Amarillo Homicide
Amarillo Police are looking into the homicide of a woman. Police reports say the woman died as a result of gunshot wounds. They report police were called out to the 1700 block of Athens Street on August 18th at 5:11 a.m about a shooting, and when they got there they found the woman dead..
Schools On LockDown
UPDATE: At around 1:30 p.m., the police department said that both Caprock and Oakdale were downgraded to “secure” status, with Oakdale elementary returning to “normal” status by 1:35 p.m. Original Post:. Caprock High School and Oak Dale Elementary are currently on lockdown due to a possible...
Tough Luck For Drunk
Amarillo Police arrested a man this morning on DWI charges after he was found crashed into a power pole. When the officer arrived on the scene at 3:45 a.m. they found 46-year-old Rashad Williams passed out with a gun on his lap. Officers used pepper spray to get him out...
Panhandle Plains To Donate
The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum is temporarily giving up two vehicles to Perdue Acoustics. This will allow the company to tour the region in an effort to stimulate excitement in the STEM curriculum.in the Window On a Wider World program. The vehicles are going to WOWW’s Jay Perdue, the traveling STEM...
Santa Fe Depot Adding New Pavilion
The historic Santa Fe Depot will add a covered pavilion, on Friday they broke ground. Adding this new structure will benefit the community and will be designed in a style that respects the history of the Depot. Mayor Ginger Nelson says this is very important and it’s a win for...
Blair Schaffer Looks to Win Precinct 2 Seat for Potter County
As we get further into election season in the Texas Panhandle, Blair Schaffer of Potter County continues to make his case for the County Commissioner seat for Precinct 2. Schaffer, a fireman for Potter County, sat down with David Lovejoy and Chuck Williams earlier and spoke a bit about what led him into running for this position.
Four Day School Week
Amarillo, Canyon, Bushland, River Road, and Highland Park Independent School Districts. Many school districts are moving to a four day school week to raise student attendence rates and attracting more teachers. The Happy Independent School District, started a new schedule on Wednesday, putting 13 more days into the days off...
