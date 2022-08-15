Ardwin “Ardie” Hamer, age 73, of Jordan, passed away unexpectedly on August 14, 2022 at St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee. Born in Shakopee on July 15, 1949, Ardie was a son of Robert and Helen (Weckman) Hamer. He was raised in Jordan, attended St. John the Baptist Catholic School and graduated from Jordan High School in 1967. While in high school, he was a good student fascinated with history and a multi-sport athlete that excelled in football and baseball. He went on to Hennepin Technical College and became a skilled machinist. On September 21, 1985 he married Theresa Leach at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waconia. They settled in Jordan and raised three beautiful and talented daughters, Emily, Nora and Clare. An inventive and hardworking man, Ardie spent over 35 years employed with Cherne Industries until he retired in 2016.

