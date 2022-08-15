Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Epic Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must VisitTravel Maven
This book valued at $14.2 million and printed in 1640 marked the beginning of Western Civilization in AmericaAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
You're Invited! Wormtown Brewery Event Will Support Local Non-Profit "The Boxer Rescue"Dianna CarneyWorcester, MA
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Family Owned Zoo Announces Fairy-Tale Themed Lantern FestivalDianna CarneyMendon, MA
Related
Framingham Police Investigating Theft of 2 Bikes Worth $600
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating the theft of two mountain bikes. The bikes were reported stolen yesterday, August 17 at 6:31 p.m. at 208 Beaver Street in Framingham, according to the public police log. “Two bikes were stolen from outside of the Dollar General<” store said Framingham Police...
Police: Framingham Woman Arrested on Multiple Motor Vehicle Violations
FRAMINGHAM – Police arrested a Framingham woman at 7 a.m. yesterday, August 17 on multiple motor vehicle charges. Police pulled over a vehicle driven by Patricia Lounsbury-Krotki, 54 of 89 Bethany Road in Framingham at 7;33 a.m. on Clinton Street. “Plates came back stolen out of Avon, and were...
Framingham Police: Woman Tries To Cash Fraudulent $18,700 Check
FRAMINGHAM – Police are investigating an attempted larceny at a Framingham bank. Police were called to Santander bank at 490 Cochituate Road yesterday, August 18 at 1:41 p.m. “A woman attempted to cash a fraudulent check,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. Lt. Mickens said the check...
Framingham Police: Vehicle Crashes Through Fence at 2:30 a.m.
FRAMINGHAM – A driver suffered minor injuries after a vehicle crashed through a fence at 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 17, said Police. The single-vehicle crash happened at 2:36 a.m. at 65 Leland Street in Framingham, according to the public police log. The driver “suffered minor injuries,” said Framingham...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police Arrest Framingham Man on Warrant For Burglary
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man at the U.S. Post Office at 330 Cochituate Road yesterday morning, August 17. Police arrested at 10:12 a.m. Dylan Crites, 36, of 19 Norman Road. He was arrested on a warrant for unarmed burglary, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Framingham Police Remove Individuals From Vacant House & Arrest Woman
FRAMINGHAM – On Wednesday morning, Framingham Police found a man and woman inside a vacant home on Irving Street in Framingham. The woman was arrested on warrants, said Police. Arrested at 9:21 a.m. on August 17, was Kaitkin R. Ciccarone, 24, with no known address. She was arrested on...
Thief Breaks Into SMOC & Steals 2 Air Conditioners & Leaf Blower
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a breaking & entering at South Middlesex Opportunity Council (SMOC) in Framingham. The breaking & entering was reported at 8:43 a.m. at 7 Bishop Street. on Monday, August 15. “It appears suspect was able to make entry into a warehouse by smashing a...
Framingham Police: Wallet Stolen & Credit Card Charged $1,600+
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are reminding shoppers to keep an eye on their pocketbook while shopping, after a woman reported her wallet stolen at TJ Maxx in Shoppers World. The theft was reported to police at 11:48 a.m. at 1 Worcester Road on Monday, August 15. The individual believes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mass State Police Investigating Fatal Wrong-Way Crash in Hopkinton
HOPKINTON – Troopers from the State Police Barracks in Millbury responded to reports of a wrong-way driver southbound on Interstate 495 northbound in Hopkinton today, August 17 at 12:15 a.m. While Troopers responded to the area the wrong-way vehicle struck two vehicles traveling northbound. Preliminary investigation indicates that the...
Register For the Framingham Police Department’s Exam By Sept. 28
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Police Department will hold a written entry exam on Saturday, October 1. Framingham is not part of civil service and has its own entrance exam. Currently, the Framingham Police Department has multiple immediate positions available, and anticipates additional openings in the future. The list of eligible candidates will remain on file for approximately two years or until the list is exhausted, whichever comes first, said the department.
OPINION: Reliable Public Transit Reduces Traffic & Helps Preserve Our Environment
FRAMINGHAM – Reliable local public transit provides a valuable service, reduces traffic and helps preserve our environment. Yesterday Maura Healey released her transportation plan. I look forward to working with her to make public transportation in Framingham and the Commonwealth accessible, reliable, affordable and safe. Today I had the...
Driver Cited After Car Strikes Pole on Edgell Road
FRAMINGHAM – A driver was transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham following a crash on Edgell Road Sunday morning, August 14. The single-vehicle crash happened at 9:47 a.m. at 769 Edgell Road. A vehicle crashed into a telephone pole, said police. The driver was cited for marked lanes...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Traffic Alert: Concord Street Road Construction
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police announced today, around 11 a.m., motorists should expect significant delay on Concord Street due to road construction. Concord Street between Lincoln Street and the Junction Bridge. Concord Street is also Route 126. Concord Street near Arthur Street is down to one lane.
Framingham Police Arrest & Charge Man With Assault With A Hammer
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man Monday night, August 15 on an assault charge. Police arrested at 7:16 p.m. at his residence Cleiton Aquino-De Almeida, 31, of 27 Georgetown Drive of Framingham. He was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and vandalizing property. The man had...
Police: 1 Injured in 2-Vehicle Crash Monday Night
FRAMINGHAM – One person was injured in a 2-vehicle crash at Route 30 and Beacon Street last night, August 15, said Police. The crash happened at 6:28 p.m. Both vehicles were damaged, said Lt. Rachel Mickens. One person was transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, said Police spokesperson...
framinghamsource.com
UPDATED: Natick & Multiple Departments Extinguishes Brush Fire Near Broadmoor Wildlife Sanctuary
NATICK – Natick and several MetroWest fire departments extinguished a brush fire near the Broadmoor sanctuary tonight, August 16. Firefighters were called to South Street just before 8 p.m. Firefighters extinguished the fire around 10 p.m. and left the scene around midnight. Framingham, Ashland, Sherborn, Wayland, Hopkinton, and Dover...
PHOTOS: Framingham Fire Promotes Madden To Lieutenant
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Fire Department held a promotion ceremony today to promote firefighter James “JC” Madden to lieutenant. City Clerk Lisa Ferguson administered the oath of office to Lt. Madden. His daughter Kayla pinned his badge. Lt. Madden, who lives in Milford, was hired on July 2,...
5 Military Veterans Sworn in As New Framingham Firefighters
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Fire Department sworn in five new firefighters today, August 15. All the new hires are all are military veterans and scored highly on the civil service exam, said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher. Two are Framingham High graduates and one is a Keefe Technical graduate, said...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Wednesday, August 17, 2022
1 Bring your umbrella today. National Weather Service calls for rain in the forecast and temperatures may not even reach 70 degrees. 2. Framingham Fire helped Natick extinguish a large brush fire near the Broadmoor Wildlife Sanctuary last night. Crews were on scene for 4 hours. 3. Yesterday, Framingham Fire...
City of Framingham Advertising For Special Needs Director For Parks & Recreation
FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham’s Parks & Recreation Department is advertising for a special needs director. The part-time position, which would be 15 to 30 hours per month, has a posted salary of $19.57 per hour. The position was posted on the City of Framingham’s website today,...
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
5K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 0