Next-level Cryptocurrency Projects To Check Out- The Sandbox and HachiFi
Because so many new cryptocurrency projects like The Sandbox are being produced daily, the market for cryptocurrencies is enormous. Every day, hundreds of new cryptocurrencies are introduced to the market to address various issues that concern investors and blockchain technology users. Users always have various cryptocurrency project options to choose...
Coinbase Will Freeze ETH Deposits And Withdrawals Temporarily During Ethereum’s Merge — And Here’s Why
Major U.S. crypto exchange Coinbase has announced it will briefly disable ETH and ERC-20 withdrawals and deposits when the Ethereum blockchain moves to proof-of-stake (PoS) from proof-of-work (PoW). A Precautionary Step. Ethereum’s Merge is one of the most anticipated events in crypto right now. Developers have formalized a timeline...
Ether To See Rare “Triple Halvening” After the Merge — How This Will Drastically Affect Every ETH Holder
With the Ethereum Merge just around the corner, the crypto community has expectations for the Ethereum ecosystem post-Merge. Entities within the space are already making preparations for the eventual launch of the upgrade. In light of this, an ex-blockchain engineer has highlighted a phenomenon proponents should expect. Software updates dictate...
Trade Derivatives With 100X Leverage on eXFI DEX
EXFI is the new decentralized trading platform that provides a secure environment for trading derivatives with 100x leverage. The exchange was designed to suit anyone who intends to trade derivatives on a decentralized platform. The following are some of the major features that make it exceptional. High Security. Security can...
DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Expands its Reach, Launches on Leading Exchanges
Since its inception, the DeFi Yield Protocol has sought to level the playing field between whales and common users. In line with this vision, the platform has announced listing its DYP token on multiple top crypto exchanges, including Coinbase, MEXC, and Huobi Global. The DYP token is also available on...
Current BTC Puell Multiple Value Indicates A Potential Bullish Momentum For The Asset
Bitcoin has been dealt a few blows by the tenacious Crypto Winter, as the asset’s price has been rapidly plunged to alarming margins. With a decrease in BTC’s value comes declining profits with regard to miner activities. The BTC Puell Multiple has been recently seen leaving the long zone, indicating growing losses for miners. But there’s a positive side to this metric.
New Crypto and Blockchain Gaming Projects To Observe – Axie Infinity and MetaCryp
Over the past few years, numerous industries have increased their interest in blockchain technology. All who have heard of this technology have seen firsthand how successful and distinctive it is, and as a result, many industries have decided to research it. What precisely about blockchain technology is so unique, though?
Total Crypto Liquidations Exceed $500 Million As Bitcoin, Ether And Shiba Inu Tank
After posting systematic gains at August’s start, Bitcoin and Ethereum fell sharply towards the weekend, tagging along with other cryptocurrencies as investors reduced their exposure to risk assets against the backdrop of a blurred macroeconomic environment. By Friday mid-day, BTC was trading at roughly $21,459 on major exchanges after...
New Token, Metamortals Aims To Overtake Axie Infinity To Lead the P2E Cryptocurrency Market
As the cryptocurrency market widens and more industry players look to improve on existing use cases, the cryptoverse may be due for a shift. As a result, we’re witnessing a rise in an ecosystem where players enjoy the full benefits of the blockchain and crypto world, from staking for high rewards to unlocking higher yields and enjoying excellent gaming experiences. This reality, sponsored by a new token, Metamortals (MORT), looks to overtake Axie Infinity (AXS) to lead the P2E cryptocurrency market.
Google Is Putting Big Money Into Crypto Companies And Startups
Alphabet Inc., one of the world’s largest conglomerate companies, appears to be investing more in blockchain than the crypto community realizes. Retail and institutional adoption of digital assets have surged in recent times, and understandably so. The crypto gospel has spread, and entities have brought to public light more use cases of blockchain.
