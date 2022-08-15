Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Russia Says It Could Shut Frontline Nuclear Plant; Kyiv Says That Risks Disaster
KYIV/LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) -Russia said on Thursday it could shut down Europe's largest nuclear power plant after it came under shelling at the front lines in Ukraine, a move Kyiv said would increase the risk of a nuclear catastrophe there. Moscow also rejected international calls for a demilitarised zone around...
US News and World Report
‘Saboteurs’ in Crimea Create New Fears for Russia in Ukraine
The Kremlin appears deeply concerned about the successful sabotage of Russian ammunition and logistics hubs in Crimea during what look to be increasingly brazen Ukrainian commando raids. Both Russia and Ukraine confirmed on Tuesday explosions at a Russian airfield on the critically strategic peninsula that Moscow first annexed in 2014...
US News and World Report
Russian-Installed Authorities Say Ukraine Shelling Near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant -Interfax
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian-installed officials in occupied areas of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region said on Tuesday Ukrainian forces were shelling the city of Enerhodar, where the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, is located. Interfax quoted the Russian-installed Enerhodar authorities as saying that Ukrainian forces began shelling the city at 3...
US News and World Report
U.N. Chief: Ukraine's Nuclear Plant Must Be Demilitarised
LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) -U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Thursday for the demilitarisation of the vast nuclear power plant held by Russia in southern Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, and said he was gravely concerned by the situation in and around it. Guterres, speaking to reporters after talks in the western Ukrainian...
US News and World Report
Russia's Defence Ministry Says It May Shut Down Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant if Shelling Continues
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Defence Ministry said on Thursday that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine may be shut down if Ukrainian forces continue shelling the facility, something Kyiv has denied doing. In a briefing, Igor Kirillov, head of Russia's radioactive, chemical and biological defence forces, said the...
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
US News and World Report
To Rescue 10 Trapped Miners, Mexico Turns to German, U.S. Companies
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico will ask both a German and a U.S. company to help rescue 10 miners who have been trapped in a coal mine for nearly two weeks, officials said on Tuesday, as families urged quicker action to save the trapped men. The Foreign Ministry did not immediately...
US News and World Report
Ukraine, UN Agreed Parameters for IAEA Mission to Nuclear Plant - Zelenskiy
LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he agreed the parameters of a mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant at talks on Thursday with the U.N. secretary-general and Turkey's leader. Zelenskiy told a news conference after the talks in the western Ukrainian city...
US News and World Report
'Nowhere to Hide' if War Comes to Taiwan's Front-Line Islands
NANGAN/DONGYIN, Taiwan (Reuters) - On Taiwan's windswept Matsu islands, close to China's coast, one topic has been driving conversations in recent days: prospects of an invasion by China since it began military exercises in response to visits to Taiwan by U.S. lawmakers. Held by Taiwan since the defeated Republic of...
US News and World Report
Taiwan's Air Force Flexes Muscles in Face of Chinese War Games
HUALIEN, Taiwan (Reuters) - Taiwanese F-16 fighters roared into the night sky on Wednesday in a show of force in front of the media, demonstrating the military's determination to defend the democratically governed island in the face of days of Chinese war games. China, which claims Taiwan as its territory,...
US News and World Report
Russia Calls U.N. Idea to Demilitarise Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Unacceptable
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's foreign ministry on Thursday rejected a proposal by U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres to demilitarise the area around the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, saying it would make the facility "more vulnerable". The plant, Europe's largest of its kind, was captured by Russia in March,...
US News and World Report
Russia Says 'No Need' to Use Nuclear Weapons in Ukraine
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia has "no need" to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, its defence minister said on Tuesday, describing media speculation that Moscow might deploy nuclear or chemical weapons in the conflict as "absolute lies". "From a military point of view, there is no need to use nuclear weapons in...
US News and World Report
U.N.'s Congo Peacekeeping Mission Pulls Out of Major Eastern City
KINSHASA (Reuters) - The United Nations peacekeeping mission in Democratic Republic of Congo has pulled out of one of the largest cities in the country's east after deadly protests against its failure to protect civilians, Congolese and U.N. officials said Thursday. Butembo, a trading hub of almost a million people,...
US News and World Report
Erdogan Says He Discussed Ways to End Ukraine Conflict With Guterres, Zelenskiy
ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday he discussed possible ways of ending the war between Ukraine and Russia in a trilateral meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.N. chief Antonio Guterres. Speaking after the meeting in Ukraine's Lviv, Erdogan said they discussed using the...
US News and World Report
Moscow Blames Saboteurs for Explosions That Rock Ammo Dump in Russian-Annexed Crimea
LONDON (Reuters) -Russia on Tuesday blamed saboteurs for orchestrating a series of explosions at an ammunition depot in Russian-annexed Crimea, a rare admission that armed groups loyal to Ukraine are damaging military logistics and supply lines on territory it controls. The incident follows a series of explosions last week at...
US News and World Report
Explainer-Could Germany Keep Its Nuclear Plants Running?
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German utilities have said they may operate the country's three remaining nuclear reactors beyond their scheduled year-end closure date, but it is up to Berlin to get the ball rolling. Power grid operators are currently stress testing the transmission system to assess the risks of an escalation...
US News and World Report
U.N. Chief Seeks 'Spirit of Compromise' Over Ukraine Grain Initiative
LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) -U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Russia and Ukraine on Thursday to show a "spirit of compromise" to ensure the continued success of a U.N. brokered deal that enabled Ukraine to resume grain exports from its Black Sea ports. Guterres said after talks in the western Ukrainian city...
US News and World Report
Armenian Fireworks Warehouse Blast Death Toll Rises to 16
(Reuters) -Rescuers have recovered more bodies from the site of a fireworks warehouse blast in Armenia, raising the death toll from Sunday's accident to 16, Armenia's emergencies ministry said on Tuesday. Seventeen people remain missing, it said in a statement, after blasts ripped through the warehouse in a shopping mall...
US News and World Report
Forest Fire Smoke Drifts Into Russian Capital Amid Heatwave
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian firefighters worked to tackle blazes burning through forests southeast of Moscow on Thursday as residents of the capital complained of sweltering heat and the pungent smell of smoke. Smoke has drifted into Moscow this week from the Ryazan region, some 200 kilometres (125 miles) away, where...
US News and World Report
Swiss Expect 5 Billion Franc Budget Deficit Due to Pandemic, Ukrainian Help
ZURICH (Reuters) - The Swiss government is expected to run a budget deficit of 5 billion Swiss francs ($5.25 billion) for 2022, it said on Wednesday, citing extraordinary costs from tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and supporting new arrivals from Ukraine. Expenditures to tackle the economic effect of the pandemic, such...
