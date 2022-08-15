Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN
Dina Asher-Smith pulls up in European 100m final; Olympic champion Jacobs wins gold
Dina Asher-Smith pulled up with cramp in a dramatic women's 100m final as fellow Briton Daryll Neita won bronze, while Olympic gold medalist Lamont Marcell Jacobs was victorious in the men's 100m final at the European Championships in Munich. Asher-Smith was left disappointed as she failed to defend the first...
Onewheel’s 2022 World Championship Race Promises to be Must Watch Event
Streaming live on YouTube, the best 28 riders in the world take to steep ski slopes and. compete for the crown of World Champion and a $10,000 prize purse. RENO, Nev., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Motion, maker of the popular Onewheel GT and Pint X electric boards, will host its biggest and most ambitious Championship competition to date, The Race for the Rail World Championships at Sky Tavern Resort August 20th and 21st. The world’s best Onewheel riders will compete against one another in a boarder-cross style competition down steep, technical trails and over demanding natural and man-made features that include an epic ‘truck jump’.
NBC Sports
Brody Malone leads U.S. Gymnastics Championships by record margin
TAMPA — Brody Malone wasn’t satisfied after gapping the U.S. men’s gymnastics field by a record margin on the first night of the U.S. Championships. Mad about his opening still rings routine, Malone still tallied 88.942 points on the first of two nights of competition on Thursday. He leads by 3.462 points — shattering the record lead for one day in U.S. men’s history — over Asher Hong going into Saturday, when national champions will be crowned.
Olympic Gold Medalist Chloe Kim Signs With Buchwald (EXCLUSIVE)
Two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Chloe Kim has signed with Buchwald for entertainment agency representation as she hopes to roll her sports success into a promising acting career. Kim cemented herself as a force at the 2022 Beijing Olympics when she became the first woman in history to win back-to-back Olympic Gold Medals in halfpipe snowboarding. The snowboarding champion returned to the sport in January 2021 after focusing on her education at Princeton University for the 2019-20 season. Her comeback spawned a win in all four women’s superpipe events in the 2020-21 season including her sixth X Games gold medal and her second...
RELATED PEOPLE
Joe Fraser wins all-around gymnastics gold at European Championships
Joe Fraser won Britain’s first all-around gymnastics gold at the European Championships in Munich.Fraser had battled back to fitness following a ruptured appendix and fractured foot ahead of the Commonwealth Games, where he won the individual pommel horse and parallel bars titles as well as team gold in Birmingham, his home city.The 23-year-old recovered from an average floor routine to top both the pommel horse and parallel bars events.Fraser then produced a fine high bar routine on his final apparatus with a score of 13.700 to secure gold on a total of 85.565, with Turkey duo Ahmet Onder (85.131) and...
Coco Gauff injures ankle, withdraws during Cincinnati-area loss
Coco Gauff withdrew during Tuesday’s first-round match against the Czech Republic’s Marie Bouzkova due to a left ankle injury sustained
Fox News
Serena Williams drops match to Emma Raducanu as US Open looms
Serena Williams lost the second U.S. Open tuneup match she competed in since she indicated she was likely to step away from tennis following the final Grand Slam of the year. Williams fell in straight sets to reigning U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu, 6-4, 6-0, at the Western & Southern Open in Ohio on Tuesday night.
ESPN
Venus Williams receives wild-card entry from USTA for US Open
Venus Williams will make her return to the US Open, after being sidelined in 2021, when the event gets underway on Aug. 29 in New York. The United States Tennis Association announced the two-time tournament champion received a wild card in a statement on Wednesday. Williams, 42, a former world...
IN THIS ARTICLE
womenfitness.net
Ekaterina Vedeneeva: Slovenian rhythmic gymnast, World Games Bronze Medalist mantra of success “Look in one direction, have one goal”
Ekaterina Olegovna Vedeneeva is a Russian individual rhythmic gymnast competing for Slovenia since 2018. She made her debut for Slovenia in August 2018 at the World Cup event in Kazan, Russian Federation. On national level, she is a three-time (2019, 2021, and 2022) Slovenian National All-around champion. In 2021, she became the first Slovenian rhythmic gymnast to compete at Summer Olympics in Tokyo. She is the first Slovenian rhythmic gymnast and first Slovenian gymnast of any discipline to win a medal in the history of The World Games.
