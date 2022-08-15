Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_comSan Francisco, CA
It’s still a beautiful game – even if the locals are strugglingClay KallamSan Francisco, CA
Jhumka Earrings: the evergreen accessory for any outfit arrives in San Francisco.Barbara FavaSan Francisco, CA
3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
thecomeback.com
Browns reportedly make decision on Jimmy Garoppolo
Now that the NFL has announced they will suspend Deshaun Watson for 11 games this upcoming season, it was assumed by many that the Cleveland Browns would trade for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. However, according to reports, the Browns aren’t interested in making a deal. Jonathan Jones...
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Jacob Eason: Ineffective in preseason matchup
Eason completed 17 of 35 passes for 141 yards and no touchdowns in Thursday's 27-11 preseason loss to the Bears. He also rushed twice for one yard. Eason struggled to get much rolling on offense in his first action of the preseason, as he averaged four yards per pass attempt and completed less than half of his passes. Both Geno Smith (knee) and Drew Lock (COVID-19) are battling ailments right now, but as long as both are cleared before Week 1, Eason is a long shot to make the 53-man roster.
CBS Sports
Aaron Rodgers critical of young Packers receivers: 'You keep dropping the ball, you're not gonna be out there'
The Packers may be favorites to repeat as NFC North champions in 2022, but their wide receiver room is a lot less proven than in years past. Now, weeks ahead of their season opener, Aaron Rodgers is starting to take notice. The reigning MVP has talked up the team's veteran successors to All-Pro Davante Adams, since traded to the Raiders. But he was especially critical this week of the younger pass catchers down the depth chart, criticizing both their recent drops and route-running.
CBS Sports
Titans' Austin Hooper: Racks up targets in practice
Hooper caught seven passes Wednesday during Tennessee's joint practice with the Buccaneers, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill talked up the acquisition of Hooper prior to training camp, and the two seem to have quickly forged a connection. Hooper could get off to a hot start to the season, as rookie first-round wideout Treylon Burks (undisclosed) has had an inconsistent ramp up to his rookie campaign, while veteran Robert Woods (knee) is hoping to be fully recovered from a torn ACL in time for Week 1. Even if both Burks and Woods are ready to go for the start of the regular season, Hooper could realistically emerge as the No. 2 or 3 target for Tannehill.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Geno Smith: Dealing with knee bruise
Smith suffered a knee bruise in Thursday's preseason matchup against the Bears, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports. Smith got banged up on a scramble in the first quarter and was spotted with a bag of ice on his knees afterward. However, coach Pete Carroll told reporters that Smith could have returned to action if necessary, but with Drew Lock (illness) also sidelined there was no need for the Seahawks to risk further loss to their quarterback depth chart. Prior to leaving the exhibition contest, Smith completed 10 of 18 passes for 112 yards.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Leaves with injury
Blackmon was removed from Thursday's game against the Cardinals with an apparent leg injury, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Blackmon appeared to tweak something while running out an infield hit during his lone plate appearance, and he was replaced in the field after remaining in the game for one more inning. The 36-year-old should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.
CBS Sports
Giants' Luis Gonzalez: Sent to Triple-A
Gonzalez was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday. Gonzalez had been playing nearly everyday in the outfield for the Giants, but his playing time slipped over the past couple weeks while mired in a 1-for-30 slump. The 26-year-old has a .256/.326/.374 slash line with four home runs, 32 RBI and 10 stolen bases in 78 games this year, and he could return to the majors down the stretch if San Francisco requires outfield depth.
CBS Sports
Raiders' Darren Waller: Back at practice
Waller (hamstring) returned to practice Wednesday, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports. Waller had been held out of practice the past two-plus weeks with a hamstring issue that Adam Schefter of ESPN previously noted wasn't considered serious. Now that he's back on the field, the Raiders' clear-cut top tight end will have an opportunity to re-establish his key role in a passing offense that added star wideout Davante Adams to the mix this offseason.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Undergoing a procedure
Coach Pete Carroll relayed Wednesday that Walker is having "a procedure" that is not related to a sports hernia, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports. Carroll previously suggested that Walker was a dealing with a minor hernia issue, but evidently there's another issue in play. Per Brady Henderson of ESPN.com, Carroll did note that the 2022 second-rounder doesn't have a core muscle injury but didn't specify what Walker is dealing with. In any case, the running back is slated to miss some time, but the hope is that Walker will be back in action by Week 1.
