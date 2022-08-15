Read full article on original website
Backyard pool tragedy in NJ: Toddler drowns, 4-year-old in hospital
HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A toddler drowned in a backyard pool Tuesday evening in Gloucester County. Police responded to the home on Maulus Court after a 2-year-old and 4-year-old who are related but not siblings were found in the pool, according to Glocester County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Tom Gilbert. The...
Check out New Jersey’s first baseball Narcan night, complete with pictures
Normally when you think of a baseball giveaway night you're thinking caps, shirts, cups, and gloves. Once upon a time the Yankees used to give away bats. Yes, actual bats, in the Bronx! It was a different time. Now baseball is much more forward-thinking than that. In fact, the Trenton...
