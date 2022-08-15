Read full article on original website
Noem boosts pay for state corrections officers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Thursday announced immediate pay boosts for correctional officers at state prisons that have struggled with staffing shortages in recent months. The Republican governor has attempted for over a year to address complaints among Department of Corrections employees, as...
Georgia man gets 130-month prison term for romance fraud
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A Georgia man has been sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison for his role in an international romance fraud scheme, according to authorities in Arizona. Federal prosecutors announced Thursday that 47-year-old Onovughe Ighorhiohwunu, of Kennesaw, received a 130-month prison term last week for conspiracy...
Alaska job numbers for July up from year earlier
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska had about 9,900 more jobs last month than it did in July 2021, as the state experiences a more typical tourism season following two pandemic-stunted years, the state labor department reported. However, Alaska had about 14,100 fewer nonfarm jobs last month than it did...
Parts of Minnesota dealing with flash flooding
CAMBRIDGE, Minn. (AP) — Torrential rain continued to pound parts of Minnesota early Thursday following flash flooding that halted traffic in at least one community north of Minneapolis. The City of Cambridge was hit hard when slow-moving thunderstorms dropped 4 inches (10 centimeters) to 5 inches (12.7 centimeters) of...
Editorial Roundup: Tennessee
Kingsport Times News. August 12, 2022. Editorial: Voucher program will rescue kids from bad schools. Tennessee’s school voucher program is a bit of a mess as it gets underway. But after years of effort to protect bad schools and bad teachers in the state’s two largest districts, parents finally have an option and if school choice proves itself, as we expect it will, over time it will expand.
Louisiana tax refunds may be going to unclaimed property
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana taxpayers have until Oct. 6 to claim millions in state income tax refunds before they become unclaimed property. The Louisiana Department of Revenue sent letters to 20,400 people and business taxpayers advising them to claim their refunds before they are transferred by law to the Unclaimed Property Division of the state treasurer’s office. More than $36 million in unclaimed refunds is due for transfer if not claimed, the department said in a news release.
3 Kentucky State Police troopers indicted on federal charges
LONDON, Ky. (AP) — A federal indictment accuses current and former Kentucky State Police troopers of using excessive force during an arrest and conspiring to cover it up, authorities said. A grand jury in London indicted Kentucky State Troopers Jeremy Elliotte, 28; Michael L. Howell, 32; and former Trooper...
Nancy L. Edwards, 74
Nancy L. Edwards, 74, of Spring Creek, Pa, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at the Corry Manor. She was born on June 17, 1948, a daughter to the late Max Jukes and Gene H. (Smith) Jukes Roberts, in Bear Lake. Nancy worked at the Rouse Home as a physical therapy aide, retiring in 2005. She enjoyed making homemade greeting cards, knitting, reading and horseback riding. She was also proud of her missionary work through the Otterbein Methodist Church.
