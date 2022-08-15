Read full article on original website
wnynewsnow.com
One Dead In Drive-By Shooting In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – One person was killed during a reported drive-by shooting in Jamestown on Friday. The shooting was reported just before 1 p.m. near 850 Prendergast Avenue between East Eighth Street and Strong Street. Our news crew on scene reports one body was covered with...
chautauquatoday.com
One dead, one injured after shooting in Jamestown
The investigation into a shooting on the 800 block of Prendergast Avenue in Jamestown is continuing. Police Chief Tim Jackson confirms that one person has died and one person was injured following what appears to be a targeted shooting earlier Friday. Police were were alerted to the incident around 1 pm. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Jamestown Police Department at 716-483-7537 or the Jamestown Police Department Tip Line at 716-483-8477. All tips are confidential.
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown man accused of pepper spraying another man in Lakewood
A Jamestown man is accused of pepper spraying another man during an incident in the parking lot of a business in the village of Lakewood. Lakewood-Busti Police were called to Tractor Supply at 201 East Fairmount Avenue shortly before 11 pm Thursday evening for a reported assault. Officers say they found that 30 year-old Alex Peru had gotten into the altercation and pepper sprayed the other man in the face. The victim reportedly suffered an eye injury. Police arrested Peru for third-degree assault. He was issued an appearance ticket for Busti Town Court later date.
Two Buffalo men arrested on two separate search warrants
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Police Department announced Friday that two men, including a teenager, were arrested on gun charges following two search warrants on Thursday. The first came on the 100 block of Deerfield Avenue, where police found a loaded gun along with ammunition. 18-year-old Marjon Wilson of Buffalo was charged with one […]
Erie man found guilty for 2020 kidnapping, shooting of North East woman
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie man has been convicted of attempted homicide after he shot a woman in the head and left her for dead on Reed Street. On Jan. 14, 2020, Larry Sledge, 41, kidnapped a 29-year-old North East woman at gunpoint. He then twice shot her in the face and left her for dead […]
wnynewsnow.com
Two Charged Following Overnight Shooting In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Two men are in police custody following a reported shooting in Jamestown overnight. Just before 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officers with Jamestown Police responded to 810 Washington Street for a reported gunshot complaint. They detained a male suspect, identified as 35-year-old Joshua Hammer at the scene.
explore venango
Police Continue Search for Missing Woman
MEADVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Meadville-based State Police are continuing to search for a missing 35-year-old Crawford County woman. According to police, 35-year-old Candace Caffas was last seen on July 16 on State Route 285, in Conneaut Lake, Crawford County. She is described as 4-foot-9, approximately 95 pounds, with dirty...
Buffalo man charged with murder in connection to fatal shooting in June 2020
A Buffalo man faces a second-degree murder charge in connection to a fatal shooting on June 9, 2020.
erienewsnow.com
State Police Look to Identify Suspect in Harassment Incident at Edinboro Area Convenience Store
Pennsylvania State Police are looking to identify the suspect in a harassment incident at a convenience store in Erie County. It happened at the Country Fair in Washington Township. No date was disclosed. The suspect appears to be in his late 20s or early 30s and was seen driving an...
Jamestown police investigating shooting in area of Winsor and Crossman Streets
Police responded to the area around 9:15 p.m. Sunday for a reported gunshot complaint. Two people were shot and were transported to be treated.
Man stabbed in domestic dispute overnight on Cascade St.
One man is injured after being stabbed in a domestic disturbance overnight. It happened in the 900 block of Cascade Street around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Erie Police tell us that a man was stabbed during an argument, and was taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle. One person at the scene was also bitten […]
chautauquatoday.com
Police arrest two people after shooting incident, drug raid
One person has been arrested for allegedly firing gunshots at an occupied car, and another on multiple warrants during a drug raid at a nearby home on Jamestown's north side. Jamestown Police were called to a report of shots fired at 810 Washington Street shortly after 12 am Tuesday. Responding officers found that 35-year-old Joshua Hammer had fired one round from a stolen handgun at the car, which was parked in the driveway in front of the home. Further investigation led to the raid by the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force on the home itself. Inside, police found the stolen handgun and a set of brass knuckles. Police also found 42-year-old Larry Whitehill, Jr. of Jamestown, who was wanted on city court warrants, and another from Chester County, Pennsylvania. Hammer is jailed pending arraignment on charges including two counts each of 1st-degree reckless endangerment and 2nd-degree menacing, as well as 2nd-degree criminal possession of a weapon and 4th-degree possession of stolen property. Whitehill is also being held as a fugitive from justice.
Buffalo man indicted for murder, gun charge from June 2020 shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was indicted on Thursday morning for murder and a gun charge stemming from a shooting on the East Side in June 2020. Police say that on June 9, 2020 at approximately 11:18 p.m., 28-year-old Mahzhee X. Young of Buffalo shot 27-year-old David D. Moore outside of a corner […]
Chautauqua County Sheriff deputy and K-9 find missing 6-year-old
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — As it got dark Wednesday night, a 6-year-old girl in Chautauqua County wandered away from her grandparents' home. She walked about a half mile from there with no shoes on in the dark and was gone for about three hours. Thankfully, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office was able to find her in the woods near Findley Lake.
chautauquatoday.com
Silver Creek man charged after incident in Hanover
A Silver Creek man is facing charges after he allegedly entered and remained unlawfully in a dwelling on Routes 5 and 20 in the town of Hanover. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the call shortly before 6:15 PM Tuesday, arresting 62-year-old Brian Calkins on charges of 2nd-degree criminal trespass and 2nd-degree harassment. Deputies later released Calkins with appearance tickets for Hanover Town Court.
Eden Police are investigating yet another incident on Hillbrook Drive
Police say an object was thrown through the window of a home next to Eden Town Supervisor Melissa Hartman. This is the seventh incident on Hillbrook Drive
WFMJ.com
Amish buggy driver injured in collision with tanker truck in Mercer County
State Police say glare from the sun may have contributed to a crash involving a milk tanker truck and an Amish buggy in Mercer County. A rescue squad from New Wilmington was dispatched shortly before 7:30 a.m. Thursday to the 1500 block of Mercer New Wilmington Road to a reported injury accident in East Lackawannock Township.
erienewsnow.com
Missing Six-Year-Old Found Safe
FINDLEY LAKE, NY (WNY News Now) – An hours long search for a missing girl in Chautauqua County has ended, after she was located by first responders. Chautauqua County Sheriff Jim Quattrone confirmed the news just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. The search for the missing six-year-old began around 7:50...
erienewsnow.com
State Police in Meadville to Conduct DUI Checkpoint
Pennsylvania State Police in Meadville plan to conduct a DUI checkpoint next month, according to an announcement this week. Troopers did not disclose a location or date but said the enforcement would happen in the month of September. State Police are reminding anyone who is under the influence of drugs...
chautauquatoday.com
Two people charged after burglary probe in Harmony
Two people are facing charges after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a possible burglary in progress in the Town of Harmony. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say two people were seen fleeing from the residence on Blockville-Watts Flats Road around 4:30 am Monday. Deputies later located 23-year-old Cora Waddington of Frewsburg and 26-year-old Devin Fuller of Jamestown. An investigation revealed that the duo had allegedly entered the residence and started removing items from inside. Waddington and Fuller were charged with burglary in the 3rd degree, grand larceny 3rd, and obstructing governmental administration 2nd. They were processed and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