CBS Sports
Colts' Jelani Woods: Impresses during practice Thursday
Woods turned in a strong effort during Thursday's practice, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports. Woods also caught two passes for 22 yards and a touchdown during Saturday's preseason opener after he reportedly struggled during the early phases of training camp, per Zak Keefer of The Athletic. However, the rookie third-round pick could be poised to move into a larger receiving role this season after fellow tight end Andrew Ogletree suffered a season-ending torn ACL during Indianapolis' joint practice with the Lions on Wednesday. Woods' size (6-foot-7, 253 pounds) and athleticism (4.59-second 40-yard dash) should make him an intriguing pass-catching threat, though he's still currently set to operate in a reserve role behind two more experienced tight ends in Mo Alie-Cox and Kylen Granson.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Dealing with hernia issue
Coach Pete Carroll said Walker didn't practice Tuesday due to "a little hernia issue," Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports. On the same day that Rashaad Penny (groin) got back on the practice field, Walker wasn't present for drills. Carroll didn't provide much more information about the reason for Walker's absence, but it may impact his availability for Thursday's preseason game versus the Bears. If Walker is unable to suit up, Penny, Travis Homer, DeeJay Dallas, Darwin Thompson and Josh Johnson would compose the Seahawks backfield.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: Poised for Week 1 start
The Panthers are soon expected to name Mayfield as their starting quarterback for their Week 1 game against the Browns, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports. After Carolina traded for Mayfield in early July, the prevailing belief was that the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft would quickly emerge as the team's starter. Head coach Matt Rhule and his staff ultimately chose to stage a competition between Mayfield and Sam Darnold in training camp and the preseason, with the two signal-callers having thus far split first-team reps in practice. Mayfield ended up drawing the start in last weekend's preseason opener and has seemingly gained some separation in the job battle, setting the stage for the team to officially name him their top quarterback heading into the regular season. He'll have revenge on his mind in Week 1, taking on the team that drafted him and then moved on from him in favor of Deshaun Watson earlier this offseason.
CBS Sports
Steelers camp: Kenny Pickett takes first-team reps; George Pickens holds his own against Minkah Fitzpatrick
LATROBE, Pennsylvania -- Practice had yet to wrap up when reports surfaced that Kenny Pickett was taking snaps with the first-team offense during Tuesday's training camp practice. Pickett, fresh off of his successful performance during Pittsburgh's preseason-opening win against Seattle, did indeed take first-team reps during the Steelers' third-to-last practice of camp.
CBS Sports
Browns' Jacoby Brissett: Set to fill in for Watson
Brissett is in line to work as the Browns' starting QB to begin the coming season, with teammate Deshaun Watson slated to serve an 11-game suspension, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports. With Watson unavailable until Week 13, Brissett is expected to serve in the former's place, while Joshua Dobbs and...
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs: Injures oblique in practice
Wirfs sustained an oblique injury during joint workouts with the Titans on Thursday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports. Wirfs has had a rocky couple weeks on the health front, as the right tackle was forced to miss time earlier in August with cramps. The 23-year-old's oblique strain Thursday caused the standout left tackle to be sidelined for the remainder of the joint practice session. There's not yet an indication of how long Wirfs will remain sidelined.
CBS Sports
Titans' Treylon Burks: Leaves practice early
Burks (undisclosed) exited Wednesday's practice early, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. It remains to be seen what caused the rookie wideout's early departure Wednesday, but until more information is available consider Burks day-to-day in advance of Saturday's preseason game against the Buccaneers.
CBS Sports
Bears' Caleb Johnson: Suffers knee injury
Johnson (knee) is doubtful to return to Thursday's preseason contest against the Seahawks, Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site reports. Johnson appeared to suffer a knee injury defending a running play during Thursday's contest. The linebacker managed to walk to the locker room with only a slight limp, but there's not yet an indication of how long he'll remain sidelined. Johnson filled a key role on the Bears' special-teams units last season, so the team will be searching for a replacement should his absence linger.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Bradley Bozeman: Suffers leg injury
Bozeman suffered a leg injury during Tuesday's joint practice with the Patriots and was carted to the locker room, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports. Bozeman sustained the injury during an 11-on-11 period, and he was down for a few minutes before limping off and heading to the cart. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but he 27-year-old shouldn't be expected to be available for Friday's preseason matchup with New England.
Deshaun Watson accuser calls Cleveland Browns star a ‘predator’ dismissing ‘his evil actions’
The one lone woman that has not settled out of court with Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson after accusing him
CBS Sports
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Huge game in win
Reynolds went 3-for-4 with two homers, three runs scored and four RBI in a 8-2 victory Thursday over Boston. Reynolds launched a two-run homer in the first, singled and scored in the third and knocked another two-run shot in the fifth. He now has 20 homers on the season and four in his last four games. The 27-year-old has a .357/.455/.679 line with five homers and 14 RBI over his last 15 games. He's four long balls away from matching his career-high set last season.
