Man arrested following robbery at Evansville bank
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating a robbery at the Old National Bank on North First Avenue. 47-year-old Derrick Staser was arrested on robbery and intimidation charges on Thursday afternoon. Police were called to the bank just before 1 p.m. in reference to a holdup alarm, according to...
wevv.com
Man, woman and child shot at in Evansville late Wednesday night
Multiple teens may have been involved in an attempted shooting in Evansville, Indiana late Wednesday night. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to a shooting in the area of South Morton Avenue and Powell Avenue late Wednesday around 11 p.m. While in the area, an officer got flagged...
14news.com
2 men accused of trying to rob pizza guy
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police arrested two men on robbery charges after an incident at Bally’s Casino late Thursday night. Officers say the found the victim in the lobby. They say he was bleeding from a cut under his eye. Police say he told them he tried to...
HPD: Two arrests made after narcotics investigation
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department (HPD) helped other agencies with a narcotics investigation that ended in two arrests. HPD says on August 18, HPD and Kentucky State Police DESI Task Force finished up a large-scale narcotics trafficking investigation in Henderson, with the arrests of Jeremy Book, 46, of Henderson, and Kristin Wright, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Officials: Man found on Sutton Lane identified
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A man who was found Monday on Sutton Lane has been identified by officials as Jacob Simpson, 25, of Owensboro. The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says on August 15, at 4:45 pm, police responded to the 200 block of Sutton Lane in reference to a man lying in the roadway. Police […]
14news.com
Evansville church hit by vandals
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating vandalism at an Evansville church. They say a glass window and door were busted out at St. Mary’s Church downtown. That’s on Cherry Street. It happened sometime overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Police also say the suspects threw several rocks at another...
Evansville firefighter’s widow charged with murder
(WEHT) - Elizabeth Fox-Doerr and Larry Richmond Sr. have been charged with the 2019 murder of Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr.
Motel attack hospitalizes victim in Muhlenberg County
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a man was arrested after a victim was injured in an attack at the Central Motel earlier this month. The incident happened on Saturday, August 6 around 3:17 p.m. The Central City Police officer who responded said they found the victim who was struck in the head with […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
14news.com
EPD: Man arrested after stabbing in Walmart parking lot, 1 hospitalized
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man has been arrested following a stabbing in a Walmart parking lot on Evansville’s eastside. Officials with the Evansville Police Department say they were called to the scene around 6:05 p.m. EPD says a man was assaulted in the parking lot, and then moments...
wevv.com
Investigation into death of 25-year-old Owensboro man underway
Police in Owensboro, Kentucky say they're investigating the death of a 25-year-old man after an incident that happened Monday. The Owensboro Police Department says the investigation started around 4:45 p.m. on Monday when officers were called to the intersection of Sutton Lane and West 2nd Street. Officers say they found...
Suspects shoot victim, try to escape on bikes and get caught
The Evansville Police Department (EPD) received a report of a shooting in the 4900 block of Fairmont Ave on Tuesday around 6:30 a.m. Officers transported the victim to a local hospital. According to a press release, the victims injuries were not life threatening.
wevv.com
More than 100 grams of meth found in Henderson drug bust with 2 arrests, police say
Officials in Henderson, Kentucky, say a large-scale drug trafficking investigation has landed two people in jail. The Henderson Police Department says that with some help from the Kentucky State Police and the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, it concluded the investigation on Thursday with the arrests of 42-year-old Kristen Wright and 46-year-old Jeremy Book.
14news.com
Officials provide update in Weinbach Ave. explosion investigation
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, Evansville fire officials gave an update on the explosion that killed three people on Weinbach Avenue. It’s been a week since the house explosion happened. The road is open and the main investigators are no longer on the scene. Evansville Fire Chief Mike...
wevv.com
Evansville restaurant releases statement after employees accused of child neglect
An Evansville, Indiana restaurant has issued a public statement after two of its employees were accused of child neglect. As reported on Wednesday, two individuals were arrested on charges of neglect after someone called 911 and said they saw a small child left alone in a vehicle while getting food at the Mister B's Pizza & Wings restaurant in Evansville.
Walmart assault; suspect hits man with skateboard, stabs woman
The Evansville Police Department say a man was assaulted with a skateboard in the parking lot of the Walmart on the east side of town. Reports say the suspect also stabbed a woman.
OPD: Woman missing from Owensboro, could be in a hotel
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) is trying to locate a missing adult. Police say Sarah Alice Wiseman-Nicely, 35, from Owensboro, has gone missing. Police say the last contact with Wiseman-Nicely was by phone on August 13. OPD suspects she could be staying at hotels in the Owensboro area. Police say she […]
Comments / 0