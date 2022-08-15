Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Warren Easton Charter High School cuts ribbon on Ninth Grade Academy
The opening of an expansion of Warren Easton Charter High School to accommodate its Ninth Grade Academy was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting Aug. 9 at the academy campus at 3026-30 Canal St., across from Easton's original 109-year-old building. The new campus will allow Easton to accommodate 100 more freshman seats,...
NOLA.com
State's 2023 teacher and principal of the year are both from St. Charles Parish
The Louisiana Department of Education honored Brittany Bonnaffons, of Hahnville High School, and David Schexnaydre Jr., of Harry Hurst Middle School, as the 2023 Louisiana teacher and principal of the year, respectively, at the Cecil J. Picard Educator Awards Gala at The National WWII Museum in New Orleans. This is...
theneworleanstribune.com
Louisiana Takes the “Count” Out of Accountability
In an effort to mask the failure of the so-called education reform movement, Louisiana finds itself with a school performance evaluation system that just doesn’t add up. For more than 15 years, we have been saying that the manner in which the state Education Department has been evaluating public schools is intentionally skewed, distorted and, well, a lie.
WDSU
NOLA Public Schools to follow new CDC guidance for K-12 schools
NEW ORLEANS — NOLA Public Schools will follownewly released COVID-19 guidance for K-12 schools, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced last week. Tiffany Delcour, chief operations officer for the district, explained the changes before the Orleans Parish School Board on Tuesday. "If you are sick, stay...
NOLA.com
As more New Orleans families struggle to buy school uniforms, one group is trying to help
At the beginning of the school year, social worker Arianne Stalings makes sure students at Arthur Ashe Charter School have their basic needs taken care of: transportation to and from school, access to school supplies and a uniform. On the first day of school two weeks ago, one kindergarten student...
theadvocate.com
Schools in metro Baton Rouge are struggling to find teachers. Here's how districts compare.
A week into the new school year, schools throughout the capital region, especially those in the East Baton Rouge Parish school system, are still hiring, hunting for educators and support personnel against a backdrop of historic shortages nationwide. The district is leading the pack with more than 300 vacancies overall...
Three Louisiana women arrested for defrauding state disaster relief program
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Three individuals are behind bars for falsifying documents to collect refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR), Starr Carbo, Johnnie Mae Ricard, and Erica Williams, all of Westwego, are charged in connection with fraudulently preparing and submitting Natural Disaster Claim […]
fox8live.com
Crime victims upset after Mayor Cantrell attends court in support of juvenile perpetrator
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Crime victims say they felt victimized all over again when Mayor Latoya Cantrell showed up in court to support a juvenile perpetrator during sentencing. “I was in shock. She wasn’t there for us. She was there for the assailant and his mother. It felt like she supported the crime,” says the victim.
WDSU
New Orleans East councilman takes matters into his own hands
NEW ORLEANS — A heap of trash along crowder and I-10 in New Orleans east has one city council member fed up with litter and panhandling. Dawn Hebert is a resident of the Lake Willow community and says this has been a growing issue for over two years. She...
WDSU
Former New Orleans councilman Jay Banks takes new role in Cantrell administration
NEW ORLEANS — Former New Orleans City Councilman Jay Banks has a new job with the mayor's office. Sources tell WDSU that Banks accepted a job as an urban policy specialist. WDSU reached out to Mayor LaToya Cantrell's office, but at the time of this publication had not heard back.
Scoot: Mayor Cantrell is acting like a child
Shame on Mayor Cantrell for creating unrest among the city’s citizens by threatening to cancel Mardi Gras. She is, again, refusing to accept responsibility for her behavior and decisions as mayor of New Orleans.
Students and pets move into dorms at south Louisiana college
bizneworleans.com
Loyola Launches Accelerated Nursing Program
NEW ORLEANS — Loyola University New Orleans’ School of Nursing has launched an accelerated bachelor of science in nursing degree to help meet the rising demand for nurses nationwide. Designed to be completed in 17 months, the full-time, hybrid program provides students a combination of synchronous online learning...
NBA
Larry Nance Jr. helping New Orleans schools, teachers meet need for supplies
If anyone from the Amazon.com company is reading this, Larry Nance Jr. would like to ask a small favor: Could you please stop locking him out of your website whenever he makes large amounts of school-related purchases? The New Orleans power forward/center is currently in the midst of helping Crescent City teachers stock up for the 2022-23 academic year with supplies, but every time the 29-year-old executes a large order, his account gets suspended. Apparently, Amazon’s security measures don’t account for a well-meaning NBA player placing bulk requests for things like pens, paper and erasers.
United Way closes applications for Entergy assistance after 7 hours
The United way closed applications for Entergy bill payment relief at 4 p.m. Wednesday, about seven hours after the application process began.
New Orleans Mayor Admits Mardi Gras 2023 May Be Cancelled
Will Mayor LaToya Cantrell cancel Mardi Gras 2023?
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Questions surround Orleans Sheriff Susan Hutson’s lack of transparency
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Days before Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson faced off against longtime incumbent Marlin Gusman in a runoff for the position, she appealed to voters on Twitter. Her message was that New Orleans deserves a sheriff that will abide by the basic values of transparency and accountability.
WDSU
WDSU Investigates: How many kids are being detained, arrested by NOPD
NEW ORLEANS — WDSU Investigates has obtained new data that shows, from June to mid-August, just how many kids were picked up for being in violation of the law. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
fox8live.com
City Council discuss new approach to restore Lincoln Beach
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans city council members take a new approach in trying to get a long-awaited restoration project up and running at Lincoln Beach. The project appears to be about $1 million short of what’s needed to move forward. For many African-Americans of a certain age,...
WDSU
Utility bill assistance events by parish
NEW ORLEANS — Several parishes have programs that are helping residents pay their utility bills. Here is the latest information on events near you. Entergy and the United Way are providing a $150 bill credit for eligible customers for their power bills. Click here to see who can apply.
