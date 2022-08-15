Read full article on original website
Related
wfxg.com
9am Mornings: Gloss Sisterhood
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A non-profit in Augusta is working to build a global sisterhood of young ladies and a network of resources to enhance their lives. Founder of Gloss Cherise Davis joined FOX54 Mornings at 9am to talk about the sisterhood.
wfxg.com
9am Mornings: Grantski Records to hold stage fund concert series
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Tonight is the first night of Grantski Records Stage Fund Concert Series. It will be this weekend and some of the following weekends as well!
wgac.com
Wild Wings Is Returning To Augusta
Have you missed Wild Wings? Good news, they’re returning to Augusta. About a year ago, the two Wild Wings restaurants in the area rebranded themselves as “Doc’s Porchside”. Leaving the only remaining Wild Wings in Aiken. Well, Wild Wings is coming back. There’s no date set...
WRDW-TV
Boat breaks down, rescued from Augusta canal
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Law enforcement agencies on both sides of the Augusta Canal responded to a potential water rescue call Friday morning. Richmond County dispatchers say deputies responded to the area of Goodrich Street around 7:14 a.m. North Augusta Department of Public Safety dispatchers tell us a boat had...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRDW-TV
News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for August 19
Augusta now has at least two cases of monkeypox and possibly a third. We talked to doctors about what you need to know. Plus, after South Carolina's high court temporarily blocked the “Fetal Heartbeat Law,” what's the plan going forward in the state? Here are your top headlines.
wfxg.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident at Robert C. Daniel and Walton Way Extension
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says it is working an accident at Robert C. Daniel and Walton Way Extension. The call came in at 12:15 p.m. and dispatch says there are possible injuries. Motorists are advised to avoid the area while deputies work the accident.
wfxg.com
5th Street Bridge nearing completion, in time for triathlon
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - IN A FEW SHORT WEEKS, an $11 million project will near completion. THE LONG AWAITED 5TH STREET BRIDGE PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. NOW, IT’S A SPRINT TO FINISH IN TIME FOR THE IRONMAN TRIATHLON IN SEPTEMBER. “WE’RE WATCHING DAY BY DAY,"...
wfxg.com
9am Mornings: Tunnels to Towers Foundation
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Next month is the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. One way you can help remember the heroes and their families is by donating to Tunnels to Towers. Karl Horst, Chief of Staff for Murphy Auto Group, joined our morning show to talk about the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfxg.com
UPDATE: Police activity near the canal in downtown Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - According to North Augusta Public Safety, the incident on the canal Friday morning was a water rescue. A boat had become disabled and law enforcement was helping. ----------- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says they are on the scene of a potential water rescue on Goodrich...
Plans moving forward for North Augusta Miracle League Field
The nonprofit group wants to create a baseball field accessible for people with disabilities.
WRDW-TV
Love Lego? Check out the CSRA Brick Con at the Columbia Co. Library!
[FULL] Morning Mix - Wellness and Wealth Wednesday, CSRA Lego Show, and more!. We talked to health officials about monkeypox, treatments, symptoms, and vaccines. Here’s what we found, plus, the latest policies and projects approved for both Richmond and Columbia counties. Here are your top headlines.
wfxg.com
9am Mornings: New Peach State Scholars at MCG
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - On Wednesday the newest group of Peach State Scholars were pinned at a ceremony in the Harrison Lobby on MCG's campus. These are the students who commit to primary care and finish medical school in three years. They then go on to a GA residency program and then commit to serving in an underserved area of the state.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chick-fil-A testing new breakfast items in Aiken, Augusta
ATLANTA — Two nearby cities will serve as a testbed for a new product concocted by Georgia-based Chick-fil-A. The company announced on Monday that, for a limited time, it will be offering new Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites at various Chick-fil-A restaurants around the country. In addition to being tested in Columbus, Ohio, Norfolk Virginia, Portsmouth, Virginia, Miami, and New Orleans, the new products will also find their way into locations in Aiken, South Carolina, and Augusta, Georgia.
wfxg.com
One of Augusta's newest attractions is all the rage
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Are you looking for a healthy way to get out some anger? Augusta's newest attraction has just what you need. Dahman's Revenge Rage Room opened a few months ago at 2326 Walden Dr Suite B in Augusta. Kelsi Dammann is one of the co-owners. “You come...
WRDW-TV
Columbia County leaders plan to create a thriving downtown Evans
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties. Most of that growth has focused on neighborhoods. County leaders say they’re focusing on expanding the whole community. Here’s a look at the plans already in the works. “They were able to show me their...
Missing Atlanta woman with Augusta ties found dead
Investigators say the search is over for a missing 26-year-old Atlanta woman who had ties to Augusta.
wgac.com
Augusta Fire Department Is On The Scene At Sibley Mill for Water Rescue
Augusta fire crews are on the scene of a water rescue. Richmond County Dispatch got the call shortly after 7:00 a.m. Friday morning. The incident happened on Goodrich Street in Augusta, right in front of Sibley Mill. Provided by WGAC’s news partner WJBF.
WRDW-TV
Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A stalled front will lift north tonight into Friday bringing high rain chances to the CSRA. Coverage of rain will be isolated this evening and then turn more widespread late tonight into Friday morning. Temperatures will be in the 70s most of this evening into tonight. Winds will be light and variable with the front around.
WRDW-TV
Burke County sheriff asks for funding to raise level of service
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Recruiting shortages for sheriff’s offices is an issue we’ve heard Richmond and Columbia County speak on. Burke County officials say they’re battling similar issues on top of being a rural area. They’re asking for over a million dollars from commissioners to recruit and retain the deputies they already have.
Aiken Standard to hold Fall Home & Garden Show in September
Does your home need some improvements but you don't know where to start?. The Aiken Standard will hold its Fall Home & Garden Show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road in Aiken, said Diane Daniell, the advertising sales manager for the Standard.
Comments / 1