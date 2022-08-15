BATON ROUGE, La. – Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards was joined by Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and LSU officials to announce federal and state funding for the first phase of the major cleanup of a borrow pit at Burden Museum and Gardens that has been inadvertently collecting trash from stormwater for decades. Burden is part of key demonstration sites being implemented for stormwater management programs. In addition, members of the Governor’s Litter Abatement and Beautification Task Force have submitted their initial report with recommendations for establishing and sustaining litter prevention efforts across Louisiana.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO