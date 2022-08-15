Read full article on original website
Minnesota Officers Win $1.5 Million Lawsuit in Fmr. Officer Chauvin Corrections CaseSharee B.Minneapolis, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
swnewsmedia.com
Extra DWI patrol in Carver County in remaining weeks of summer
The Carver County Sheriff’s Office and Chaska Police Department are participating with law enforcement statewide in a DWI awareness campaign from Aug. 19 to Sept. 5. With this campaign, law enforcement will be extra vigilant in patrolling Carver County roads for drivers impaired by alcohol or other substances, such as the newly legalized THC products.
swnewsmedia.com
Man and woman in custody after reports of shots fired in Prior Lake
Prior Lake police arrested a man and a woman Wednesday morning, Aug. 17, after responding to several 911 calls about shots being fired in the 3600 block of Willow Beach Street Southwest. According to a press release from the city, the suspects were taken to the Scott County jail and...
swnewsmedia.com
Man and woman charged in reported Prior Lake shooting
A man and a woman were charged Thursday, Aug. 18, with reckless discharge of a firearm within a municipality, a day after officers responded to several 911 calls about shots being fired in the 3600 block of Willow Beach Street Southwest. According to charging documents, Lorenzo Rozeluis Carey, 23, of...
swnewsmedia.com
Chaska police respond to abuse/neglect, theft reports
Chaska Police Department officers responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
swnewsmedia.com
Jordan police calls: Aug. 7-13
The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls Aug. 7-13. The Independent does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. August 8 Theft: Police received a report of a stolen...
swnewsmedia.com
Prior Lake police calls: Aug. 9-16
The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Aug. 9-16. The Prior Lake American doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
swnewsmedia.com
Carver County Sheriff's Office report
Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
swnewsmedia.com
What happened on this date in local history?
August 15, 1935: The Chaska Department was called to assist the Shakopee Department in fighting another blaze at the Mudcura Sanitarium about 11:45 Monday night. Flames in a shack in which Mexican laborers were sleeping threatened the large new barn recently constructed at the Sanitarium. Efforts of the fire-fighters checked the spread of the blaze, although the new structure started to burn.
swnewsmedia.com
Bier, Wurst and Lederhosen — coming soon to Oktoberfests near you
Oktoberfest originates from a celebration of the marriage between the Prince Regent Ludwig of Bavaria, later King Louis I, and Princess Therese von Sachsen-Hildburghausen in 1810. Today, we know it for the beer, bratwurst and the Dirndl and Lederhosen worn among friends at festivals around the world. While traveling to...
swnewsmedia.com
Savage shelter busy delivering dogs from Alabama
Warrior Dog Rescue founder Diana Bakken cites family as the inspiration for starting the rescue-dog shelter. Her mom taught her to care deeply for animals, she said, and her daughter later insisted that their family become dog fosters. The shelter in Savage, on any given day, houses anywhere from 100...
swnewsmedia.com
‘Allyhoo’ stuffed animals bring comfort to local pediatric patients
Local nonprofit Allyhoo is expanding its work providing comforting stuffed animal friends to pediatric patients. Located in Shakopee since 2020, the business creates custom, handmade stuffed animal pillows for its customers — but with a heartwarming twist. For each order, Allyhoo makes a duplicate “twin” of the stuffed animal...
swnewsmedia.com
Valley Free Church to host afternoon of music, family fun
Valley Evangelical Free Church will be hosting Valleyfest on Aug. 21 from 4 to 8 p.m. The event will include food trucks like Great Nate’s BBQ and Minnesnowii Shave, bounce houses, llamas and yard games. The Chaska Police and Fire departments will be visiting the event from 4 to...
swnewsmedia.com
Longtime Arboretum employee and rose lover dies at 74
Clarence White was a man with a special talent and passion for roses. For the past 20 years, he put that passion to good use by tending to the roses at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum as an assistant gardener. Last month, he died at the age of 74. White had...
swnewsmedia.com
Jordan schools to bring back student resource officer
Jordan Public Schools will be partnering with the City of Jordan to provide a student resource officer who will split time between the three schools in the district. The city council and Jordan Public Schools board unanimously passed the contract to create the position. It is designed to enhance safety and security while also strengthening the bond between the city and the school district, officials said.
swnewsmedia.com
Obituary for Ardwin Hamer
Ardwin “Ardie” Hamer, age 73, of Jordan, passed away unexpectedly on August 14, 2022 at St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee. Born in Shakopee on July 15, 1949, Ardie was a son of Robert and Helen (Weckman) Hamer. He was raised in Jordan, attended St. John the Baptist Catholic School and graduated from Jordan High School in 1967. While in high school, he was a good student fascinated with history and a multi-sport athlete that excelled in football and baseball. He went on to Hennepin Technical College and became a skilled machinist. On September 21, 1985 he married Theresa Leach at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waconia. They settled in Jordan and raised three beautiful and talented daughters, Emily, Nora and Clare. An inventive and hardworking man, Ardie spent over 35 years employed with Cherne Industries until he retired in 2016.
swnewsmedia.com
Shakopee City Council passes THC moratorium
The Shakopee City Council passed a citywide moratorium on the sale of THC products at its Aug. 16 meeting. The motion passed 4-1, with Councilor Jay Whiting voting against. The moratorium prohibits the sale of THC products in Shakopee until Dec. 31, though it can end sooner if city leaders choose to repeal it or come to a solution before that end date.
swnewsmedia.com
AmeriCorps recruiting tutors for Prior Lake schools
In response to the challenges posed by the COVID pandemic, two reading tutors and two math tutors are being sought for Prior Lake schools starting in August, according to a press release from Reading Corps, Math Corps and Early Learning Corps. The AmeriCorps programs are recruiting a total of 1,700...
Where the heck it was
Where the heck it was
The answer to last week’s quiz was Atneosen & Co. at 113 W 2nd St in Downtown Chaska!. Amy Hammers, Pam Berg, Lynn Wiatrowski, Nate Bostrom, Lynette Fiebelkorn, Jeanette McGillicuddy and, of course, Larry Atneosen guessed it correctly!
