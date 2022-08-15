ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latest earthquake in South Carolina not in Kershaw County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The ground under South Carolina has once again come to life with a seismic rumble but it wasn't in Lugoff or Elgin. Kershaw County is seeing a slight break from the earthquakes with the latest occurring just under 4 miles southeast of the Homeland Park community in Anderson County. For reference, that's about 110 miles northwest of the earthquake swarm that has rattled parts of the Columbia area since late December.
Study: The Best Chicken Fingers In North and South Carolina

No Bones, plenty of perfectly proportioned chicken, and just enough sauce and seasoning. Who doesn’t love a good chicken finger? They aren’t just for kids and they aren’t just for fast food places. If you are like us, you love to eat! And you might love knowing where you can find the best chicken fingers in both North and South Carolina.
State
South Carolina State
Home prices in SC soared by double digits in July. Here’s where that slowed buying the most

South Carolina home prices jumped by double digits in July year over year, continuing a trend of rising costs that have caused a market cool down and drop in buying. The South Carolina housing market saw a 17.6% jump in median sales prices in July, year over year, the latest South Carolina Realtors statistics show. Inversely, nearly every housing market in the Palmetto State saw a double-digit drop in home sales in July. The shift is part of a larger cooling trend in the U.S. housing market as more buyers have been priced out, industry experts say.
Worst states to live in? South Carolina makes top 10, data shows

WPDE — According to recent data from WalletHub, South Carolina was ranked the 6th worst state to live in for its 2022 list. With Massachusetts taking the number one spot, the list is based on the following factors:. Affordability. Economy. Education and health. Quality of life. Safety. South Carolina...
New stimulus proposal would give South Carolina families thousands of dollars

money in rubber bandsPictures of money (Creative Commons) A new stimulus proposal, called the Family Security Act 2.0., has been introduced by Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. Under this proposal, families would receive $350 per month for each qualifying child ages five years old and under. For any families with children ages six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 a month for each qualifying child.
4 Floating Obstacle Courses Over Water in Georgia and South Carolina

Need something different but also super fun to cool off during the summer and get out all your kids’ energy? Here are four floating obstacle courses in South Carolina and Georgia to do just that. Floating obstacle courses are one of my new favorite summer activities. Here’s why:
South Carolina Scenic Train Rides

South Carolina scenic train rides are offered only at the South Carolina Railroad Museum while freight line Lancaster & Chester Railway offers private, luxury charters. With the southern Appalachian mountain chain to its west and coastal plains in the east, the Palmetto State produced a wide range of freight including coal, timber, textiles, cotton, and general agriculture.
Two South Carolina Cities Among Murder Capitals in the U.S.

It’s not a list any city wants to end up on, but two South Carolina cities are ranked among the murder capitals of the United States. The good people over at NeighborhoodScout.com, ranked the top 30 cities in the country with the highest murder rates. Our sister stations in Detroit, with writer Anne Erickson, first reported this story.
DHEC: South Carolina saw drop in COVID-19 cases last week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Fewer COVID-19 cases were reported to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control last week than the week before, according to data released Tuesday afternoon. There were 12,726 cases last week, a decrease of 22.3% from the previous week, and 20.3% from the previous month. Hospitalizations were up slightly, […]
4 South Carolina education tax credits you may qualify for

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- As teachers and parents gear for another school year, South Carolina officials want them to be aware of certain education-related tax credits the state offers. A tax credit is an amount of money that can be used by taxpayers to offset the total amount owed to the state government. In South Carolina, […]
South Carolinians can apply for help with energy bills

CAYCE, S.C. (WCBD) – The record heat in South Carolina this summer is generating high energy bills for many. Relief may be available to those struggling with electric bills through a federal assistance program. Dominion Energy encourages customers needing help to apply for assistance funding through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). “Heating and […]
South Carolina Federal CEO receives Order of the Palmetto

Governor Henry McMaster awarded Scott Woods, the president and CEO of South Carolina Federal Credit Union, with the Order of the Palmetto. The Order of the Palmetto is South Carolina’s highest civilian honor and is presented in recognition of a lifetime of extraordinary achievement, service and contributions to the state.
'Dangerous and illegal act' | South Carolina officials warn of school bus stop consequences

CLOVER, S.C. — South Carolina students head back to school Monday, and with the return of students also comes the return of buses and traffic. "You got to respect that yellow bus. It takes two to three minutes at most bus stops to load or unload," Sgt. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said. "Let that bus driver get those kids on and off that bus safely."
