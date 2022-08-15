Patricia A. “Pat” Schuito, 80, of Collinsville, Illinois passed away at 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Evelyn’s House in Creve Coeur, Missouri. She was born August 17, 1942 in Patterson, New Jersey, a daughter of the late Thomas and Anne (Brogan) McNeil. She married Frank Schuito on July 20, 1962 and he passed away on October 29, 2019. She retired in May 2020 from St. Louis Automatic Sprinklers after 37 years of dedicated service as a secretary. Patricia proudly served her country with the United States Navy. She was known for being a foodie, loved going to the beach and enjoyed her travels to Myrtle Beach. She cherished her family and will be remembered for the love and special times she shared with them. She is survived by two daughters, Lisa Schuito Schmiedeskamp of Collinsville and Kathy McCammack Cooper and husband Gene Cooper; four granddaughters, Amanda McCammack, Heather McCammack, Jennifer McCammack and Samantha Schmiedeskamp; two great grandchildren, Emma Hipsher and Landon Lynn; former son-in-law, Eric Schmiedeskamp of St. Louis; sister-in-law, Ann Carter of St. Louis; special friend, Sylvia Schmiedeskamp; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Patty Schuito and a brother, Thomas Gary McNeil. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Friday, August 19, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon with Father John Beveridge officiating. Memorials may be made to Evelyn’s House and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com.

COLLINSVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO