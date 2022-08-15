Read full article on original website
Clanton Advertiser
Bears drop opener to Prattville Christian
Billingsley High School could not contain the run on Aug. 19 that led to Prattville Christian Academy winning the season opener 25-14 over the Bears. Prattville Christian held a 12-8 lead at halftime and came out with the same physicality they showed in the first 24 minutes. Panthers running back Brooks Bius punched in a one-yard touchdown run to push the lead to 18-8 after the missed extra point.
elmoreautauganews.com
Volleyball: Prattville Falls to Auburn High in Four Sets
Prattville Christian Academy fell to Auburn High School in 4 sets. Baylee Rogers had 33 assists, 2 kills, 4 digs, and 1 ace. Avery Rogers had 13 digs, 1 assist, and 1 ace. Emma Cate Carter had 4 kills, 6 digs, and 2 aces. Sally Swindall had 3 kills, 1...
247Sports
VIDEO: Jeremiah Cobb starts his senior season with a bang
MONTGOMERY, Alabama — Jeremiah Cobb came into his senior season riding back-to-back seasons with over 2,000 yards rushing. It was going to be extremely tough to follow that up. Cobb wasted no time in Montgomery Catholic's Week 0 game against McGill-Toolen getting things going. The 4-star Auburn commit carried...
alabamanews.net
High School Football Previews: Robert E. Lee and Alabama Christian Academy
Alabama News Network is getting you ready for the start of football season with our High School Football Previews. Watch this video for previews of Robert E. Lee High School and Alabama Christian Academy. Don’t forget: for high school scores and highlights + college football previews + John Longshore’s analysis,...
WSFA
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 1
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action. You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures. You can also submit pictures at the bottom of this page.
alabamanews.net
Cramton Bowl Ready for Football
High School and College football will kick off this month at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl. On Thursday night Chelsea and Helena will face of in the first game of the AHSAA kick off classic. Then on Friday, Hoover and Auburn will face off in “The Bowl.”. On next weekend,...
vestaviavoice.com
Rebels come up short in tight game
VESTAVIA HILLS – Chris Yeager and Robert Evans can meet for coffee once again. The head coaches of the Mountain Brook and Vestavia Hills high school football teams worked together for the last four years at Mountain Brook, Evans running Yeager’s defense, turning it into one of the most dominant defenses in the state.
Wetumpka Herald
Bear Woods era to begin for Wetumpka football
As football begins this week, the Wetumpka football team is preparing to begin a new era of Indians football. First-year head coach Bear Woods will take the field with the Tribe for the first time this Friday, Aug. 19, at 7 p.m. as Wetumpka opens the 2022 season against Jefferson Davis.
WNBA.com
Interim Head Coach Fred Williams Departing For Auburn University
LOS ANGELES (Aug 17, 2022) – The Los Angeles Sparks announced today that Interim Head Coach Fred Williams will depart for Auburn University to assume the role of associate head coach, as previously announced on May 4, 2022. The Sparks are conducting a national search for the next Head Coach of the organization.
lowndessignal.com
JD Davison participates in parade, gives back to Fort Deposit via meet-and-greet
Over 700 community members from Fort Deposit and beyond lined Alabama Highway 185 near Lowndes Middle School for a parade honoring local basketball standout JD Davison. A five-star recruit out of The Calhoun School in 2021 and former point guard for the University of Alabama who was selected 53rd overall in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics, Davison held a meet-and-greet event following the parade at Lowndes Middle School.
elmoreautauganews.com
Local UA Students Participate in Fall 2022 Cooperative Education
TUSCALOOSA, AL– This fall, 195 University of Alabama students are receiving hands-on, innovative and advanced educational experiences with dozens of companies and organizations across the United States through UA’s Cooperative Education Program during the fall 2022 semester. In the Cooperative Education Program, students alternate periods of full-time study...
elmoreautauganews.com
Redland Middle School Celebrates Ribbon Cutting, ECBOE holds meeting
The Elmore County Board of Education held their August Board Meeting at Redland Middle School last night at 5pm. The community came out in support and the RMS Cafeteria was packed with students and parents. The energy in the room for the Elmore County District 6 event was electric; there was not an empty seat to be found.
WSFA
Elmore County school district adds more school resource officers
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Elmore County school system is doing more this year to ensure the safety of its students and staff on campus. Along with training from local law enforcement, the district has added additional school resource officers. Superintendent Richard Dennis said they’ve added eight more school...
elmoreautauganews.com
Sponsor a Wreath for the Sentry Riders Motorcycle Group event at Wetumpka City Cemetery Dec. 17
To sponsor a wreath, visit – https://wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/171323?fbclid=IwAR2xC4X8Cvt1UnODKTVLLMg5Ipq36lzpZZEryOzHeFJudRdhT8LfWTJSR2g. From the Sentry Riders Motorcycle Group (AL0124P) Please help us Remember, Honor, and Teach on December 17, 2022 by sponsoring a wreath, volunteering, or inviting friends to help with the event at Wetumpka City Cemetery. REMEMBER the Fallen. . . HONOR those...
elmoreautauganews.com
Prattville’s Tina Dortch earns AL-APSE Lifetime Achievement Award
MONTGOMERY – Over her 20-year career, Tina Dortch had an enormous impact on the lives of many Alabamians with disabilities. Those efforts were recognized when she was presented with the first AL-APSE Lifetime Achievement Award. Dortch, who retired from the Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services in January of 2022,...
elmoreautauganews.com
Billingsley Baptist Church to Celebrate Homecoming Services Aug. 21
BILLINGSLEY BAPTIST CHURCH will be having HOMECOMING SERVICES this Sunday, August 21, 2022. Singing will start at 10 AM with Miss Eadie Caver leading, and preaching by Rev. Tim Taylor at 11 AM followed by a pot luck lunch. at noon in the fellowship hall. Members, former members, and guests...
Black-owned ‘freedom farm,’ community space set to open in Alabama
Inspired by grandparents and family members in rural Arkansas, Jasmyn Story decided to create something similar in Alabama: A communal space that offers nourishment, education and healing. Story’s farm and event space, Freedom Farm Azul, opens Sunday in Prattville. It will offer, Story hopes, outdoor space and clean water that...
alabamanews.net
Former Longtime Montgomery TV Broadcaster Kim Wanous Dies
Former longtime Montgomery TV broadcaster Kim Wanous has died at the age of 75. He died Tuesday at his home in Prattville, surrounded by his family. Wanous had an award-winning TV career that spanned more than four decades. He worked for WCOV Channel 20 starting in the 1960s. After leaving that station in the mid-1980s, he joined the “Action 8 News” team here at WAKA as news anchor, serving until the mid-1990s.
WSFA
Buffalo’s Cafe closes Montgomery location after 1 year
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a year in business, Buffalo’s Cafe has permanently closed its only Montgomery location. The Atlanta-based chain opened its first Alabama location in The Shoppes at EastChase in July 2021. A note posted to the doors of the building reads, “We want to thank you...
WAFF
Missing Prattville woman located in ‘good condition’
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police say a woman reported missing Thursday has been found safe. According to Prattville police, Joann Johnson Cain, 73, was reported missing after being last seen Thursday around Wetumpka Street in Prattville. Sgt. Albert Shanks said Cain’s vehicle license plate had been pinged on Highway...
