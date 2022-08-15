Read full article on original website
Lisa Cantlon
Lisa Ann Cantlon, 56, of Granite City, IL passed away surrounded by her family Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 5:12 pm at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, MO. She was born to Allan and Linda (Christian) Cantlon on November 23, 1965 in Bellevue, Nebraska. The loving mother enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking and playing pool.
Betty Hermes
Betty Ruth Hermes, 85 of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on August 18, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, O’Fallon, Illinois, with her family by her side. Betty was born June 24, 1937 in Golden Pond, Kentucky, to Troy E. and Mae M. (Dunn) Mohon. She married Olen Hermes on June 22, 1956 in Granite City at St. John United Church of Christ. She was a member of St. John United Church of Christ for many years.
Barbara Painter
Barbara Joann Painter, 81, died at 4:37 p.m. Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born February 5, 1941 in Toronto, Ohio, she was the daughter of Floyd and Vera Belle (Marrow) Rudder. She retired as the owner/operator of BJ Booking. Mrs. Painter was a Cub Scout Leader and a PTA Officer. Surviving are three daughters, Cherry Flynn of Alton, Sandra Brandon (Keith) of Granite City, and Charlotte Gann of Wood River, two sons, David Painter (Barbara) of Livingston, IL, and Ray Painter. Also surviving are 9 grandchildren, Alicia, Alex, Joshua, Jacob, Jason (Cathy), Christine, Zach, Mike and Nathan, 11 great grandchildren, a brother, Bill Rudder (Donna) of Ohio, her Uncle Harry of Ohio and several nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Davey and Colin, and five siblings. Graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Noffsinger Cemetery, Mulberry Grove, IL. Memorial may be made to the Metro East Humane Society, 8495 IL 143, Edwardsville, IL 62025. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Teenie Wieneke
Teenie Lee Wieneke, 70, passed away at 3:42 p.m., Saturday, August 13, 2022 at his residence. He was born on January 15, 1952 in Wood River, Illinois and was the son of the late Otto Edward and Ruby Mae (Schmidt) Wieneke Sr. Teenie attended Civic Memorial High School in Bethalto,...
Patricia Schuito
Patricia A. “Pat” Schuito, 80, of Collinsville, Illinois passed away at 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Evelyn’s House in Creve Coeur, Missouri. She was born August 17, 1942 in Patterson, New Jersey, a daughter of the late Thomas and Anne (Brogan) McNeil. She married Frank Schuito on July 20, 1962 and he passed away on October 29, 2019. She retired in May 2020 from St. Louis Automatic Sprinklers after 37 years of dedicated service as a secretary. Patricia proudly served her country with the United States Navy. She was known for being a foodie, loved going to the beach and enjoyed her travels to Myrtle Beach. She cherished her family and will be remembered for the love and special times she shared with them. She is survived by two daughters, Lisa Schuito Schmiedeskamp of Collinsville and Kathy McCammack Cooper and husband Gene Cooper; four granddaughters, Amanda McCammack, Heather McCammack, Jennifer McCammack and Samantha Schmiedeskamp; two great grandchildren, Emma Hipsher and Landon Lynn; former son-in-law, Eric Schmiedeskamp of St. Louis; sister-in-law, Ann Carter of St. Louis; special friend, Sylvia Schmiedeskamp; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Patty Schuito and a brother, Thomas Gary McNeil. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Friday, August 19, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon with Father John Beveridge officiating. Memorials may be made to Evelyn’s House and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com.
Jerry Heck
Jerry P. Heck, 75 of Maryville, Illinois, passed away on August 17, 2022 at Anderson Hospital. Jerry was born in East St. Louis, Illinois, on August 12, 1947 to Orville and Almeda (Spencer) Heck. He served his country in the United States Navy where he worked as an Aviation Mechanic. After he left the military, he continued to work on airplanes and anything with an engine. He was very talented. Jerry enjoyed working on cars, he even ran a service garage with his father. He was a gun collector and NRA member.
Philip Bumbacher
Philip Carl Bumbacher, 77, died at 6:18 a.m.,Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Born May 3, 1945, in St. Joseph, MO. He was the son of Milton L. Bumbacher and Theresa M. (Bokay) Bumbacher. Phil was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Alton and retired from Miller’s Mutual as a litigator in 2012. On October 11, 1969, he married the former Carolyn M. Breyfogle in Alton. She survives. Also, surviving are two daughters, Emily Dellamano (Zachary) of Godfrey and Anna Young (Shaun) of Godfrey; two granddaughters, Eve Dellamano and Charlotte Young of Godfrey; and one niece, Sara Kopp and family. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Steve Bumbacher (Elizabeth). He leaves behind many family and friends who will always remember him as “Kind and Krazy.” He was an outdoorsman, loving fishing and hunting trips. Also, he was very happy spending time in his workshop inventing and building. His greatest joy was spending time with family.
