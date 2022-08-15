Read full article on original website
Meet OLAG: Old Ladies Against Underwater Garbage, who dive into Cape Cod ponds
There’s lots of trash at the bottom of hundreds of ponds on Cape Cod, Mass. One group of older women finds joy in digging it up. Eve Zuckoff of WCAI has their story. Five members of Old Ladies Against Underwater Garbage form a can-can line, as they wait for their photo to be taken in front of the trash they found. (Layne Fennell)
BPR and Smoky Mountain News to host NC-11 candidate forum
Candidates for North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District seat — Democrat Jasmine Beach-Ferrara, Libertarian David Coatney and Republican Chuck Edwards — have been invited to appear at a joint forum hosted by two of the 11th Congressional District’s largest independent media outlets. A diverse panel of guests...
Advocacy group aims to engage North Carolina college students ahead of 2022 election
For the next few weeks, college students across the country will return to campus to start the fall semester. During that stretch, NextGen America will try to register as many students as possible to vote, with a particular focus on the battleground states. The group's welcome week is a voter...
Duke Energy wants to pilot using F-150 batteries to supply the grid
Duke Energy has asked state regulators to approve a test that would allow the utility to draw energy from electric vehicle batteries to the power grid during times of peak demand. Duke announced a deal with Ford on Tuesday to test the idea with North Carolina customers who lease Ford...
