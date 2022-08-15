ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Warren Easton Charter High School cuts ribbon on Ninth Grade Academy

The opening of an expansion of Warren Easton Charter High School to accommodate its Ninth Grade Academy was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting Aug. 9 at the academy campus at 3026-30 Canal St., across from Easton's original 109-year-old building. The new campus will allow Easton to accommodate 100 more freshman seats,...
theneworleanstribune.com

Louisiana Takes the “Count” Out of Accountability

In an effort to mask the failure of the so-called education reform movement, Louisiana finds itself with a school performance evaluation system that just doesn’t add up. For more than 15 years, we have been saying that the manner in which the state Education Department has been evaluating public schools is intentionally skewed, distorted and, well, a lie.
WDSU

NOLA Public Schools to follow new CDC guidance for K-12 schools

NEW ORLEANS — NOLA Public Schools will follownewly released COVID-19 guidance for K-12 schools, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced last week. Tiffany Delcour, chief operations officer for the district, explained the changes before the Orleans Parish School Board on Tuesday. "If you are sick, stay...
MyArkLaMiss

Three Louisiana women arrested for defrauding state disaster relief program

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Three individuals are behind bars for falsifying documents to collect refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR), Starr Carbo, Johnnie Mae Ricard, and Erica Williams, all of Westwego, are charged in connection with fraudulently preparing and submitting Natural Disaster Claim […]
bizneworleans.com

Loyola Launches Accelerated Nursing Program

NEW ORLEANS — Loyola University New Orleans’ School of Nursing has launched an accelerated bachelor of science in nursing degree to help meet the rising demand for nurses nationwide. Designed to be completed in 17 months, the full-time, hybrid program provides students a combination of synchronous online learning...
NBA

Larry Nance Jr. helping New Orleans schools, teachers meet need for supplies

If anyone from the Amazon.com company is reading this, Larry Nance Jr. would like to ask a small favor: Could you please stop locking him out of your website whenever he makes large amounts of school-related purchases? The New Orleans power forward/center is currently in the midst of helping Crescent City teachers stock up for the 2022-23 academic year with supplies, but every time the 29-year-old executes a large order, his account gets suspended. Apparently, Amazon’s security measures don’t account for a well-meaning NBA player placing bulk requests for things like pens, paper and erasers.
WDSU

WDSU Investigates: How many kids are being detained, arrested by NOPD

NEW ORLEANS — WDSU Investigates has obtained new data that shows, from June to mid-August, just how many kids were picked up for being in violation of the law. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
fox8live.com

City Council discuss new approach to restore Lincoln Beach

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans city council members take a new approach in trying to get a long-awaited restoration project up and running at Lincoln Beach. The project appears to be about $1 million short of what’s needed to move forward. For many African-Americans of a certain age,...
WDSU

Utility bill assistance events by parish

NEW ORLEANS — Several parishes have programs that are helping residents pay their utility bills. Here is the latest information on events near you. Entergy and the United Way are providing a $150 bill credit for eligible customers for their power bills. Click here to see who can apply.
