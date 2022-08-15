ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alec Baldwin's Lawyer Responds to FBI Forensic Report Concluding He May Have Pulled Trigger in 'Rust' Shooting

By Miguel A. Melendez‍
ETOnline.com
 4 days ago
Comments / 17

Doyle Mccurley
4d ago

He killed the lady. but let me guess......it is the guns fault. That darned d gun violence again, Shucks.

Reply
12
JuanCarlos
3d ago

He did pull the trigger. Now charge him with murder like the law says 🤷🏾‍♂️

Reply
9
Zip It
4d ago

He only pulled the trigger, because of Climate change.

Reply
8
Popculture

Missing Actress Found in Jail After Online Panic

Australian actress Laura McCulloch was reported missing by her family, but was later identified as a woman who allegedly bit a police officer in Santa Monica, California on Aug. 12. McCulloch's family reported her missing to the Los Angeles Police Department and a GoFundMe page sad she was last heard from during a date with someone she met online. McCulloch, 37, has appeared in a handful of short films, including the 2022 indie COVID Support Group.
SANTA MONICA, CA
