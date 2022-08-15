Olympic champion Tom Pidcock won gold in the mountain bike cross-country at the European Championships in Munich, producing a dominant performance to win by 11 seconds."It was a pretty hard race," Pidcock said. "I kind of made it hard for myself because on this course with that speed, riding out front by myself makes it all that much harder."I crashed on the first corner - at least it was dry. If it was it would have been an even bigger crash but thankfully it wasn’t too bad and I managed to get back to the front."There’s still a couple of...

CYCLING ・ 3 HOURS AGO