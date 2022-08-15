ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Tamara Heydt
4d ago

I'm sure they'll be released and charges dropped. that's how it goes in this country

EDNPub

Washington man faces manslaughter in connection with La Grande woman’s death after wrong-way collision

PENDLETON — Law enforcement booked a Washington state man into the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, on Wednesday, Aug. 17, in connection with the death of a La Grande woman. Kari Lindeman, 49, was killed when the Ford Fiesta she was driving collided with a Dodge 3500 pickup driven by Gabriel Velasquez, 55, of Kennewick, who was traveling in the wrong direction in the eastbound lane near milepost 216, 5 miles east of Pendleton, according to Oregon State Police.
LA GRANDE, OR
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Three teen suspects arrested in Spokane for fatal Pasco shooting

PASCO, Wash. — Three 18-year-old suspects were arrested in Spokane for their alleged connection to a shooting death in Pasco last Monday. According to a social media notice from the Pasco Police Department, each of the teenage suspects was identified by authorities as Angel I. Garcia, Osman C. Morales-Salto, and Brian A. Pandura-Valenzuela. They were taken into custody without any further incident, but authorities have not identified which charges each of the suspects is facing.
PASCO, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Freeman Shooter Sentencing Day 5: Mother faces her son’s killer

SPOKANE, Wash. – A local mother faced her son’s killer for the first time.  Ami Strahan’s son, 15-year-old Sam Strahan, was killed when Caleb Sharpe opened fire at Freeman High School in 2017.  Strahan took the stand Thursday in what was the fifth day of Sharpe’s sentencing hearings.  Strahan wore a picture of her son while she testified, noting that...
FREEMAN, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane police responds to two incidents downtown, one shot fired near Riverfront Park

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to two related incidents Wednesday night, including one where a shot was fired near Riverfront Park. Just before 7 p.m., SPD responded to a call from the 800 block of 3rd Avenue regarding a possible burglary. When police arrived, officers learned employees of a restaurant had been dealing with unruly customers.
SPOKANE, WA
pullmanradio.com

Pioneer Hill Serial Rapist Scheduled To Be Sentenced Friday

The fate of the Pioneer Hill serial rapist who terrorized Pullman 20 years ago is scheduled to be decided Friday in Whitman County Superior Court. 47 year old Kenneth Downing of Elk Washington pleaded guilty in July. Downing pleaded guilty to 4 counts of felony 1st degree rape and one count of felony 2nd degree assault with sexual motivation. Whitman County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Dan LeBeau says that the victims support the plea agreement.
PULLMAN, WA
wa.gov

SIIR Press Release for Spokane County Deputy Involved Shooting Update #22

SIIR Press Release for Spokane County Deputy Involved Shooting. Update #22 August 17, 2022. This is an update to the original press release put out by the Spokane Independent Investigative Response Team on March 15, 2022. SIIR is sending out this release as WAC 139 requires a weekly update. This Update is in reference to the March 7, 2022, Spokane County Deputy Sheriff’s Sergeant involved shooting at 927 N. Malvern in Liberty Lake. Investigators continue to evaluate information and evidence. No new information to report at this time.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

'Significant' increase in fentanyl overdoses in Kootenai County

POST FALLS, Idaho - A major warning from Post Falls first responders came on Thursday after a significant increase in fentanyl overdoses. Post Falls Police Captain Mark Brantl says they’ve seen a huge increase in overdoses. 20% of deaths this year were related to fentanyl overdoses. So far this...
POST FALLS, ID

