Alec Baldwin's Lawyer Responds to FBI Forensic Report Concluding He May Have Pulled Trigger in 'Rust' Shooting

Doyle Mccurley
4d ago
He killed the lady. but let me guess......it is the guns fault. That darned d gun violence again, Shucks.
JuanCarlos
3d ago
He did pull the trigger. Now charge him with murder like the law says 🤷🏾♂️
Zip It
4d ago
He only pulled the trigger, because of Climate change.
Alec Baldwin: 'Disturbing' Footage Left Behind After 'Rust' Tragedy Revealed
Alec Baldwin's involvement in the tragic Rust shooting that left a crew member dead is being explored in a gripping new television special, Radar can confirm. It dives into his numerous film roles, but also personal relationships and controversies, including the accidental killing of Halyna Hutchins on the Western set last October.Baldwin made headlines after misfiring a prop gun, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. "The cameras were rolling at the time this happened. The footage is disturbing," Emily Jashinsky, a reporter for The Federalist, said in a clip from the Fox Nation special obtained by RadarOnline.com."Yes,...
‘Rust’ Shooting Investigation: FBI Gives Major Update
On October 21st last fall, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on the set of the Alec Baldwin film Rust. Almost a year later, the FBI continues to investigate the on-set shooting that saw Baldwin fire a live round from what should have been a prop firearm. The latest reports state that the federal agency has completed the ballistics analysis from the 2021 shooting. As such, the investigation moves another step toward closure.
Man charged with threatening to kill FBI agents vowed he'd never 'spend one second of my life in their custody.' He's now in custody.
Prosecutors allege the man posted numerous times to Gab and threatened violence against law enforcement.
Alec Baldwin calls out ‘trash press’ and insists he did not pull trigger on Rust set
Alec Baldwin has defended himself against the “trash press” that he feels is out to get him, insisting that he did not pull the trigger of the gun that killed a cinematographer on the Rust movie set.The 64-year-old actor accidentally shot Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of the Western in October 2021 with what he believed was an unloaded “cold gun” handed to him as he was about to film a scene.The gun discharged one bullet which struck and killed Hutchins, 42, and also injured the film’s director, Joel Souza.Since the fatal incident Baldwin, 64, has denied...
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Cops release footage of black man carrying a gun before he was shot dead by officer as Ben Crump calls it a 'horrific execution' and family demands murder charges against the cop
Southern California police shot and killed a black man Saturday as he ran away from them while allegedly holding what they claim was a gun, video showed. San Bernardino police say officers were called to a parking lot around 8 p.m. Saturday after getting a tip that a black man was walking around with the weapon.
Trump Attorney’s New Claim About Mar-A-Lago Causes Jaws To Drop On Twitter
Christina Bobb's comments on Fox News sounded more like an admission to some of Trump's critics.
Trump Is Threatening Payback for Mar-a-Lago
Former President Donald Trump and his allies are ramping up warnings that Trump might seek payback for the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago club if he recaptures the presidency. On Wednesday, Trump posted a link to an article headlined “The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal” on his Truth...
Arrest made in brutal 1982 killing of a California teenager, officials say
A 75-year-old man was arrested last week and charged in the 1982 rape and murder of a teenage girl in California after DNA connected him to the scene, officials announced Tuesday.
Search Is On For 'Dangerous' Missouri Woman Accused Of Shooting Husband As He Slept
Authorities say Dawn Renee Wynn shot her husband, Harold Lee Wynn, in the back of the head as he slept in their southwestern Missouri camper. She later allegedly left a note and vanished from her mother's house while out on bond. The search is on for a Missouri woman accused...
California police killing: 2, including teen, in custody for fatally shooting off-duty officer
Two people, including one teenager, are in custody for killing an off-duty police officer in Downey, Calif. Off-duty Monterey Park police officer Gardiel Solorio, 26, was shot multiple times while sitting in his car outside a gym in a busy shopping center Monday afternoon, FOX 11 Los Angeles reports. One...
Trump supporter who flew on private jet to Jan. 6 riot and threw media equipment outside the Capitol pleads guilty
WASHINGTON — A woman who flew on a private plane to the nation's capital ahead of the Jan. 6 riot pleaded guilty Thursday to engaging in disruptive or disorderly conduct in a restricted building. Katherine Schwab of Texas, who said she accepted an offer to fly on the personal...
Pregnant Woman Was Allegedly Killed by Navy Officer — and Family Says It Happened After She Refused Abortion
A U.S. Navy lieutenant has been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of his pregnant girlfriend. Emmanuel Dewayne Coble, 27, has also been charged with use of a firearm in the commission of murder. Raquiah Paulette King, 20, was found July 21 in Hanover County off the side of...
'The only word I know to call it is hell': Turpin sisters share the details of their family's house of horror
Jordan Turpin was 17 years old when she found herself crawling out of a window of her family's home, hoping to save the lives of her 12 siblings.
Calif. Man Who Was Prepared to Propose to Girlfriend Killed in Hit-and-Run Days Before
A California man with plans to ask his girlfriend to marry him was killed in a hit-and-run just five days before he intended to pop the question. Speaking with KTLA-TV Wednesday, family identified the victim as 30-year-old Freddy Perez. Freddy was riding on his motorcycle in Mission Hills, Calif., on...
Missing Actress Found in Jail After Online Panic
Australian actress Laura McCulloch was reported missing by her family, but was later identified as a woman who allegedly bit a police officer in Santa Monica, California on Aug. 12. McCulloch's family reported her missing to the Los Angeles Police Department and a GoFundMe page sad she was last heard from during a date with someone she met online. McCulloch, 37, has appeared in a handful of short films, including the 2022 indie COVID Support Group.
People in New York are afraid to go to work as a result of the recent string of horrific attacks
On April 13, in New York City, people can be seen walking past a subway stop in the middle of Manhattan. In a recent report of David Gura, after a string of high-profile attacks recently, many of the city's top CEOs report that their employees are expressing concern about going back to work. These CEOs say that their employees are afraid to return to work.
FBI rescues more than 200 trafficking victims, including 84 children, in "Operation Cross Country"
Law enforcement across the country rescued more than 200 sex trafficking victims, including 84 children, in a nationwide sweep dubbed "Operation Cross Country," the FBI announced Monday. The youngest victim was 11 years old. Authorities located 84 victims of child sex trafficking, as well as 37 children that were actively...
Trump aides think a family member informed on him to the FBI because agents knew where to find a specific leather case, report says
According to reports, speculation is swirling among Donald Trump's aides about who may have tipped off the FBI about classified information.
Man Found with Buckets of Human Organs, Skin He Bought on Facebook: Police
Arkansas woman Candace Scott allegedly sold stolen human parts including organs and skin to Jeremy Pauley of Enola, Pennsylvania, via Facebook Messenger.
