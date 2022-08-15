ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

erienewsnow.com

State Police Look to Identify Suspect in Unauthorized Use of Debit Card

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help as they investigate the unauthorized use of a debit card. The card was used a several stores on State St. in the City of Erie on the morning of Aug. 13, according to investigators. The pictured suspect entered Samir’s Convenience Store...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Juvenile Confronts Man in Attempted Burglary in Warren County

A juvenile confronted a man in an attempted burglary in Warren County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened at a residence on Hilltop Dr. in Deerfield Township on July 19 around 9:22 p.m. A man in a blue SUV went into the home, but he was confronted by a...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Police Continue Search for Missing Woman

MEADVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Meadville-based State Police are continuing to search for a missing 35-year-old Crawford County woman. According to police, 35-year-old Candace Caffas was last seen on July 16 on State Route 285, in Conneaut Lake, Crawford County. She is described as 4-foot-9, approximately 95 pounds, with dirty...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Two Franklin Residents Accused of Stealing Money from Laundry Machines Due in Court

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Hearings for two Franklin residents accused of stealing money from laundry machines at an apartment complex in Sugarcreek Borough are scheduled for August 24. According to court documents, preliminary hearings for 39-year-old Montice Marie Robinson and 38-year-old Steven Ray Bickel are set for Wednesday,...
YourErie

PSP investigating retail theft at Lowes

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is seeking the identities of two people suspected of retail theft. According to a PSP report, two men entered an Erie County Lowes home improvement store while wearing masks at about 3:30 p.m. on July 31. PSP allege the men then activated multiple gift cards without paying for them. […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Man Reports Theft of Catalytic Converter from Vehicle in Erie County

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a man's vehicle in Erie County, according to a news release. The victim - a 75-year-old Union City man - reported it to troopers Aug. 8. The catalytic converter was taken off his Ford Excursion some between early...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

State Police in Meadville to Conduct DUI Checkpoint

Pennsylvania State Police in Meadville plan to conduct a DUI checkpoint next month, according to an announcement this week. Troopers did not disclose a location or date but said the enforcement would happen in the month of September. State Police are reminding anyone who is under the influence of drugs...
MEADVILLE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Man Convicted of Attempted Homicide for Shooting Woman in Face in Erie

A jury convicted the man who police said shot a woman in the face twice and left her on the lawn of an east Erie home in January 2020 on all charges during a trial. Larry Sledge, 40, on Monday was found guilty of 10 charges - attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a firearm prohibited, possession of a weapon, recklessly endangering another person, kidnapping, unlawful restraint and terroristic threats.
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Man Allegedly Assaults Two Individuals, Flees Police

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is behind bars for allegedly assaulting two individuals on Monday night and then fleeing from police. According to court documents, the City of Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 33-year-old Christopher Manuel Fuentes in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on Tuesday, August 16.
FRANKLIN, PA
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Allegedly Busted With Loaded Firearm During Overnight Stop

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 21-year-old is facing weapons charges after police allegedly busted him with a loaded firearm during a traffic stop overnight. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department pulled over Wilfredo Rivera Vazquez Jr. in the area of Spring and Crossman Streets just before 4 a.m.
JAMESTOWN, NY
butlerradio.com

One Injured In Mercer Co. Buggy Accident

One person was injured earlier this week in a crash involving an Amish buggy and a truck in neighboring Mercer County. The accident occurred Thursday morning shortly after 7 a.m. on Mercer New Wilmington Road. State police say a milk tanker driven by a man from New York had his...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Missing Mercer man found safe in Hermitage

State Police in Mercer County have canceled a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for a Mercer man. Authorities say 51-year-old Walter Gramsky, who had been missing since Monday, was found in Hermitage early Wednesday and is unharmed. Gramsky was last seen near the Walgreens store on East State Street in Sharon.
HERMITAGE, PA

