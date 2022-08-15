Read full article on original website
Mobile City Council faces choice over restoring Civic Center
It’s been over 15 years since the Mobile City Council first began discussing renovating the Mobile Civic Center, which is around 58 years old. Now, those discussions are becoming more serious. Populous Architects, a consulting firm based in Boston, unveiled their proposals for overhauling the civic center to the...
Baldwin County Commission puts brakes on ARPA-funded pay increases
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - After just two months of pay increases for Baldwin County employees, the Baldwin County Commission is putting the brakes on the ARPA-funded program. The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021 provided $350-billion dollars to help state and local governments through the COVID pandemic. Nearly...
Baldwin County Commission rescinds COVID bonus pay to county employees
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — During a board meeting Tuesday, the Baldwin County Commission rescinded the Temporary Premium Pay program using ARPA funds that had gone into effect in July. The TPP will continue for employees until December 31, after some commissioners expressed concern that they were unaware of the...
Election set for Daphne Special Tax District
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — An August 30 election date has been set for residents of the Daphne High School feeder pattern to consider approving a special 3 Mil increase to property taxes. The tax, should it pass, would benefit Daphne High School, Belforest Elementary, Daphne East Elementary, Daphne Elementary,...
Mobile mirrors nationwide decrease in COVID cases
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the World Health Organization, the nation saw 940,000 cases of COVID-19 over the span of a week in January. As of August 15th, our weekly increase tops out at just over 400,000--suggesting a positive trend that health officials hope we maintain. “In Mobile...
Mobile poised to get $22 million Topgolf facility
MOBILE, Alabama -- Mobile is poised to land a $22 million Topgolf entertainment complex that will bring in approximately 150 full- and part-time jobs, according to a project agreement that is expected to be voted in the next two weeks. The project will include 60 hitting bays housed in a...
Hearing aids will soon be easier to buy and likely less expensive
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Carrie Bishop says she having issues hearing people. "I say 'huh' a lot, have people repeat things," said Bishop. The 73-year-old Mobile resident has thought about getting hearing aids but is putting it off for one simple reason. "They're expensive," said Bishop. A new FDA...
Gulf Shores city leaders preparing letter to state over proposed bridge
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Renewed calls for a third bridge on Baldwin County's coast are growing louder. Gulf Shores city leaders are considering sending a message to Governor Kay Ivey to move the long-awaited project forward. This week, city officials approved a multi-million-dollar transportation plan, which includes adding...
Prodisee Pantry facing greater food need, rising costs in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Prodisee Pantry in Baldwin County is facing the challenge of meeting an increasing need for food assistance while dealing with rising costs and shrinking supply. Deann Servos, Executive Director for Prodisee Pantry, said the non-profit is already behind on stocking up on food for...
City of Mobile applying for 3-million-dollar litter grant
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The city is applying for a 3-million-dollar grant that will help clean up parts of Mobile. The NOAA grant will help remove large marine debris from miles of Mobile’s shoreline from Arlington Point up to Africatown. The city is just in the application phase of this process so there is no guarantee that this could happen, but if it does happen, the city will apply for 3 million dollars to help remove manmade and natural debris over 4 years.
Pollman’s shut down by health department due to roach infestation
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Pollman’s Bake Shop on Broad Street was forced to close a month ago by the Alabama Department of Public Health. According to the agency, there was a roach infestation and unsanitary conditions. A July 21 Facebook post from Pollman’s said they were closing due to...
No student left hungry: Baldwin Co. Schools approve lunch policy program change
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The Baldwin County School System wants to make sure no child goes hungry. Last night, the Baldwin County School System School Board unanimously voted to approve revisions made to the Child Nutrition Program charge policy. Earlier this year, the State Superintendent of Education, Dr....
Should you plead the 5th? Mobile attorney explains
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Earlier this month, former President Donald Trump was called to give a deposition under oath as the state of New York looks at the Trump Organization’s business practices. The former president invoked his constitutional right against self-incrimination, pleading the Fifth, and refusing to answer questions. Mobile attorney Marcus Foxx says it’s […]
Africatown Heritage Preservation Fdn. names Dr. Afia Zakiya as first Exec. Director
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Africatown Heritage Preservation Foundation (AHPF) Board of Directors is proud to announce the hiring of Dr. Afia S. Zakiya as its first Executive Director. “I’m honored to lead the effort to preserve the incredible piece of world history Africatown represents, and the riveting quest...
Scam tricks employees into moving money to gift cards
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Scam alert! This one targeting employees who work at convenience stores or fast food restaurants. Officials say the scammer pretends to be the employee’s boss. Convenience stores and fast-food restaurants can be pretty empty late at night. A perfect time for scammers to prey...
Student loans dismissed: $3.9 billion more canceled; Do you qualify?
The U.S. Department of Education announced it will discharge all remaining federal student loans for students that attended the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute. Some 208,000 borrowers who attended the for-profit school from Jan. 1, 2005 through its closure in September 2016 will have $3.9 billion in loans dismissed. The dismissals cover people who have not previously applied to have their loans forgiven and won’t require any additional action for former students.
Outdated drainage on Dawes Rd is a safety hazard, residents say
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Wet weather is the driving force behind this NBC 15 Reality Check. A post on Facebook from a resident that lives on the corner of Dawes Road and Johnson Road took pictures of his front yard yesterday, almost completely submerged underwater. Chris Ross made that post, and he says Dawes is a busy road. The flooding is not only an inconvenience to him, but it’s also a safety issue for the people that travel down that road.
Long awaited repairs coming to Indian Springs Elementary
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — After nearly a year, students at Indian Springs Elementary will see repairs to their school. On Monday, the Mobile County School Board is set to issue a contract to repair failing structural columns at the school. In September 2021, the Board issued an emergency repair...
Mobile Port records record-breaking July, expansion set for 2025
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Port of Mobile announced July was the “busiest month ever” for container cargo, breaking 50,000 units for the first time since the container port opened in 2008. A total of 316,473 containers have moved through the port since the start of the year, a 21% increase compared to 2021, […]
Mobile man convicted of fake armored truck robbery pleads guilty to CARES Act fraud
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man convicted last year of staging a fake holdup of his armored truck pleaded guilty Wednesday to filing a bogus application for COVID-19 funds while he was locked up on the original charge. Jonah Tamoni Bessard, 26, of Mobile, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court...
