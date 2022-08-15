Read full article on original website
Tamara Heydt
4d ago
I'm sure they'll be released and charges dropped. that's how it goes in this country
SCSO asks for help identifying attacker who slashed victim in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a suspect who violently attacked a man with a knife on Sprague Avenue. On Tuesday at about 1:10 a.m., a man called 911 to report he was attacked by an unknown suspect. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the suspect tried to stab the victim, who fought back...
Pit bull owner charged with horrific attack on Prosser mother and son in their own yard
Up to 9 dogs terrorized neighbors, chased horses and even threatened police officers.
Young father dies in gang-related drive-by shooting outside Pasco home
It’s the 2nd deadly shooting last week involving gang-affiliated suspects.
Spokane Police respond to domestic violence incident, stabbing on South Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police responded to a domestic violence incident on the South Hill Thursday night. Police say a victim was stabbed and went to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. The incident occurred on E 37th Avenue and S Cuba Street. This investigation into this incident is...
KHQ Right Now
Coeur d'Alene teacher accused of 'inappropriate' relationship with former student posts $100k bail
The Lake City High School teacher accused of "inappropriate" relationship with a former student has posted $100,000 bail. He turned himself in to the Kootenai County Public Safety Building on Wednesday after detectives obtained an arrest warrant for one count of lewd conduct with a minor under 16.
Washington man faces manslaughter in connection with La Grande woman’s death after wrong-way collision
PENDLETON — Law enforcement booked a Washington state man into the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, on Wednesday, Aug. 17, in connection with the death of a La Grande woman. Kari Lindeman, 49, was killed when the Ford Fiesta she was driving collided with a Dodge 3500 pickup driven by Gabriel Velasquez, 55, of Kennewick, who was traveling in the wrong direction in the eastbound lane near milepost 216, 5 miles east of Pendleton, according to Oregon State Police.
Man pleads guilty to murdering local athlete outside downtown Spokane bar
SPOKANE, Wash. — Michael Le has pleaded guilty to the murder of 22-year-old Jakobe Ford. Ford was shot and killed outside of Lucky’s Bar in downtown Spokane in August 2021. He was a local athlete who shattered records at Shadle Park High School and was launching a professional track career when he was murdered. Court records showed Ford was dating...
Three teen suspects arrested in Spokane for fatal Pasco shooting
PASCO, Wash. — Three 18-year-old suspects were arrested in Spokane for their alleged connection to a shooting death in Pasco last Monday. According to a social media notice from the Pasco Police Department, each of the teenage suspects was identified by authorities as Angel I. Garcia, Osman C. Morales-Salto, and Brian A. Pandura-Valenzuela. They were taken into custody without any further incident, but authorities have not identified which charges each of the suspects is facing.
Police looking for man who fired shot, physically hit woman near Riverfront Park
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police are looking for a man who fired a shot near Riverfront Park and physically hit a woman Wednesday night. Police said the situation started at a restaurant on 3rd Ave around 7 p.m. A group of people was being unruly and employees went to the parking lot to ask them to leave. Someone then pointed...
Freeman Shooter Sentencing Day 5: Mother faces her son’s killer
SPOKANE, Wash. – A local mother faced her son’s killer for the first time. Ami Strahan’s son, 15-year-old Sam Strahan, was killed when Caleb Sharpe opened fire at Freeman High School in 2017. Strahan took the stand Thursday in what was the fifth day of Sharpe’s sentencing hearings. Strahan wore a picture of her son while she testified, noting that...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane police responds to two incidents downtown, one shot fired near Riverfront Park
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to two related incidents Wednesday night, including one where a shot was fired near Riverfront Park. Just before 7 p.m., SPD responded to a call from the 800 block of 3rd Avenue regarding a possible burglary. When police arrived, officers learned employees of a restaurant had been dealing with unruly customers.
'I was just stone' | Victim testifies at former Spokane police officer's rape trial
SPOKANE, Wash. — The rape trial against a former Spokane police officer began Wednesday morning. Nathan Nash, 38, is facing two counts of second-degree rape, third-degree rape, official misconduct and unlawful imprisonment. He’s accused of raping two women in 2019 while on duty as a Spokane police officer.
pullmanradio.com
Pioneer Hill Serial Rapist Scheduled To Be Sentenced Friday
The fate of the Pioneer Hill serial rapist who terrorized Pullman 20 years ago is scheduled to be decided Friday in Whitman County Superior Court. 47 year old Kenneth Downing of Elk Washington pleaded guilty in July. Downing pleaded guilty to 4 counts of felony 1st degree rape and one count of felony 2nd degree assault with sexual motivation. Whitman County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Dan LeBeau says that the victims support the plea agreement.
‘I’m sorry’: Freeman school shooter apologizes ahead of sentencing
SPOKANE, Wash. – For the first time since opening fire at Freeman High School, Caleb Sharpe apologized for what he did. Sharpe removed his mask on the last day of sentencing hearings to say sorry to his victims. “I’m sorry to the community. I’m sorry to Jordan, Gracie and...
Three men caught stealing catalytic converters near Columbia Park Trail in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. — Three men who were allegedly caught stealing catalytic converters from vehicles near Columbia Park Trail & Malibu PR NE have been arrested by Richland police officers following reports from a concerned citizen who noticed the suspicious activity. According to a social media alert from the Richland...
Officers tase, arrest suspect armed with a knife in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police tased, then arrested a man armed with a knife in downtown Spokane Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to the weapons call before 3 p.m. near W. Sprague Ave and Wall St. Officers found a male victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, including a contusion and laceration....
wa.gov
SIIR Press Release for Spokane County Deputy Involved Shooting Update #22
SIIR Press Release for Spokane County Deputy Involved Shooting. Update #22 August 17, 2022. This is an update to the original press release put out by the Spokane Independent Investigative Response Team on March 15, 2022. SIIR is sending out this release as WAC 139 requires a weekly update. This Update is in reference to the March 7, 2022, Spokane County Deputy Sheriff’s Sergeant involved shooting at 927 N. Malvern in Liberty Lake. Investigators continue to evaluate information and evidence. No new information to report at this time.
ifiberone.com
Mesa woman accused of killing wife, kidnapping children enters plea in court
PASCO - A woman who allegedly murdered her wife at her home in Mesa, kidnapping their two children shortly after, appeared in court to enter a plea to the charges against her on Tuesday. 49-year-old Chiloe Chervenell-Brinson is in jail on 2nd-degree murder charges and two counts of 2nd degree...
KEPR
Three teens arrested for suspicion of murder after Pasco shooting leaves one dead
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. --- [UPDATE 8/16] --- On Tuesday, Angel Garcia, 18, Brian Panduro-Valenzuela, 18 and Osman Morales-Salto, 18, pleaded not guilty to charges for suspicion of Murder in the 2nd Degree and Assault in the 1st Degree. This comes after a late night shooting on August 6 in a...
KHQ Right Now
'Significant' increase in fentanyl overdoses in Kootenai County
POST FALLS, Idaho - A major warning from Post Falls first responders came on Thursday after a significant increase in fentanyl overdoses. Post Falls Police Captain Mark Brantl says they’ve seen a huge increase in overdoses. 20% of deaths this year were related to fentanyl overdoses. So far this...
