WLTX.com
Latest earthquake in South Carolina not in Kershaw County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The ground under South Carolina has once again come to life with a seismic rumble but it wasn't in Lugoff or Elgin. Kershaw County is seeing a slight break from the earthquakes with the latest occurring just under 4 miles southeast of the Homeland Park community in Anderson County. For reference, that's about 110 miles northwest of the earthquake swarm that has rattled parts of the Columbia area since late December.
South Carolina gas prices down nearly 24% since new record set in June, AAA data shows
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Gas prices in South Carolina continued to fall on Monday, having dropped nearly 24% since the state set a new record for the highest average price in June, according to AAA. As of Monday morning, the average cost for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in South Carolina was $3.51, […]
AOL Corp
This South Carolina city ranks among the trendiest Labor Day destinations. Here’s why
South Carolina is home to one of the nation’s trendiest travel destinations for Labor Day, a new report finds. North Charleston ranks No. 10 on a list of places people can’t wait to visit over the holiday weekend, according to findings published Tuesday, Aug. 16. To create the...
kiss951.com
Study: The Best Chicken Fingers In North and South Carolina
No Bones, plenty of perfectly proportioned chicken, and just enough sauce and seasoning. Who doesn’t love a good chicken finger? They aren’t just for kids and they aren’t just for fast food places. If you are like us, you love to eat! And you might love knowing where you can find the best chicken fingers in both North and South Carolina.
AOL Corp
Home prices in SC soared by double digits in July. Here’s where that slowed buying the most
South Carolina home prices jumped by double digits in July year over year, continuing a trend of rising costs that have caused a market cool down and drop in buying. The South Carolina housing market saw a 17.6% jump in median sales prices in July, year over year, the latest South Carolina Realtors statistics show. Inversely, nearly every housing market in the Palmetto State saw a double-digit drop in home sales in July. The shift is part of a larger cooling trend in the U.S. housing market as more buyers have been priced out, industry experts say.
The Post and Courier
South Carolina's strong growth means a need for more retail construction, report says
COLUMBIA — South Carolina is seeing economic growth gobble up the real estate spaces for shops and businesses, according to industry experts. A recent report from Colliers South Carolina said available space is being taken up quickly and that construction of more will be needed to meet the demand.
abcnews4.com
Worst states to live in? South Carolina makes top 10, data shows
WPDE — According to recent data from WalletHub, South Carolina was ranked the 6th worst state to live in for its 2022 list. With Massachusetts taking the number one spot, the list is based on the following factors:. Affordability. Economy. Education and health. Quality of life. Safety. South Carolina...
New stimulus proposal would give South Carolina families thousands of dollars
money in rubber bandsPictures of money (Creative Commons) A new stimulus proposal, called the Family Security Act 2.0., has been introduced by Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. Under this proposal, families would receive $350 per month for each qualifying child ages five years old and under. For any families with children ages six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 a month for each qualifying child.
counton2.com
Lowcountry Rapid Transit receives federal approval to begin engineering phase
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Rapid Transit (LCRT) is one step closer to becoming a reality after receiving federal approval to enter the engineering phase. The project would be South Carolina’s first mass transit infrastructure project, placing a 21.3-mile rapid bus route along US 78 and US 52 (Rivers Avenue).
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
4 Floating Obstacle Courses Over Water in Georgia and South Carolina
Need something different but also super fun to cool off during the summer and get out all your kids’ energy? Here are four floating obstacle courses in South Carolina and Georgia to do just that. Floating obstacle courses are one of my new favorite summer activities. Here’s why:
wach.com
Health leaders in the Carolinas release Coronavirus preparedness report as virus evolves
COLUMBIA, SC — A task force of health leaders came together to share lessons learned from the 2020 Coronavirus pandemic and how South Carolina can be better prepared for future contagious disease outbreaks. “I’m so proud that South Carolina often alleged to be behind in many things is actually...
Hundreds of fish killed when South Carolina lake accidentally drained
South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said Lake Edwin Johnson was accidently drained last week, killing all of the fish inside.
american-rails.com
South Carolina Scenic Train Rides
South Carolina scenic train rides are offered only at the South Carolina Railroad Museum while freight line Lancaster & Chester Railway offers private, luxury charters. With the southern Appalachian mountain chain to its west and coastal plains in the east, the Palmetto State produced a wide range of freight including coal, timber, textiles, cotton, and general agriculture.
wkml.com
Two South Carolina Cities Among Murder Capitals in the U.S.
It’s not a list any city wants to end up on, but two South Carolina cities are ranked among the murder capitals of the United States. The good people over at NeighborhoodScout.com, ranked the top 30 cities in the country with the highest murder rates. Our sister stations in Detroit, with writer Anne Erickson, first reported this story.
DHEC: South Carolina saw drop in COVID-19 cases last week
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Fewer COVID-19 cases were reported to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control last week than the week before, according to data released Tuesday afternoon. There were 12,726 cases last week, a decrease of 22.3% from the previous week, and 20.3% from the previous month. Hospitalizations were up slightly, […]
4 South Carolina education tax credits you may qualify for
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- As teachers and parents gear for another school year, South Carolina officials want them to be aware of certain education-related tax credits the state offers. A tax credit is an amount of money that can be used by taxpayers to offset the total amount owed to the state government. In South Carolina, […]
South Carolina woman killed by alligator found ‘guarding’ her body
The South Carolina woman found dead in what is believed to be an alligator attack in Sun City Hilton Head on Monday has been identified as an 88-year-old resident of the community, according to the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office. Nancy Becker, 88, was found in a pond in the...
South Carolinians can apply for help with energy bills
CAYCE, S.C. (WCBD) – The record heat in South Carolina this summer is generating high energy bills for many. Relief may be available to those struggling with electric bills through a federal assistance program. Dominion Energy encourages customers needing help to apply for assistance funding through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). “Heating and […]
The Post and Courier
South Carolina Federal CEO receives Order of the Palmetto
Governor Henry McMaster awarded Scott Woods, the president and CEO of South Carolina Federal Credit Union, with the Order of the Palmetto. The Order of the Palmetto is South Carolina’s highest civilian honor and is presented in recognition of a lifetime of extraordinary achievement, service and contributions to the state.
'Dangerous and illegal act' | South Carolina officials warn of school bus stop consequences
CLOVER, S.C. — South Carolina students head back to school Monday, and with the return of students also comes the return of buses and traffic. "You got to respect that yellow bus. It takes two to three minutes at most bus stops to load or unload," Sgt. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said. "Let that bus driver get those kids on and off that bus safely."
