DeSantis: 20 Florida felons accused of voting illegally in 2020 election
Twenty felons across Florida were being arrested Thursday on allegations that they voted illegally during the 2020 elections, Gov. Ron DeSantis said. The arrests came just days before Tuesday’s primary elections, and DeSantis and Florida Department of Law Enforcement Acting Commissioner Mark Glass said more arrests are expected. DeSantis pointed to a new state office created to probe election wrongdoing.
floridapolitics.com
Florida Chamber poll: Ron DeSantis with solid leads over either Democratic opponent
The poll also found the Governor with solid approval ratings. A Florida Chamber of Commerce poll shows Gov. Ron DeSantis in position to win re-election against either major Democrat running. Cherry Communications polled the Republican incumbent in hypothetical head-to-head matchups and found a slight majority of respondents favoring him regardless....
floridapolitics.com
Florida Chamber poll shows voters bullish on Florida, concerned for U.S.
Most feel the nation has already entered a recession. Floridians feel split about whether the Sunshine State is on the right track. But they feel more optimistic about Florida than the nation as a whole. That’s according to the latest polling by the Florida Chamber of Commerce, which found just...
Val Demings Announces $61.6 Million in Homeland Security Funds for Florida
From her perch as the chairwoman of the U.S. House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Emergency Preparedness, Response, and Recovery, this week, U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., announced $61.6 million in new Homeland Security grant funding for Florida. Funding will help to secure Florida’s ports, airports, transit, borders, communities, and community...
Gov. DeSantis announces 20 arrests for voter fraud in Florida
Gov. Ron DeSantis made a public announcement on August 18 regarding 20 arrests being made for voter fraud
Michael Flynn is putting pressure on Florida's Sarasota County GOP
Michael Flynn is trying to oust the leader of the Sarasota County Republican Party's executive committee for not being hardcore enough.Driving the news: Flynn recently applied to join the executive committee in the Republican-heavy county and has been targeting its head, Jack Brill, on social media, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports.Background: Flynn, a retired army lieutenant general and former President Trump's first national security adviser, moved to Englewood in 2021, shortly after being pardoned by Trump for lying to the FBI.Flynn has continued to claim that Trump won the 2020 election. The big picture: Across the state, far-right conservatives have upped the pressure on the GOP establishment, urging more active support for Trump and conservative activism on local boards.Zoom in: These are Flynn's most aggressive local efforts to date and "reflect a movement within the party to transform it from the bottom up," H-T political editor Zac Anderson reports.Yes, but: State Sen. Joe Gruters, who chairs the state Republican Party, called for unity, saying disputes should be put off until after the November elections.
wogx.com
Maxwell Frost: Florida congressional candidate
FOX 35's John Brown hosts a sit-down interview with Maxwell Frost, a 25-year-old Democratic candidate for U.S. House Dist. 10.
palmcoastobserver.com
Don’t pick palmetto berries on Flagler County property — it’s unlawful
Palmetto berries on Flagler County public lands might be tempting to pick, but county ordinance forbids it. “It’s palmetto berry season, which means it is the time of year when we see people on the side of roadways and in our parks to pick the berries. I received my first call of the year about palmetto berry picking at MalaCompra a week ago, and our parks staff called a deputy for palmetto berry poachers at River to Sea Preserve today,” said Flagler County Public Lands and Natural Resource Manager Mike Lagassé. “While some private property owners allow the harvesting of the berries with permission, picking palmetto berries is not allowed on Flagler County owned or managed preserves and parks.”
fox35orlando.com
Gov. DeSantis plan to make retired first responders teachers is 'too little, too late' says union leader
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis proposed a list of changes to state law that he hopes will help fill thousands of teacher vacancies across the state. One of them would make it easier for retired first responders to become teachers. The school year has started, but hundreds of...
19 Best Places in Florida for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
Florida has a reputation as being a haven for senior citizens, and why not? The state has plenty to offer, from beautiful beaches and amazing seafood to cities with a wide range of personalities and...
flaglerlive.com
Flagler Beach Commission Gives City Manager William Whitson A Mediocre Evaluation, and a Few Pointers
As an evaluation for the chief executive of a local government, that of City Manager William Whitson, his first since his arrival here in May 2021, is not a triumph. It evokes words like middling, mediocre, passable, decent, tolerable. In the exact words of the evaluations themselves, they average out to the low end of “Meets the Job Standards.”
All registered voters in Duval will see Republicans on the primary ballot for one race - Here's why
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Primary election day is on Tuesday, August 23. The ballot is usually straight forward. Whatever party you're registered to-- determines the candidates you'll see on your ballot in the primaries… but things are a bit different this time around. Whether you're registered Democrat, Republican, Libertarian,...
flaglerlive.com
School Board’s Jill Woolbright Says She’s in ‘Satanic Warfare’ Against ‘Evil Spirits’ at School District
Flagler County School Board incumbent Jill Woolbright, who is in a non-partisan race against Sally Hunt to be decided in the Aug. 23 election, says God placed her on the school board, that she is involved in “satanic warfare,” and that, in a reference to others on the school board and at the district office, she has “felt the evil spirits around me.”
wogx.com
Florida man arrested, indicted in beating death of James 'Whitey' Bulger
OCALA, Fla. - A Florida man was arrested Thursday after being indicted on a conspiracy charge in connection to the death of crime boss James "Whitey" Bulger. The Justice Department said Sean McKinnon, 36, of Ocala, Florida, and two others – Fotios "Freddy" Geas, 55, and Paul "Pauly" J. DeCologero – were indicted Wednesday with conspiracy to commit first degree murder in Bulger's death. Bulger, 89, died in October 2018 at the Hazelton federal prison in West Virginia.
Early voting down in Florida primary, data shows
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Thousands of people aren’t voting early in the primary election with days left to take advantage of that option, according to data obtained by Channel 9. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. There are more mail-in ballots than in-person voting in some...
‘Sticker’ price of new Florida election law may surprise you
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mail ballot drop boxes in Florida are getting a makeover this year and the change is costing taxpayers. It’s the result of a new state law passed earlier this year. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts...
WESH
Flagler Beach commissioners unveil short-term plans to address dramatic erosion
Mountains of sand have been washed away along parts of Flagler Beach. City leaders have been meeting in emergency sessions to seek long-term beach management solutions. Anytime there is erosion, it's a threat to the beach and as one commissioner stated Thursday night, that will have a significant impact on tourism.
fox35orlando.com
Oldest city in America finds itself battling Mother Nature
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Known for being the oldest city in America, St. Augustine, Florida, works to preserve its history after the coastal town is often inundated with flooding. In October 2016, Hurricane Matthew battered the eastern coast of Florida. One year later, Hurricane Irma hit, flooding many communities across...
floridapolitics.com
Donna Deegan leads, Republicans lag in fresh Jacksonville mayoral poll
Deegan's 32% gives her a 20-point lead, as Gibson and GOP candidates flounder. New polling of the 2023 Jacksonville mayoral race reveals that no candidate is closing in on the majority support needed in March to avoid a May runoff, but one Democrat holds a comfortable lead in what is still the very early going.
wogx.com
New statue of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune unveiled in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A bronze statue Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune was unveiled in Daytona Beach on Thursday. It's part of a larger project to honor Dr. Bethune. The new statue is similar to the marble one that currently resides in the U.S. Capitol. It's the first statue of a black person to inhabit Statuary Hall.
