Read full article on original website
Related
Three Louisiana women arrested for defrauding state disaster relief program
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Three individuals are behind bars for falsifying documents to collect refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR), Starr Carbo, Johnnie Mae Ricard, and Erica Williams, all of Westwego, are charged in connection with fraudulently preparing and submitting Natural Disaster Claim […]
New Orleans Mayor Admits Mardi Gras 2023 May Be Cancelled
Will Mayor LaToya Cantrell cancel Mardi Gras 2023?
L'Observateur
Gov. Edwards Announces Statewide Recommendations for Litter Abatement and First Phase of Major Cleanup Project
BATON ROUGE, La. – Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards was joined by Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and LSU officials to announce federal and state funding for the first phase of the major cleanup of a borrow pit at Burden Museum and Gardens that has been inadvertently collecting trash from stormwater for decades. Burden is part of key demonstration sites being implemented for stormwater management programs. In addition, members of the Governor’s Litter Abatement and Beautification Task Force have submitted their initial report with recommendations for establishing and sustaining litter prevention efforts across Louisiana.
Brad Pitt foundation reaches settlement over Louisiana homes
BATON ROUGE (AP) — Brad Pitt’s Make It Right Foundation and homeowners of the houses built by the program, in an area of New Orleans among the hardest hit by Hurricane Katrina, have reached a $20.5 million settlement. The Times-Picayune ′ The New Orleans Advocate reported Wednesday that,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theadvocate.com
Former Ascension Parish schools superintendent inducted into Louisiana Credit Union Hall of Fame
The Louisiana Credit Union League, the state trade association and leading advocate for Louisiana credit unions, on Aug. 4 inducted eight people into the Louisiana Credit Union Hall of Fame during the opening ceremonies of their 2022 annual meeting and convention in New Orleans. Among the honorees was Ascension Parish...
theadvocate.com
They served in Iraq together and got married. Then they got PhDs from Southern together.
When Jason Matthews saw Shekeitra Lockhart on the first day of classes at Southern University in spring 2000, he recognized her as the "new girl" from his military unit. At that point, he had heard about their scheduled deployment to Iraq the next day. She hadn't. "I stopped and spoke...
wbrz.com
Meeting about future of Capitol High brings more questions than answers
BATON ROUGE - Alumni and community members are trying to figure out what is next for Capitol High after the parish announced they want to integrate the campus into the parish's school system with a concentration in medical studies. State education leaders invited the public to a forum to hear...
wbrz.com
Some EBR Head Start centers to delay opening amid nationwide teacher shortage
BATON ROUGE - A number of Head Start centers across East Baton Rouge Parish will delay openings amid a nationwide teacher shortage. The Division of Human Development and Services said Friday the Head Start Program will be staggering the opening of several centers until they can hire enough teachers to satisfy regulatory agency requirements.
IN THIS ARTICLE
centralcitynews.us
Pastor Spell’s Attorney Wins $8.2 Million Judgment
EDITOR’S NOTE – Rev. Tony Spell was exonerated from the criminal charges against him May 13 when the Louisiana Supreme Court found that Gov. John Bel Edwards’ efforts to close churches and limit church attendance were “illegal” and “unconstitutional.” All criminal charges against the pastor of Life Tabernacle in Central for holding church were dismissed.
wbrz.com
Mardi Gras in peril; police, EMS staffing issues could affect Carnival Season
NEW ORLEANS - Partygoers looking forward to this upcoming Mardi Gras season could possibly be in for a massive disappointment due to a critical shortage of important city employees. "If we don't have adequate police, it could mean that there will be no Mardi Gras—and that's a fact," said New...
WDSU
Former New Orleans councilman Jay Banks takes new role in Cantrell administration
NEW ORLEANS — Former New Orleans City Councilman Jay Banks has a new job with the mayor's office. Sources tell WDSU that Banks accepted a job as an urban policy specialist. WDSU reached out to Mayor LaToya Cantrell's office, but at the time of this publication had not heard back.
No Mardi Gras 2023? Mayor Cantrell says dwindling police force could call off Carnival Season
At a budget town hall in Lakeview Thursday night, Mayor Cantrell was met with plenty of questions, but perhaps the biggest question that lingered surrounded staffing issues within the city.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbrz.com
Want to learn to fish with LDWF? New free classes can help you do just that
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is launching the first class in its new free Fishing Course Series offering informative sessions for beginner and experienced anglers alike. This first course in the series, Intro to Fishing, will help introduce new and rusty anglers to versatile techniques for getting started...
KSLA
GSU & NSU to face off in Shreveport Classic
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There’s only a month left until the Shreveport Classic returns on Saturday, Sept. 10!. The college football game is held annually at the Independence Stadium. This year, Grambling State University and Northwestern State University will be going head-to-head. The matchup will mark just the sixth time these two teams have played against each other.
Organizations show people how to clear criminal records, free of charge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Justice Accountability Center of Louisiana is an organization that assists people with clearing their criminal records free of charge. JAC would usually hold expungement clinics in different parishes of the state, but lately the demand is overpowering their resources. This time they took a different approach by holding a free informational session, showing people the process of expungement with an app.
Louisiana inmates peacefully protesting for better living pods
On Friday, residents of the high-security pods, put up barricades to keep deputies from entering and gave the jail's staff a letter demanding upgrades to their living facility.
United Way closes applications for Entergy assistance after 7 hours
The United way closed applications for Entergy bill payment relief at 4 p.m. Wednesday, about seven hours after the application process began.
krvs.org
The 40th Annual Original Southwest Louisiana Zydeco Festival
About the Original Southwest Zydeco Festival:The Treasures of Opelousas, a group of concerned citizens, feared that Zydeco and Creole music were dying; in response, they organized the first festival. With the guidance and sponsorship from the Southern Development Foundation, the first Zydeco Festival in 1982 was started in a bean field in Plaisance, Louisiana on the outskirts of Opelousas.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge tenants demand help from Metro Council, say landlords need to be held accountable
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The battle for livable housing continues and now community members are calling on the Metro Council to take action. “Just because it’s low income doesn’t mean we should have to live like this,” said Crystal Flucker, a tenant at Spanish Arms.
Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to FEMA Fraud Associated with False Claims that Her Home was Damaged
Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to FEMA Fraud Associated with False Claims that Her Home was Damaged. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 18, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced in a federal court in Louisiana that Schshinetia Anderson, age 44, a resident of Slidell, Louisiana, pled guilty on August 11, 2022, to FEMA fraud. On November 10, 2022, the defendant will be sentenced before the Honorable Mary Ann Vial Lemmon. The defendant faces up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release, and a $100 obligatory special assessment charge.
Comments / 0