Dello — A Leader in Crypto Payments
Dello is a Canadian startup offering a new payments solution and positioning itself as a future giant in the financial industry. The company takes the risk out of accepting crypto payments to help merchants thrive in the Web 3.0 landscape. MONTREAL, CANADA, JUNE, 2022 — Dello is a Montreal-based FinTech...
Cardano Reaches Bullish Milestone In Positive Sentiments — Where Is ADA Price Headed Next?
Cardano’s sentiments are steadily building up. In the absence of perturbing events, the Cardano community appears to be the most optimistic of the bunch. The Crypto Winter dealt a blow to ADA’s outlook in the past months, but the bullishness is growing again. As a testament to the community’s positivism, ADA’s weighted sentiments have reached a 4-month peak.
Manilla Finance: Bringing Blockchain Technology to Your Fingertips
In recent times, the world has witnessed an untold technological revolution that has reshaped how we do things. This technological revolution brought about the birth of Distributed Ledger Technology, the technology that gave birth to blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Since the beginning of time, the medium of exchange has evolved from the barter trade through the use of traditional barter instruments such as copper down to what we now know as paper money or fiat currency. With the constant evolution of man and his medium of exchange, it is only fair that fiat currencies take their leave to give space for blockchain and its offering (cryptocurrencies) in a bid to disrupt how payments can be made for goods and services. In the light of the above, the Manilla ecosystem has provided a platform that allows its users to perform their daily transactions using cryptocurrencies as a medium of exchange.
Top Three Non-Custodial Crypto Wallets in 2022
The issue of security in crypto storage has been a major setback over the years, with malicious attackers increasing by the day. According to a report by Chainalysis, investors lost close to $14 billion in 2021, most of which resulted from DeFi protocols being compromised. The trend has continued this year as more people flock to the DeFi market in search of life-changing opportunities. Is it worth the gamble if stakeholders don’t know how to securely store their digital assets?
ECB Reaffirms Its Focus On The Harmonization Of Crypto-Asset Regulations
The European Central Bank has restated its commitment to push for an all-around regulation on crypto assets to boost confidence in the financial system and protect consumers from nefarious players. In its latest communication, the Bank stated that it was committed to working closely with national supervisors to ensure a...
Singapore Calls For Consistency In Global Crypto Regulations
Zipmex crypto exchange has been granted a moratorium by Singapore’s High Court until Dec 2, 2022, to formulate a funding plan. This follows Zipmex’s application for a 6-months moratorium to solve its liquidity crisis. Zipmex faced liquidity problems totalling over US$50 million due to exposure to troubled crypto lenders Babel Finance and the Celsius Network.
Crypto Market Remains Threat to Global Industries As Users Are Expected To Hit 1 Billion by 2030
The cryptocurrency industry is growing rapidly, and there seem to be no signs of a halt, especially with the introduction of Web3 and recent innovation in DeFi. As digital asset adoption increases and use cases surge, traditional finance appears threatened by this rapid expansion; and rightly so – a recent research has revealed that the number of crypto users is expected to grow to over 1 billion in the next 8 years.
Blockify Announces The Completion Of A $2.2M Seed Round
Blockify Inc has announced a $2.2M for its seed round. These funds will accelerate the launch, host new features, and recruit top talent to the team. Blockify Inc started in 2021. It has been building an interface that brings Web3 and DeFi to anyone, discounting their knowledge and experience in crypto. The main features are;
bitcastle Announces Launch Of Its Mobile Apps
Bitcastle will go live with mobile apps and cryptocurrency exchange on August 17. Up until now, the platform has been in beta. As for mobile apps, they will be available on iOS and Android, so users can access them from anywhere. bitcastle: What is it all about?. With bitcastle, you...
Binance Addresses Alleged Compliance Neglect, Says KYC Efforts Cost The Exchange Billions
Following a June 6 Reuters report which allegedly linked Binance to money laundering schemes involving the top darknet and hacking groups, some members of Binance’s compliance team have cleared the air on the allegations, highlighting some extra efforts put into compliance exercise and how this high scrutiny has also cost the exchange a fortune.
