wfxg.com

9am Mornings: Gloss Sisterhood

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A non-profit in Augusta is working to build a global sisterhood of young ladies and a network of resources to enhance their lives. Founder of Gloss Cherise Davis joined FOX54 Mornings at 9am to talk about the sisterhood.
wgac.com

Wild Wings Is Returning To Augusta

Have you missed Wild Wings? Good news, they’re returning to Augusta. About a year ago, the two Wild Wings restaurants in the area rebranded themselves as “Doc’s Porchside”. Leaving the only remaining Wild Wings in Aiken. Well, Wild Wings is coming back. There’s no date set...
WRDW-TV

Boat breaks down, rescued from Augusta canal

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Law enforcement agencies on both sides of the Augusta Canal responded to a potential water rescue call Friday morning. Richmond County dispatchers say deputies responded to the area of Goodrich Street around 7:14 a.m. North Augusta Department of Public Safety dispatchers tell us a boat had...
WRDW-TV

News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for August 19

Augusta now has at least two cases of monkeypox and possibly a third. We talked to doctors about what you need to know. Plus, after South Carolina's high court temporarily blocked the “Fetal Heartbeat Law,” what's the plan going forward in the state? Here are your top headlines.
wfxg.com

5th Street Bridge nearing completion, in time for triathlon

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - IN A FEW SHORT WEEKS, an $11 million project will near completion. THE LONG AWAITED 5TH STREET BRIDGE PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. NOW, IT’S A SPRINT TO FINISH IN TIME FOR THE IRONMAN TRIATHLON IN SEPTEMBER. “WE’RE WATCHING DAY BY DAY,"...
wfxg.com

9am Mornings: Tunnels to Towers Foundation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Next month is the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. One way you can help remember the heroes and their families is by donating to Tunnels to Towers. Karl Horst, Chief of Staff for Murphy Auto Group, joined our morning show to talk about the...
wfxg.com

UPDATE: Police activity near the canal in downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - According to North Augusta Public Safety, the incident on the canal Friday morning was a water rescue. A boat had become disabled and law enforcement was helping. ----------- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says they are on the scene of a potential water rescue on Goodrich...
wfxg.com

9am Mornings: New Peach State Scholars at MCG

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - On Wednesday the newest group of Peach State Scholars were pinned at a ceremony in the Harrison Lobby on MCG's campus. These are the students who commit to primary care and finish medical school in three years. They then go on to a GA residency program and then commit to serving in an underserved area of the state.
News19 WLTX

Chick-fil-A testing new breakfast items in Aiken, Augusta

ATLANTA — Two nearby cities will serve as a testbed for a new product concocted by Georgia-based Chick-fil-A. The company announced on Monday that, for a limited time, it will be offering new Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites at various Chick-fil-A restaurants around the country. In addition to being tested in Columbus, Ohio, Norfolk Virginia, Portsmouth, Virginia, Miami, and New Orleans, the new products will also find their way into locations in Aiken, South Carolina, and Augusta, Georgia.
wfxg.com

One of Augusta's newest attractions is all the rage

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Are you looking for a healthy way to get out some anger? Augusta's newest attraction has just what you need. Dahman's Revenge Rage Room opened a few months ago at 2326 Walden Dr Suite B in Augusta. Kelsi Dammann is one of the co-owners. “You come...
WRDW-TV

Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A stalled front will lift north tonight into Friday bringing high rain chances to the CSRA. Coverage of rain will be isolated this evening and then turn more widespread late tonight into Friday morning. Temperatures will be in the 70s most of this evening into tonight. Winds will be light and variable with the front around.
WRDW-TV

Burke County sheriff asks for funding to raise level of service

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Recruiting shortages for sheriff’s offices is an issue we’ve heard Richmond and Columbia County speak on. Burke County officials say they’re battling similar issues on top of being a rural area. They’re asking for over a million dollars from commissioners to recruit and retain the deputies they already have.
Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard to hold Fall Home & Garden Show in September

Does your home need some improvements but you don't know where to start?. The Aiken Standard will hold its Fall Home & Garden Show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road in Aiken, said Diane Daniell, the advertising sales manager for the Standard.
