MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The city is applying for a 3-million-dollar grant that will help clean up parts of Mobile. The NOAA grant will help remove large marine debris from miles of Mobile’s shoreline from Arlington Point up to Africatown. The city is just in the application phase of this process so there is no guarantee that this could happen, but if it does happen, the city will apply for 3 million dollars to help remove manmade and natural debris over 4 years.

MOBILE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO