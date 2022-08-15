Read full article on original website
Man, woman and child shot at in Evansville late Wednesday night
Multiple teens may have been involved in an attempted shooting in Evansville, Indiana late Wednesday night. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to a shooting in the area of South Morton Avenue and Powell Avenue late Wednesday around 11 p.m. While in the area, an officer got flagged...
Man charged in Owensboro shooting investigation
Police say the victim claimed the shooting was accidental, but that detectives determined it actually happened during a fight. Police say the victim claimed the shooting was accidental, but that detectives determined it actually happened during a fight.
Mister B’s speaks out after child neglect arrests
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two Mister B’s employees were arrested Tuesday after police say they left their child unattended in a car. The Evansville Police Department says they responded to the Mister B’s in Evansville after a caller was worried about the wellbeing of a child in the backseat of a parked Jeep. The affidavit […]
Investigation into death of 25-year-old Owensboro man underway
Police in Owensboro, Kentucky say they're investigating the death of a 25-year-old man after an incident that happened Monday. The Owensboro Police Department says the investigation started around 4:45 p.m. on Monday when officers were called to the intersection of Sutton Lane and West 2nd Street. Officers say they found...
Affidavit says Evansville firefighter wrote letter describing 'issues of infidelity' before his murder
An affidavit released by investigators provides new details on the murder investigation of Evansville, Indiana firefighter Robert Doerr. Just Thursday, police announced that Elizabeth Fox-Doerr, who is firefighter Robert Doerr's widow, and Larry Richmond Sr. had been charged with murder in connection to the investigation of Robert Doerr's death. Doerr...
Evansville firefighter’s widow charged with murder
(WEHT) - Elizabeth Fox-Doerr and Larry Richmond Sr. have been charged with the 2019 murder of Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr.
Officials: Man found on Sutton Lane identified
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A man who was found Monday on Sutton Lane has been identified by officials as Jacob Simpson, 25, of Owensboro. The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says on August 15, at 4:45 pm, police responded to the 200 block of Sutton Lane in reference to a man lying in the roadway. Police […]
Evansville restaurant releases statement after employees accused of child neglect
An Evansville, Indiana restaurant has issued a public statement after two of its employees were accused of child neglect. As reported on Wednesday, two individuals were arrested on charges of neglect after someone called 911 and said they saw a small child left alone in a vehicle while getting food at the Mister B's Pizza & Wings restaurant in Evansville.
Cause Of Death Released For Three People Killed In Evansville Explosion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The coroner has figured out how the three people were killed in an explosion in an Evansville neighborhood last week. The coroner says Charles and Martina Hite both died of blunt force trauma to the chest, that trauma being the force from the explosion in their home. Their neighbor, Jessica Teague, died of asphyxia, no doubt from the dust and debris left behind from the blast.
Motel attack hospitalizes victim in Muhlenberg County
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a man was arrested after a victim was injured in an attack at the Central Motel earlier this month. The incident happened on Saturday, August 6 around 3:17 p.m. The Central City Police officer who responded said they found the victim who was struck in the head with […]
Evansville church hit by vandals
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating vandalism at an Evansville church. They say a glass window and door were busted out at St. Mary’s Church downtown. That’s on Cherry Street. It happened sometime overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Police also say the suspects threw several rocks at another...
Possible bank hold up in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police are investigating an apparent hold up. Units were called to Old National Bank in the 3800 block of First Avenue around 12:45. Officers are searching the area for a stocky, white male with a tattoo on his right forearm. There are no reports of any serious injuries. Evansville Police took […]
The Investigation For Missing Teen Has Stepped Up Their Search
The U.S. Marshals are now involved in the search for a missing Spencer County teen. Kendall King has been missing since the end of July. The Santa Claus police chief thinks getting the Marshals involved will help push the investigation along quicker. Her case started as a runaway, but now...
BREAKING NEWS: News Conference Scheduled To Discuss Robert Doerr Murder
News Conference Scheduled To Discuss Robert Doerr Murder. On February 26th, 2019, around 7:00 p.m., Evansville Firefighter Robert Doerr was shot and killed outside of his residence in the 2700 block of Oakley St. Larry Richmond Sr. and Elizabeth Fox-Doerr have been charged with the murder of Robert Doerr. Larry Richmond Sr. has been incarcerated for federal guns charges since 2019. Elizabeth Fox-Doerr has been incarcerated since July 12, 2022, for the charge of Perjury.
Man Arrested for Armed Robberies in Vincennes
Knox County – A criminal investigation conducted by the Indiana State Police and Vincennes City Police has resulted in the arrest of a Worthington man for Robbery and Intimidation. Indiana State Police and Vincennes Police investigated two armed robberies that occurred at the Sunshine Spa, located at 1876 Hart...
Family of Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr filled with emotion after break in murder case
An emotional day for the family and friends of Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr, as an arrest has been made in connection to his murder in 2019. "Happy that you know things are finally getting done, things are finally coming to somewhat of closure," said Lindsey Griffin, Robert Doerr's daughter. "we still have a long way to go."
Police body camera footage released from Evansville explosion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — New police officer body camera footage shows the chaotic scene minutes after the deadly home explosion in Evansville. The video from Evansville Police Officer Josh Doane shows the aftermath of debris scattered on the roads and houses, as officers tried to rescue people from the area last Wednesday. The blast killed three people, injured a fourth, and damaged 39 homes.
3 checked at hospital after school bus crash in Posey County
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham says emergency agencies responded to a school bus crash that left several people injured just outside of Mt. Vernon Thursday afternoon. Authorities believe the Mt. Vernon Metropolitan School District bus was on SR62 and Sauerkraut Lane when the school bus driver might have failed to […]
HPD: Two arrests made after narcotics investigation
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department (HPD) helped other agencies with a narcotics investigation that ended in two arrests. HPD says on August 18, HPD and Kentucky State Police DESI Task Force finished up a large-scale narcotics trafficking investigation in Henderson, with the arrests of Jeremy Book, 46, of Henderson, and Kristin Wright, […]
