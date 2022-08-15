Read full article on original website
Philly Folk Fest, Santana and Earth Wind & Fire, Clay Fest in this week’s ‘Things to Do’
Music is the focus this weekend as a major festival returns to the ’burbs and guitar legend Carlos Santana, along with Earth, Wind & Fire, are in town. Now in its 60th year, The Philadelphia Folk Festival is back in-person for the first time since 2019, as well as streaming online. Other highlights include a kid-friendly arts event and two free cultural festivals.
Rock 104.1
Famous Hello Kitty Café Truck Hits Cherry Hill, NJ This Weekend
One of the world's most adorable and cheerful food trucks is bound for South Jersey! Here's where you can catch up with the Hello Kitty Café Truck this weekend. Everyone loves Hello Kitty! If you don't, I'd have to wonder if you're a little bit dead inside, lol. She's a cartoon and pop culture icon that brings instant smiles!
Popular Southern chicken restaurant is coming to New Jersey
Add another entrant into the bruising fast food wars in New Jersey: popular Southern chain Raising Cane’s has plans to enter the fray. According to NJ.com, the chain is planning three locations as of now: in Marlton, Burlington, and Cherry Hill. Raising Cane’s built their business on the strength...
Somers Point, NJ, Restaurant to Appear on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” on Friday
The popular TV show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives will be back in South Jersey, stopping by The Anchorage in Somers Point. The Food Network will air the episode on Friday, August 19th, at 9 pm featuring the popular Somers Point establishment, which is the oldest continuously operated business establishment in the city.
Viral TikTok South Jersey Dad Gets Kiss From Newborn In New Video
Hate to say it, but sometimes you have to love social media. Sure, it can be a pain in the butt. It's annoying to constantly feel like you're comparing yourself to everyone' highlight reel because, let's get real, it's rare that anybody shares anything real these days. Still, sometimes you get some brief and shiny moments that make you happy all the various platforms exist.
atlanticcityweekly.com
Few spots left for late night dining in Atlantic City
There was a time, not so long ago, when a night out in Atlantic City might start with a swanky dinner, then move on to throwing some money around at the slots and table games, hitting up the bars and maybe even catching an eyeful at a strip club. But whatever your night entailed, the last stop was always for some late night eats.
shorelocalnews.com
AC deli is serving up more than just subs
Tucked away on the corner of Porter Avenue in Atlantic City, a cozy, family-owned deli has been serving mouthwatering subs with a side of life advice and love for over 40 years. Brian and Carmen Lowe, better known as Spanky and Mrs. Spank, are often referred to as the grandparents of the Chelsea Heights neighborhood.
My First New Jersey Blue Claws Game Was Awesome, And Not What I Was Expecting
I'll be the first to admit I'm not the biggest baseball fan on the planet. Don't get me wrong, I absolutely love going into the city to see a Phillies game at Citizens Bank Park with my wife but I'm mainly there to drink beer. My wife on the other...
South Jersey’s Cowtown Rodeo Resists Online Warehouse Offers
After putting on a weekly rodeo almost every Saturday night since 1955, Cowtown Rodeo isn't ready to sell its valuable land in South Jersey's Salem County to any e-commerce warehouse developers. Not that they haven't had some tempting offers. Grant Harris, who ran the Cowtown Rodeo for decades before selling...
These Spots Are Rated The Best Mexican Restaurants In New Jersey, New York and PA
Mexican food is best when it is authentic. When you are in the mood for a spicy, cheesy, hot meal you need to know where to go. Let’s face it, not all Mexican restaurants are created equal so we wanted to make sure you hit up only the best. These Mexican restaurants were just named the best in their state, so here is where you need to go in Jersey, NYC and PA for that make you drop to your knees quac.
Another Friendly’s just closed down in NJ
There was Haddon Township. There was Cherry Hill. There was Mount Laurel. They all lost a Friendly’s restaurant location in recent years. Now it’s happening to Marlton. The family-friendly casual restaurant known for their ice cream had a location there since 1983. It was in the Marlton Commons shopping center. Thirty-nine years of the Jim Dandy and the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Sundae.
atlanticcityweekly.com
3 places to grab a drink and watch the Atlantic City Airshow
The Atlantic City Airshow is coming up at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24. If you’re unsure where to grab a few cocktails before, during and after the big show, don’t worry, we got you covered. Be sure to pack sunscreen, sunglasses, and your cameras. Here are 3 places...
West Chester Native, Former Eagles Owner Buys Full City Block in Miami
Former Eagles owner Norman Braman, the billionaire car dealer who spent his early years in West Chester before moving to Cobbs Creek, now owns an entire block in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood, writes Brian Bandell for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Braman, 89, recently acquired the Fight Club Miami building located...
Want to Buy a Popular Ocean City, NJ Pizza Place? Recipes Included
Here's an offer you don't see every day. The owners of an established longtime favorite pizza restaurant in Ocean City are interested in selling their business to someone who will come in and continue to work to keep it successful. The family that has owned Express Pizza & Subs since...
A hidden gem day trip deep in South Jersey
It's a pretty good bet that most New Jersey residents, even natives, have ever heard of the Maurice River. If you have heard of it, you know it's pronounced "Morris" River by the locals. Don't ask why, that's just how it's pronounced in rural Cumberland County. Right in downtown Millville...
Two Atlantic City, NJ, Casinos Ranked Among 10 Best in U.S.
Atlantic City is one of the premier spots in the world when it comes to putting down a wager and trying to score big!. The website bestlifeonline.com recently ranked the Top 10 Best Casinos in the U.S. If you love to gamble, two Atlantic City gaming parlors making the list.
Cape May, NJ, Campground Named Top-10 Dog-Friendly In U.S.
Everyone loves their dog. How about traveling with your dog? Did you know one of the top spots to travel with your dog happens to be right here in South Jersey?. Sun Outdoors Cape May, (formerly known as Holly Shores Camping Resort), located at 491 Route-9 in Cape May was recently listed as one of the 10 Top-Rated, Dog-Friendly Campgrounds In The U.S., according to the website thetravel.com/
This Quaint New Jersey Town Is Crowned The Best For Fall Family Fun
Are you looking to make some amazing family plans this fall? Well, allow me to pencil you in for all the fall fabulousness going on in New Jersey's most quaint and cozy town!. Fall is a great time to beat the crowds and enjoy the award-winning beaches, cozy fireplaces, exquisite farm-to-table dining, and amazing small-town amenities, including exploring one of America’s most beautiful and historic beach towns, Cape May, NJ. You love it, I love it, we all love Cape May but when was the last time you went to celebrate fall with a sip of hot cider and a bulky sweater and riding boots on? This is another way to take in Cape May that will put the cozy in the season!
Winning $50,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Bridgeton, NJ
If you've been buying lottery tickets in Bridgeton, you may want to double-check your numbers. New Jersey State Lottery officials say a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was purchased in the Cumberland County city of Bridgeton. The ticket for the Monday, August 15 Powerball game was purchased at the store owned...
Diner En Blanc celebrates 10 years of secret, all-white dining
Diner en Blanc is a Philadelphia tradition -- an elegant stroll and dinner al fresco in a confidential location with everyone decked out in white.
