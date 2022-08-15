If anyone from the Amazon.com company is reading this, Larry Nance Jr. would like to ask a small favor: Could you please stop locking him out of your website whenever he makes large amounts of school-related purchases? The New Orleans power forward/center is currently in the midst of helping Crescent City teachers stock up for the 2022-23 academic year with supplies, but every time the 29-year-old executes a large order, his account gets suspended. Apparently, Amazon’s security measures don’t account for a well-meaning NBA player placing bulk requests for things like pens, paper and erasers.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO