erienewsnow.com
State Police Look to Identify Suspect in Unauthorized Use of Debit Card
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help as they investigate the unauthorized use of a debit card. The card was used a several stores on State St. in the City of Erie on the morning of Aug. 13, according to investigators. The pictured suspect entered Samir’s Convenience Store...
erienewsnow.com
Juvenile Confronts Man in Attempted Burglary in Warren County
A juvenile confronted a man in an attempted burglary in Warren County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened at a residence on Hilltop Dr. in Deerfield Township on July 19 around 9:22 p.m. A man in a blue SUV went into the home, but he was confronted by a...
erienewsnow.com
State Police Look to Identify Suspect in Harassment Incident at Edinboro Area Convenience Store
Pennsylvania State Police are looking to identify the suspect in a harassment incident at a convenience store in Erie County. It happened at the Country Fair in Washington Township. No date was disclosed. The suspect appears to be in his late 20s or early 30s and was seen driving an...
explore venango
Police Continue Search for Missing Woman
MEADVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Meadville-based State Police are continuing to search for a missing 35-year-old Crawford County woman. According to police, 35-year-old Candace Caffas was last seen on July 16 on State Route 285, in Conneaut Lake, Crawford County. She is described as 4-foot-9, approximately 95 pounds, with dirty...
explore venango
Two Franklin Residents Accused of Stealing Money from Laundry Machines Due in Court
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Hearings for two Franklin residents accused of stealing money from laundry machines at an apartment complex in Sugarcreek Borough are scheduled for August 24. According to court documents, preliminary hearings for 39-year-old Montice Marie Robinson and 38-year-old Steven Ray Bickel are set for Wednesday,...
PSP investigating retail theft at Lowes
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is seeking the identities of two people suspected of retail theft. According to a PSP report, two men entered an Erie County Lowes home improvement store while wearing masks at about 3:30 p.m. on July 31. PSP allege the men then activated multiple gift cards without paying for them. […]
Youngstown police investigate shootout on North Side
Police had Halleck Street on the north side of Youngstown blocked off after a shootout.
Local bank charged with too many false alarms
The Grove City Police Department in Mercer County, Pennsylvania, has filed a charge against PNC Bank.
erienewsnow.com
Guns, Ammunition among $5K Worth of Belongings Stolen in Union Township Burglary
Troopers are investigating a burglary where more than $5,000 worth of belongings were taken in Erie County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened at a residence on Clemens Rd. in Union Township between Aug. 12 and 16. The residence was broken into multiple times, and the belongings stolen included...
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Accused Of “Assaulting” Customer With Pepper Spray In Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) – A 30-year-old Jamestown man is accused of pepper spraying a customer at the Lakewood Tractor Supply store. Lakewood-Busti Police announced the arrest of Alex Peru, who is accused of assaulting a male in the parking lot of the establishment on Fairmount Avenue on Thursday evening.
erienewsnow.com
Man Reports Theft of Catalytic Converter from Vehicle in Erie County
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a man's vehicle in Erie County, according to a news release. The victim - a 75-year-old Union City man - reported it to troopers Aug. 8. The catalytic converter was taken off his Ford Excursion some between early...
erienewsnow.com
State Police in Meadville to Conduct DUI Checkpoint
Pennsylvania State Police in Meadville plan to conduct a DUI checkpoint next month, according to an announcement this week. Troopers did not disclose a location or date but said the enforcement would happen in the month of September. State Police are reminding anyone who is under the influence of drugs...
erienewsnow.com
Man Convicted of Attempted Homicide for Shooting Woman in Face in Erie
A jury convicted the man who police said shot a woman in the face twice and left her on the lawn of an east Erie home in January 2020 on all charges during a trial. Larry Sledge, 40, on Monday was found guilty of 10 charges - attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a firearm prohibited, possession of a weapon, recklessly endangering another person, kidnapping, unlawful restraint and terroristic threats.
explore venango
Man Allegedly Assaults Two Individuals, Flees Police
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is behind bars for allegedly assaulting two individuals on Monday night and then fleeing from police. According to court documents, the City of Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 33-year-old Christopher Manuel Fuentes in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on Tuesday, August 16.
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Allegedly Busted With Loaded Firearm During Overnight Stop
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 21-year-old is facing weapons charges after police allegedly busted him with a loaded firearm during a traffic stop overnight. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department pulled over Wilfredo Rivera Vazquez Jr. in the area of Spring and Crossman Streets just before 4 a.m.
butlerradio.com
One Injured In Mercer Co. Buggy Accident
One person was injured earlier this week in a crash involving an Amish buggy and a truck in neighboring Mercer County. The accident occurred Thursday morning shortly after 7 a.m. on Mercer New Wilmington Road. State police say a milk tanker driven by a man from New York had his...
PSP: $3,200 stolen from local man in identity theft
Troopers from PSP New Castle were called to Jordan Road in Washington Township just before 11 a.m.
WFMJ.com
Amish buggy driver injured in collision with tanker truck in Mercer County
State Police say glare from the sun may have contributed to a crash involving a milk tanker truck and an Amish buggy in Mercer County. A rescue squad from New Wilmington was dispatched shortly before 7:30 a.m. Thursday to the 1500 block of Mercer New Wilmington Road to a reported injury accident in East Lackawannock Township.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Traffic Stop Leads to DUI, Drug Charges in Cranberry Township
VENANGO/CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:. Traffic Stop Leads to DUI, Drug Arrest in Cranberry Township. Franklin-based State Police conducted a traffic stop around 8:13 p.m. on July 2, on a 2007 Pontiac G6 in the 700 block of East State Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
WFMJ.com
Missing Mercer man found safe in Hermitage
State Police in Mercer County have canceled a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for a Mercer man. Authorities say 51-year-old Walter Gramsky, who had been missing since Monday, was found in Hermitage early Wednesday and is unharmed. Gramsky was last seen near the Walgreens store on East State Street in Sharon.