Carla Reno
She was born on July 10, 1942 in Carrollton, Illinois to the Carl and Ruby (Coonrod) Roberts and was a 1959 graduate of Jersey Community High School. She married Phillip James Reno Jr. on October 6, 1962 in Jerseyville and together they made their home in Jerseyville, where Carla was employed in Housekeeping at Willow Rose Rehab and Healthcare Center. Carla and Phillip were the proud parents of three children and shared in many wonderful memories throughout their 41 years of marriage, prior to his death on March 14, 2004.
Kenneth Smith
Kenneth Wade Smith, 51, died at 3:29 a.m. on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at OSF St. Anthony’s in Alton. He was born March 25, 1971 in Alton the son of Dixie (Sams) Maul and Fred Maul. Kenneth was a Registered Nurse at Children’s Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
Michael Bray
Michael Joseph Bray, formerly of Jerseyville, passed away on Monday August 1st, 2022, at his residence in Denver, Colorado. He had suffered from epilepsy for over two years and died as a result of a heart attack that was brought on by a seizure. He was born in Jerseyville on...
Former mayor of Glen Carbon dies
A longtime mayor of Glen Carbon has died. Ronald Foster (Senior) was 86. Foster served as mayor from 19-81 until 2001. Current Glen Carbon Mayor Bob Marcus says Foster’s ability to forecast the future needs of the village was outstanding. In his honor, village hall will have bunting displayed.
Sharon Boyer
Sharon Marie Smith Boyer, age 78 of Highland, IL, died Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Highland Health Care Center in Highland, IL. She was born on Sunday, October 3, 1943, in Highland, IL, daughter of Albert and Estelle (nee Oestringer) Bellm. On Saturday, May 19, 2001, she married Robert J....
MadCo boys titles go to Marquette & Edwardsville
1) Marquette - 317. Medalists -- Aidan O'Keefe, Marquette - 71 (1-under par), Mason Lewis, Edwardsville - 69 (3-under par) Marquette - Aidan O'Keefe - 71, Will Schwartz - 74 Civic Memorial - Manny Silva - 84, Sam Buckley - 84 EAWR - Tim Melton - 98 Roxana - Nick...
New criminal justice and workforce hub announced in Belleville
The former site of Lindenwood University’s Belleville campus is being turned into the Southwestern Illinois Justice and Workforce Development campus. It’s a partnership between Southern Illinois University, Southwestern Illinois College, the Illinois State Police, and the city of Belleville. Governor J.B. Pritzker visited the site earlier this week...
MadCo girls golf titles go to Edwardsville & Highland
-0- The Madison County girls golf tournament was held Tuesday at Legacy Golf Course in Granite City. The team titles went to Edwardsville (large school) and Highland (small school). -0- > Large school division. 1) Edwardsville. 2) Triad. 3) Collinsville. 4) Granite City. 5) Alton. > Small school division. 1)...
Bike racing returns Saturday to downtown Edwardsville
The 12th annual Busey Bank Edwardsville Rotary Criterium Festival is coming up Saturday. A fundraiser and community celebration hosted by the Edwardsville Rotary Club, the festival includes a series of high-speed bicycle races complimented by a foot race and free kids’ races running from 3-11pm. Some of downtown Edwardsville’s...
Route 66 murals taking shape across region
Some of the Route 66 Postcard Murals have been completed and are drawing attention from selfie-seekers across the Metro-East. Great Rivers and Routes tourism bureau president Cory Jobe says paintings have been completed on sides of buildings in Collinsville, Edwardsville, and Granite City. The Hamel one will likely be finished...
Fall prep sports scrimmages on the way this weekend
EAWR Oilers - 5:30. Marquette will hold football and soccer inter-squad scrimmages on Saturday - weather permitting - at Public School Stadium.
Bike helmet fitting and giveaway in Edwardsville
Edwardsville Township will return as the Edwardsville Rotary Criterium’s Public Safety Sponsor. This is the sixth year the Township will fill this role of safety and providing children fittings and helmets (while supplies last) at this event with the help of SSM Health Cardinal Glennon and First Mid Bank and Trust. The bicycle race event will take place starting at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 in Downtown Edwardsville.
Riverbend mayor, state senator thankful for $3M state grant
More reaction today to the big announcement that AltonWorks is turning the old Wedge Bank building into a business incubator for the region. The state of Illinois is granting $3 million to the project from its Rebuild Illinois Main Street and Downtown Capital Program. Alton Mayor David Goins and State...
