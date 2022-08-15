ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canal Fulton, OH

19 train cars derail near Canal Fulton

By Justin Dennis
 4 days ago

NORTH LAWRENCE, Ohio (WJW) — North Lawrence Fire Department has reported 19 train cars have derailed along state Route 93.

A vehicle struck the train in the 3700 block of Manchester Avenue Northwest Monday, according to the district’s Facebook page. No injuries were reported, according to Lawrence Township police.

‘As soon as they walked through the door:’ Two Akron firefighters injured in house explosion

State Route 93 was closed between Orrville Street Northwest and Youth Street Northwest until further notice. Residents were asked to avoid the area.

Multiple units were called to the scene, including Stark County’s HAZMAT team , according to the fire department.

Doug Wood, deputy director of the county’s Emergency Management Agency, told FOX 8 that two train cars fell into the nearby Newman Creek, but there was no release of hazardous materials.

Wood said the train line’s operator, Norfolk Southern, is now bringing equipment to the scene to clear the area.

Semi rolls over in Mahoning Co. on Ohio Turnpike

Lawrence Township is south of Canal Fulton.

FOX 8 has reached out to the fire department for more information.

