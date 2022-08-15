ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Arrest Framingham Man on Warrant For Burglary

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man at the U.S. Post Office at 330 Cochituate Road yesterday morning, August 17. Police arrested at 10:12 a.m. Dylan Crites, 36, of 19 Norman Road. He was arrested on a warrant for unarmed burglary, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Register For the Framingham Police Department’s Exam By Sept. 28

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Police Department will hold a written entry exam on Saturday, October 1. Framingham is not part of civil service and has its own entrance exam. Currently, the Framingham Police Department has multiple immediate positions available, and anticipates additional openings in the future. The list of eligible candidates will remain on file for approximately two years or until the list is exhausted, whichever comes first, said the department.
Driver Cited After Car Strikes Pole on Edgell Road

FRAMINGHAM – A driver was transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham following a crash on Edgell Road Sunday morning, August 14. The single-vehicle crash happened at 9:47 a.m. at 769 Edgell Road. A vehicle crashed into a telephone pole, said police. The driver was cited for marked lanes...
Traffic Alert: Concord Street Road Construction

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police announced today, around 11 a.m., motorists should expect significant delay on Concord Street due to road construction. Concord Street between Lincoln Street and the Junction Bridge. Concord Street is also Route 126. Concord Street near Arthur Street is down to one lane.
Police: 1 Injured in 2-Vehicle Crash Monday Night

FRAMINGHAM – One person was injured in a 2-vehicle crash at Route 30 and Beacon Street last night, August 15, said Police. The crash happened at 6:28 p.m. Both vehicles were damaged, said Lt. Rachel Mickens. One person was transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, said Police spokesperson...
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

