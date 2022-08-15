ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Carolyn Maloney says "off the record," Biden is "not running"

By Kathryn Watson
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47wU7U_0hHvNVP000

Democratic Rep. Carolyn Maloney said "off the record," President Biden is "not running again," in an interview with the New York Times Editorial Board published over the weekend.

New York's Maloney made the comments during an on-the-record interview, and both parties must agree something is "off the record" for it to be considered to be so. The Aug. 1 interview was not the first time Maloney has cast doubt on Mr. Biden's intention to run for reelection and suggested he shouldn't run. It's sentiment that isn't publicly uttered by many Democrats, but some have become more comfortable raising the possibility that he might decline to run again, as his approval ratings struggle.

Here is the exchange, as published by the New York Times (Maloney's answers are in response to the questions in bold):

NYT's Eleanor Randolph: Should President Biden run again?

Off the record, he's not running again.

NYT's Jyoti Thottam: Not off the record. On the record.

On the record? No, he should not run again.

Maloney, days after the Aug. 1 interview was conducted but before it was published, said during a primary debate against Rep. Jerry Nadler and attorney Suraj Patel that she didn't believe the president would run again. Maloney is vying for New York's 12th Congressional District seat.

"I don't believe he's running for reelection," she said.

In an interview on CNN, Maloney later apologized to the president for her remarks, saying she wants him to run again. Still, she has reiterated that she doesn't believe he will.

Maloney isn't the only one who has cast doubt on a Biden 2024 bid. Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota said last month that he would not support the president in 2024.

"No," Phillips said in response to a question about whether he would support Mr. Biden in 2024. He told the Chad Hartman show on WCCO-AM, "I think the country would be well-served by a new generation of compelling, well-prepared, dynamic Democrats who step up."

The White House has repeatedly said that Mr. Biden intends to run for a second term.

"I'm going to be very clear," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing last month. "I'm going to say this once and the president has been very clear about this. He intends to run in 2024 and he is going to."

Comments / 16

GODHELPUS
3d ago

Of course he not running, Trump will again be the next president if the Demoncrates don't make up another mail in ballot pandemic as they stolen before. Also, Biden is afraid of Trump, that is why he hide in his basement all campaign. You own us gas money Biden. #LETS GO BRANDON

Reply(5)
11
LET'S SAVE AMERICA
3d ago

This country must get back on track. The Demoncrats DO NOT have the American people's best interest in mind. They're looking at mayhem and just sucking this country dry!

Reply(2)
10
GODHELPUS
3d ago

Someone tell Biden he is the president and not a spoke person for depends. Found out who has running the country and have them remove as well, my guess is Obama the Michael one.

Reply
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
GEORGIA STATE
shefinds

Former Donald Trump Official Just Revealed That The President's Office Mishandled Confidential Documents: It Was 'A Known Thing'

Olivia Troye— a national security official who worked as a homeland security and counter-terrorism adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence— is opening up about the Trump White House being frivolous with important documents. In a new interview with MSNBC, Troye, 45, revealed that while working with the Trump administration, it was a “known thing” that her colleagues were careless with sensitive papers and information.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Nadler
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Carolyn Maloney
Person
Dean Phillips
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
Rolling Stone

Liz Cheney Leaks Audio Contradicting Trump-Backed Rival’s Accusations

What should have been a quick phone call between primary opponents has now devolved into a televised, audio-leaking debacle between the defeated Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and her Trump-backed primary opponent Harriet Hageman. It started when Cheney said that once the election was decided she tried to call Hageman to concede three times, and ultimately left a voicemail that was never returned. During an appearance on Hannity Wednesday night, however, Hageman claimed Cheney only left a “very brief two-second message” on her phone. Hageman said Cheney had simply said “Hello, Harriet” before hanging up, and didn’t address “any kind of concession...
U.S. POLITICS
People

Lawmaker Asks Pete Buttigieg 'Insulting' Question About Implementing 25th Amendment on President Biden

Pete Buttigieg defended the current administration after a Republican congressman questioned Joe Biden's ability to serve as president. On Tuesday, the Secretary of Transportation, 40, testified at a House of Representatives Transportation and Infrastructure committee hearing, during which Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) asked Buttigieg to "describe America in one single word," according to Yahoo! News.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Off The Record#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Democratic#Democrats#Nyt#Cnn
MarketRealist

Fox News Host Harris Faulkner Has a High Net Worth and Salary

You might have seen Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner in the headlines lately after a heated exchange with Senator Joe Manchin. Faulkner went toe-to-toe with Manchin regarding President Joe Biden's performance. Faulkner had a few words for Manchin and brought in a personal anecdote at the same time. Insight into Faulkner's background and net worth might reveal why she responded the way she did.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Republicans tell Hunter Biden's financial advisor to turn over all information on Biden family business deals - including 'suspicious activity' flagged by Wells Fargo

House Republicans on the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform are requesting that Hunter Biden's financial adviser hand over to the group all information on the Biden family business dealings. 'Committee Republicans are committed to following Hunter Biden's money trail— consisting of many complex, international transactions worth millions of dollars,'...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward

More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Big Sunday Show reacts to Harris commenting on Mar-a-Lago raid: 'She's made a mark... a very bad mark'

"The Big Sunday Show" hosts Tammy Bruce, Andrew McCarthy, Sean Duffy and Jackie DeAngelis discussed Vice President Kamala Harris decision to speak out on the FBI's unprecedented raid of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida last week. Harris's comments mark a stark contrast from the position taken by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who said it would be "inappropriate" to comment on the matter.
PALM BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Fox News

Hunter Biden helped former Biden aide with House campaign while working with his CCP-tied business partner

FIRST ON FOX: Hunter Biden and his longtime business partner Eric Schwerin were actively working behind the scenes in 2016 to solicit donations for a top former Biden adviser's congressional campaign while also working on Chinese business deals with the adviser's business partner, according to emails reviewed and authenticated by Fox News Digital.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Liz Cheney converted her House campaign-finance committee to a leadership PAC hours after losing her primary, filing shows

Rep. Liz Cheney converted her House campaign finance committee to a federal-leadership political action committee hours after losing her primary, a Federal Election Commission filing shows. Harriet Hageman, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, defeated Cheney in Wyoming's Republican primary election on Tuesday evening. Cheney had pushed back...
WYOMING STATE
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
104K+
Followers
24K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy