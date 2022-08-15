Read full article on original website
Cleetus McFarland and Friends Invade Bristol Speedway for an Action-Packed WeekendJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Gray's Mize Farm & Garden Supply Transitions to Hardware Store Thanks to Food CityJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Sell Your Home Quickly - Johnson City and Tri-Cities Rank in Top 20 Real Estate MarketsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Five charming small towns in Virginia that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensVirginia State
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Johnson City Press
State officials want to reunite Tennesseans with their missing money
Officials with the unclaimed property division of the Tennessee Department of Treasury will be hitting the road in the coming months to reunite Tennesseans with their missing money. Representatives from the department are traveling to festivals, fairs and other events across the state to return money owed to Tennesseans. One...
Outside investors, high demand to blame for rising rent in Tri-Cities
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – New data from the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors shows that rent in the Tri-Cities is now 50 percent higher than before the pandemic. A release from the association said multi-family housing is the new “hot ticket” in commercial real estate, according to President Rick Chantry. The association reported the […]
Johnson City Press
D.R. Horton, Sync Space announce $100,000 commitment to construction trades technology
GRAY — Homebuilder D.R. Horton and the Sync Space Entrepreneur Center are investing $50,000 each to create a workforce construction trades program for Northeast Tennessee. D.R. Horton's East Tennessee Division Thursday announced regional partnerships with Sync Space Entrepreneur Center and other organizations to create the program.
Johnson City Press
Watch now: Sullivan school board tweaks director qualifications, reviews auction, discusses spending COVID money
BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County school board got a sneak peak at what the online auction of the former Colonial Heights Middle School will look like next month. It also voted to tweak qualification requirements for the next director of schools. In addition, the board had a more then...
cardinalnews.org
A 10-year pipeline of solar jobs in coal country?
ST. PAUL – Matt McFadden can’t help but think about his daughter as he watches the framework for a solar array rise on the roof of the elementary school in this Wise County town. She’s just 10, but her dad is already pondering her future, and whether she’ll...
Johnson City Press
Kingsport school board approves city bid on its behalf for Colonial Heights Middle, low bid on Jefferson Elementary HVAC
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport school board has voted 4-1 to reimburse Kingsport up to $2.25 million if the city makes and wins a bid next month on the former Colonial Heights Middle School and its 16-acre campus. The funding would come from the school system's General Purpose School Fund...
cardinalnews.org
Bristol Casino could generate $602,000 a year for participating localities; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. State Board of Election issues small fines to Roanoke council candidates Volosin, Jackson. — The Roanoke Times and WDBJ-TV. Lynchburg hires new deputy city manager; he’s coming from Norfolk. — Lynchburg News and Advance....
Close to 2,000 families have moved to Kingsport since 2020
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – One of the Tri-Cities is seeing across-the-board growth, including its residential development. According to a release from the City of Kingsport, the city has seen growth in its residential, commercial and industrial markets, as well as in its small business scene. “As a result, Kingsport has seen its revenues grow by […]
These two cities in TN named the best markets for house flipping in the United States
Looking to flip a house? One study says those looking to get into the house flipping business should pay close attention to two cities in Tennessee.
Dog park, bike pump track slated for 5-acre Johnson City spot near city hall
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two signature Johnson City phenomena — bikes and dogs — could soon share a long-vacant 5 acres at the corner of State of Franklin Road and Legion Street. City commissioners will consider Thursday night allowing the so-called “burley pad” property to be used for a partially grant-funded dog park on […]
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County Commission approves $4.5 million emergency communications network
ELIZABETHTON — After several months of comparing plans from two different vendors and debating on the best alternative, the Carter County Commission decided Monday night to go with the Tennessee AdvanceCommunications Network and Motorola to establish the county’s emergency communications network for first responders and other county government agencies.
wjhl.com
Daytime Live in Downtown Greeneville
Amy talks with Jann Mirkov with Main Street Greeneville about some of the new businesses popping up in downtown Greeneville. Amy takes us inside Nickle Ridge Winery in downtown Greeneville. For more information visit them on Facebook!
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' Tour
Cameo Theater in Bristol, VirginiaJohn Dabbs/Photographer. One of music's most recognizable harmony groups comes to Bristol's Cameo Theater this Saturday, August 20. The upbeat songs of The Oak Ridge Boys have become Country hits and earned them many of the music industry's accolades, including:
Twin Cities Welcome Tri-Pride with Parade and Festival in Downtown Bristol This Month
Bristol will host its first city-wide public Pride Parade and Festival in the twin cities on August 27, 2022. Tri-Pride is making history as it holds a parade, presented by CITI, down State Street in Bristol, Tennessee and Bristol, Virginia. CITI has been the sponsor of the parade since 2018. The event will be the first Pride event in the U.S. to occur in two states at the same time. The parade begins at 11:00 a.m. The festival is scheduled to begin immediately after the parade - around 12:00 p.m. at Cumberland Square Park in Bristol, Virginia.
Kingsport Times-News
Churches in Hawkins County to host free gas drive
ROGERSVILLE — Three local churches will host free gas drives at stations in Hawkins County. Persia Baptist Church and Hope at the Gap will dispense up to $20 of free gas per vehicle at Persia General Store, at 104 Old Persia Road, on Friday, Aug. 19, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Johnson City Press
Bert St 4
Kayla Hackney is a reporter covering Unicoi County for the Johnson City Press. A Southwest Virginia native, Kayla is an avid reader and coffee mug collector.
supertalk929.com
Suspect in SW Virginia hit-and-run case arrested in Johnson City
A suspect in a hit-and-run crash in Scott County, Virginia has been arrested in Johnson City. Police reported Michael Mullins was taken into custody following a report of a suspicious person in the parking lot of the Sevier Center Tuesday morning. Mullins was charged with being a fugitive from justice...
supertalk929.com
Johnson City Closing City Jail
Thursday evening, Johnson City Commissioners approved a move that will lead to the closure of the Johnson City Jail. The Tennessee Department of Corrections is being notified of the city’s intent to end the contract with the state to house state inmates in the city holding facility. The jail has been in operation since the 1970’s and has a capacity to hold 88 inmates. City staff cited a decrease in inmates, now currently holding 35, a decrease in revenues and rising operational and staffing challenges as reasons for closing the jail. The closure will also impact nine full time and two part time employees at the facility.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Aug. 18
Aug. 18, 1887: The Comet informed readers that “Mr. W.K. McCalmon left Tuesday for his home at Smithville, Ohio. Mr. McCalmon is a fresco painter and has been here for several months at work on the Piedmont House. He is a fine workman as a glimpse at his work will testify. The old City Hotel under the almost magic touch of the two painters, McCalmon and Lee Williman, has been transformed into the Piedmont House and is today the handsomest hotel in East Tennessee. Every room in the house has been painted in oil and the ceiling frescoed. The parlor and office are handsomely done but the dining room is really a jem (sic). The ceiling is decorated with flowers and fruits and the walls with a handsome frieze and (indecipherable). We are proud of our hotel, and justly so.”
County wants to acquire former Sullivan Middle School
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A closed Sullivan County school building could re-open for community use if the county commission gets its way. Thursday night, the Sullivan County Commission approved a resolution to pursue purchasing the former Sullivan Middle School in the Sullivan Gardens community. The resolution says the goal is to “ensure that such grounds […]
