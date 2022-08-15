A jury convicted the man who police said shot a woman in the face twice and left her on the lawn of an east Erie home in January 2020 on all charges during a trial. Larry Sledge, 40, on Monday was found guilty of 10 charges - attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a firearm prohibited, possession of a weapon, recklessly endangering another person, kidnapping, unlawful restraint and terroristic threats.