ESPN
Greg Norman letter to golfers says LIV series should be awarded Official World Golf Ranking points
In a letter sent to LIV golfers on Wednesday, CEO and commissioner Greg Norman said the new circuit "by any fair, objective and impartial review" should be awarded Official World Golf Ranking points for its events in the very near future. In the letter, a copy of which was obtained...
GOLF・
BBC
CrossFit Games: Northern Ireland girl dubbed world's fittest teen after win
A 15-year-old girl from Newtownards has been dubbed the world's fittest teenager after taking gold at the World CrossFit Games. Lucy McConigle secured the win for her age group at the event in Madison, Wisconsin last weekend. She then went on to win two bronze medals at the European Youth...
NBC Sports
2022 U.S. Gymnastics Championships Results
All-around and event results from the 2022 U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Tampa …
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kate joins forces with Roger Federer for charity tennis event
The Duchess of Cambridge has teamed up with tennis star Roger Federer to announce a charity collaboration to raise money for disadvantaged and vulnerable children.The Laver Cup Open Practice Day will be staged on September 22 at The O2 in London.Fans will get the chance to watch Federer and other tennis greats from Team Europe and Team World during their final on-court practice for the competition.Tickets go on sale on Monday August 22.The event will raise money for two organisations of which Kate is patron – Action for Children and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), whose charitable arm is the...
Tennis-With defeat to Raducanu, Serena running out of time to find form for US Open
Aug 16 (Reuters) - Serena Williams' farewell tour suffered another bump in the road on Tuesday with a 6-4 6-0 opening round loss to Emma Raducanu at the Cincinnati Open, one of the last tune-up events before the final Grand Slam of the American great's career.
Tennis-Nadal tastes defeat on injury return, Fritz overpowers Kyrgios
Aug 17 (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal lost 7-6(9) 4-6 6-3 to Borna Coric at the Cincinnati Open on Wednesday in the Spaniard's first match since pulling out of the Wimbledon semi-finals due to injury, dealing a big blow to his preparations for the U.S. Open.
On this day in 2008: Michael Phelps breaks Mark Spitz’s Olympics record
Michael Phelps won his eighth gold medal of the Beijing Olympics on this day in 2008 to break Mark Spitz’s record for victories in a single Games.Phelps was part of the United States team that won the 4x100m medley relay, meaning he had taken gold in all eight events he had entered.The United States were running third, trailing Australia and Japan, when Phelps dived in for the third leg of the medley but once he had completed his 100m butterfly, he gave team-mate Jason Lezak a half-second lead and set them up for the world record.It was the seventh of...
Australian Rugby Champ Ellia Green Becomes First Olympian to Come Out as Transgender Man
Ellia Green, a retired Australian rugby champ, made history as the first Olympian to come out as a transgender man. Green — who has kept his name — announced his transition in a video yesterday, Aug. 16, tied to the Bingham Cup, a biennial gay and inclusive rugby tournament. In the video, Green spoke about grappling with mental health issues as his rugby career drew to a close (he officially retired in 2021). He said that the “one promise that I made to myself is that when my rugby career ended, I would continue to live the rest of my life...
Tom Pidcock wins European gold in mountain bike cross-country
Olympic champion Tom Pidcock won gold in the mountain bike cross-country at the European Championships in Munich, producing a dominant performance to win by 11 seconds."It was a pretty hard race," Pidcock said. "I kind of made it hard for myself because on this course with that speed, riding out front by myself makes it all that much harder."I crashed on the first corner - at least it was dry. If it was it would have been an even bigger crash but thankfully it wasn’t too bad and I managed to get back to the front."There’s still a couple of...
Cycling-Quintana disqualified from Tour de France for using banned substance - UCI
Aug 17 (Reuters) - Colombian rider Nairo Quintana has been disqualified from the Tour de France after infringing an in-competition ban on using the drug tramadol, the world cycling governing body (UCI) said on Wednesday.
Popculture
Softball Legend Jennie Finch Reveals Her 'Goal and Dream' for the Sport's Future (Exclusive)
With softball returning to the Summer Olympics last year (won't be included in the 2024 Olympics) and the emergence of the Women's College World Series, the sport is heading in the right direction when it comes to growth. But could we see softball become a force in the professional ranks? In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, softball legend Jennie Finch revealed what she wants to see from the sport in the next decade.
Comments / 1