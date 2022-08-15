South Carolina home prices jumped by double digits in July year over year, continuing a trend of rising costs that have caused a market cool down and drop in buying. The South Carolina housing market saw a 17.6% jump in median sales prices in July, year over year, the latest South Carolina Realtors statistics show. Inversely, nearly every housing market in the Palmetto State saw a double-digit drop in home sales in July. The shift is part of a larger cooling trend in the U.S. housing market as more buyers have been priced out, industry experts say.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO