Alec Baldwin's Lawyer Responds to FBI Forensic Report Concluding He May Have Pulled Trigger in 'Rust' Shooting

Alec Baldwin has defended himself against the “trash press” that he feels is out to get him, insisting that he did not pull the trigger of the gun that killed a cinematographer on the Rust movie set.The 64-year-old actor accidentally shot Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of the Western in October 2021 with what he believed was an unloaded “cold gun” handed to him as he was about to film a scene.The gun discharged one bullet which struck and killed Hutchins, 42, and also injured the film’s director, Joel Souza.Since the fatal incident Baldwin, 64, has denied...

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO