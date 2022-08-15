ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

Comments / 2

Related
wogx.com

DeSantis: 20 Florida felons accused of voting illegally in 2020 election

Twenty felons across Florida were being arrested Thursday on allegations that they voted illegally during the 2020 elections, Gov. Ron DeSantis said. The arrests came just days before Tuesday’s primary elections, and DeSantis and Florida Department of Law Enforcement Acting Commissioner Mark Glass said more arrests are expected. DeSantis pointed to a new state office created to probe election wrongdoing.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Florida Chamber poll: Ron DeSantis with solid leads over either Democratic opponent

The poll also found the Governor with solid approval ratings. A Florida Chamber of Commerce poll shows Gov. Ron DeSantis in position to win re-election against either major Democrat running. Cherry Communications polled the Republican incumbent in hypothetical head-to-head matchups and found a slight majority of respondents favoring him regardless....
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Florida Chamber poll shows voters bullish on Florida, concerned for U.S.

Most feel the nation has already entered a recession. Floridians feel split about whether the Sunshine State is on the right track. But they feel more optimistic about Florida than the nation as a whole. That’s according to the latest polling by the Florida Chamber of Commerce, which found just...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Elections
County
Flagler County, FL
Flagler County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Palm Coast, FL
Elections
City
Palm Coast, FL
Local
Florida Government
Palm Coast, FL
Government
Axios Tampa Bay

Michael Flynn is putting pressure on Florida's Sarasota County GOP

Michael Flynn is trying to oust the leader of the Sarasota County Republican Party's executive committee for not being hardcore enough.Driving the news: Flynn recently applied to join the executive committee in the Republican-heavy county and has been targeting its head, Jack Brill, on social media, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports.Background: Flynn, a retired army lieutenant general and former President Trump's first national security adviser, moved to Englewood in 2021, shortly after being pardoned by Trump for lying to the FBI.Flynn has continued to claim that Trump won the 2020 election. The big picture: Across the state, far-right conservatives have upped the pressure on the GOP establishment, urging more active support for Trump and conservative activism on local boards.Zoom in: These are Flynn's most aggressive local efforts to date and "reflect a movement within the party to transform it from the bottom up," H-T political editor Zac Anderson reports.Yes, but: State Sen. Joe Gruters, who chairs the state Republican Party, called for unity, saying disputes should be put off until after the November elections.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Don’t pick palmetto berries on Flagler County property — it’s unlawful

Palmetto berries on Flagler County public lands might be tempting to pick, but county ordinance forbids it. “It’s palmetto berry season, which means it is the time of year when we see people on the side of roadways and in our parks to pick the berries. I received my first call of the year about palmetto berry picking at MalaCompra a week ago, and our parks staff called a deputy for palmetto berry poachers at River to Sea Preserve today,” said Flagler County Public Lands and Natural Resource Manager Mike Lagassé. “While some private property owners allow the harvesting of the berries with permission, picking palmetto berries is not allowed on Flagler County owned or managed preserves and parks.”
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Mullins
flaglerlive.com

Flagler Beach Commission Gives City Manager William Whitson A Mediocre Evaluation, and a Few Pointers

As an evaluation for the chief executive of a local government, that of City Manager William Whitson, his first since his arrival here in May 2021, is not a triumph. It evokes words like middling, mediocre, passable, decent, tolerable. In the exact words of the evaluations themselves, they average out to the low end of “Meets the Job Standards.”
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Election Local
flaglerlive.com

School Board’s Jill Woolbright Says She’s in ‘Satanic Warfare’ Against ‘Evil Spirits’ at School District

Flagler County School Board incumbent Jill Woolbright, who is in a non-partisan race against Sally Hunt to be decided in the Aug. 23 election, says God placed her on the school board, that she is involved in “satanic warfare,” and that, in a reference to others on the school board and at the district office, she has “felt the evil spirits around me.”
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
wogx.com

Florida man arrested, indicted in beating death of James 'Whitey' Bulger

OCALA, Fla. - A Florida man was arrested Thursday after being indicted on a conspiracy charge in connection to the death of crime boss James "Whitey" Bulger. The Justice Department said Sean McKinnon, 36, of Ocala, Florida, and two others – Fotios "Freddy" Geas, 55, and Paul "Pauly" J. DeCologero – were indicted Wednesday with conspiracy to commit first degree murder in Bulger's death. Bulger, 89, died in October 2018 at the Hazelton federal prison in West Virginia.
OCALA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
fox35orlando.com

Oldest city in America finds itself battling Mother Nature

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Known for being the oldest city in America, St. Augustine, Florida, works to preserve its history after the coastal town is often inundated with flooding. In October 2016, Hurricane Matthew battered the eastern coast of Florida. One year later, Hurricane Irma hit, flooding many communities across...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Donna Deegan leads, Republicans lag in fresh Jacksonville mayoral poll

Deegan's 32% gives her a 20-point lead, as Gibson and GOP candidates flounder. New polling of the 2023 Jacksonville mayoral race reveals that no candidate is closing in on the majority support needed in March to avoid a May runoff, but one Democrat holds a comfortable lead in what is still the very early going.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wogx.com

New statue of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune unveiled in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A bronze statue Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune was unveiled in Daytona Beach on Thursday. It's part of a larger project to honor Dr. Bethune. The new statue is similar to the marble one that currently resides in the U.S. Capitol. It's the first statue of a black person to inhabit Statuary Hall.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy