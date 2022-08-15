ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Three Louisiana women arrested for defrauding state disaster relief program

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Three individuals are behind bars for falsifying documents to collect refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR), Starr Carbo, Johnnie Mae Ricard, and Erica Williams, all of Westwego, are charged in connection with fraudulently preparing and submitting Natural Disaster Claim […]
WESTWEGO, LA
L'Observateur

Gov. Edwards Announces Statewide Recommendations for Litter Abatement and First Phase of Major Cleanup Project

BATON ROUGE, La. – Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards was joined by Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and LSU officials to announce federal and state funding for the first phase of the major cleanup of a borrow pit at Burden Museum and Gardens that has been inadvertently collecting trash from stormwater for decades. Burden is part of key demonstration sites being implemented for stormwater management programs. In addition, members of the Governor’s Litter Abatement and Beautification Task Force have submitted their initial report with recommendations for establishing and sustaining litter prevention efforts across Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
City
Shreveport, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Education
New Orleans, LA
Education
City
New Orleans, LA
Shreveport, LA
Education
City
Baton Rouge, LA
wbrz.com

Some EBR Head Start centers to delay opening amid nationwide teacher shortage

BATON ROUGE - A number of Head Start centers across East Baton Rouge Parish will delay openings amid a nationwide teacher shortage. The Division of Human Development and Services said Friday the Head Start Program will be staggering the opening of several centers until they can hire enough teachers to satisfy regulatory agency requirements.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
centralcitynews.us

Pastor Spell’s Attorney Wins $8.2 Million Judgment

EDITOR’S NOTE – Rev. Tony Spell was exonerated from the criminal charges against him May 13 when the Louisiana Supreme Court found that Gov. John Bel Edwards’ efforts to close churches and limit church attendance were “illegal” and “unconstitutional.” All criminal charges against the pastor of Life Tabernacle in Central for holding church were dismissed.
CENTRAL, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
wbrz.com

Want to learn to fish with LDWF? New free classes can help you do just that

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is launching the first class in its new free Fishing Course Series offering informative sessions for beginner and experienced anglers alike. This first course in the series, Intro to Fishing, will help introduce new and rusty anglers to versatile techniques for getting started...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KSLA

GSU & NSU to face off in Shreveport Classic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There’s only a month left until the Shreveport Classic returns on Saturday, Sept. 10!. The college football game is held annually at the Independence Stadium. This year, Grambling State University and Northwestern State University will be going head-to-head. The matchup will mark just the sixth time these two teams have played against each other.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
WAFB

Organizations show people how to clear criminal records, free of charge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Justice Accountability Center of Louisiana is an organization that assists people with clearing their criminal records free of charge. JAC would usually hold expungement clinics in different parishes of the state, but lately the demand is overpowering their resources. This time they took a different approach by holding a free informational session, showing people the process of expungement with an app.
LOUISIANA STATE
krvs.org

The 40th Annual Original Southwest Louisiana Zydeco Festival

About the Original Southwest Zydeco Festival:The Treasures of Opelousas, a group of concerned citizens, feared that Zydeco and Creole music were dying; in response, they organized the first festival. With the guidance and sponsorship from the Southern Development Foundation, the first Zydeco Festival in 1982 was started in a bean field in Plaisance, Louisiana on the outskirts of Opelousas.
OPELOUSAS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to FEMA Fraud Associated with False Claims that Her Home was Damaged

Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to FEMA Fraud Associated with False Claims that Her Home was Damaged. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 18, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced in a federal court in Louisiana that Schshinetia Anderson, age 44, a resident of Slidell, Louisiana, pled guilty on August 11, 2022, to FEMA fraud. On November 10, 2022, the defendant will be sentenced before the Honorable Mary Ann Vial Lemmon. The defendant faces up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release, and a $100 obligatory special assessment charge.
SLIDELL, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy