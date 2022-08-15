Read full article on original website
David Popovici Scratched 400 Free Final To Begin Preparation For World Juniors
LCM (50m) There was a collective groan amongst swimming fans when it was announced that the star of the 2022 European Championships, David Popovici, would not be swimming the final of the men’s 400 freestyle on the last night of competition. Coming off a pair of unbelievable performances in...
Lukas Maertens Shatters Championship Record in Men’s 400 Free with 3:42.50
LCM (50m) World Record: 3:40.07, Paul Biedermann (GER) – 2009 World Championships. European Record: 3:40.07, Paul Biedermann (GER) – 2009 World Championships. European Championships Record: 3:44.01, Gabriele Detti (ITA) – 2016. 2020 European Champion: Martin Malyutin (RUS), 3:44.18. Lukas Maertens (GER), 3:42.50. Antonio Djakovic (SUI), 3:43.93. Henning...
2022 European Championship Day 7 Prelims Preview: Quadarella Eyeing Distance Sweep
LCM (50m) There are no scratches to report in the top 20 seeds in either the women’s or men’s 400 frees. This is the shortest prelims session of the meet, featuring only the women’s 400 free and men’s 400 free individually. There are 4 heats of the women’s 400 and 5 of the men’s. Italian star Simona Quadarella is going to be attempting to complete her sweep of the women’s distance events at these Championships. Quadarella has already won the 800 and 1500, defending her titles from last year in both. The 400 will be her toughest challenge of the meet, as it’s her weakest of the distance events and Germany’s Isabel Gose has swum well this week.
Lana Pudar Cracks Bosnia and Herzegovinian Record in 200 Fly, Wins Gold in 2:06.81
LCM (50m) European Record: 2:04.27, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2009. European Championships Record: 2:04.79, Mireia Belmonte (ESP) – 2014. 2020 European Champion: Boglarka Kapas (HUN), 2:06.50. Lana Pudar (BIH), 2:06.81. Helena Bach (DEN), 2:07.30. Ilaria Cusinato (ITA), 2:07.77. Laura Stephens (GBR), 2:08.47. Zsuzsanna Jakabos (HUN), 2:09.03. Keanna MacInnes...
Wattel’s 56.09 Fly Split Helps France Shatter National Record in W. 4×100 Medley
LCM (50m) World Record: 3:50.40, United States – 2019 World Championships. European Record: 3:53.38, Russia – 2017 World Championships. European Championship Record: 3:54.01, Great Britain – 2021. 2020 European Champion: Great Britain, 3:54.01. Sweden, 3:55.25. France, 3:56.36. Netherlands, 3:57.01. Italy, 3:57.23. Great Britain, 4:00.05. Poland, 4:02.53. Switzerland,...
David Popovici Scratches 400 Freestyle Final On Final Day Of Euros
LCM (50m) After swimming the 4th fastest time of the morning, David Popovici has scratched the 400 freestyle and won’t race in the final. Popovici swam a PB of 3:47.99 in prelims, which was his first high-level outing in the event. His former best time was a 3:58.10 from back in 2019.
Sarah Sjostrom Now Tops All-Time European Championships Medalists
LCM (50m) While competing on the penultimate night of these 2022 European Championships, Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden cracked a monumental record. Her gold tonight in women’s 50m freestyle in a time of 23.91 represented the 28-year-old Olympian’s 27th European Championships medal. This total overtakes retired Russian sprinter Alexander...
Olympic 10k Champion Florian Wellbrock Withdraws from Open Water Races at Euros
LCM (50m) German swimmer Florian Wellbrock won’t compete in open water racing at this week’s European Championships, withdrawing after a disappointing pool performance this week in Rome. Wellbrock, who is two days from his 26th birthday, finished 5th in the 1500 free in 15:02.51. He was also entered...
2022 European Championships: Day 7 Finals Live Recap
LCM (50m) The seventh and final night of action from the Foro Italico pool in Rome promises to be another exciting one with a full slate of nine events to close out the 2022 European Championships. Event Schedule. Men’s 50 freestyle – final. Women’s 50 breaststroke – final...
2022 European Championships: Watch Sjostrom’s 23.91 and More Day 6 Finals Videos
LCM (50m) This post contains videos of the finals races from day 6 of the 2022 European Championships in Rome. Those races include finals of the men’s 200 fly, women’s 50 free, men’s 50 breast, women’s 200 IM, men’s 1500 free, women’s 100 back, and the mixed 4×200 free relay. All videos in this post are from European Aquatics’ (LEN) YouTube channel.
Italy Closes Out Dominant European Championships with CR in the Men’s 4×100 Medley
LCM (50m) World Record: 3:26.78, United States – 2021 Olympic Games. European Record: 3:27.51, Great Britain – 2021 Olympic Games / Italy – 2022 World Championships. European Championship Record: 3:28.59, Great Britain – 2021. 2020 European Champion: Great Britain, 3:28.59. Italy, 3:28.46 (CHAMPIONSHIP RECORD) France, 3:32.50.
Nicolo Martinenghi: “What a Perfect Ending to These Championships” (Flash Quotes)
LCM (50m) Italy closed out their dominant European Championships with a win and championship record in the men’s 4×100 medley relay. They defended their gold medal from World Championships–where they upset the U.S.–with a time of 3:28.46. After the race, their deadly front half of Thomas Ceccon and Nicolo Martinenghi spoke about what it meant to be able to close out their championships with a win in front of the home crowd.
Ukraine Tops The Artistic Swimming Medal Table At Euros With Eight Golds
Thursday, August 11 – Monday, August 15, 2022 (artistic swimming) The Ukrainian team wrapped up an ultra-successful performance in the artistic swimming competition at the 2022 European Aquatics Championships on Monday, finishing with eight gold medals to top the overall medal table by a wide margin. The only other...
LEN Names Popovici and Meilutyte As Swimmers Of The European Championships
LCM (50m) Following the conclusion of the 2022 European Championships, LEN, the official governing body of European Aquatics, announced its choices for the top male and female swimmers of the meet. Romania’s David Popovici was named the male swimmer of the meet, while Lithuania’s Ruta Meilutyte won the women’s award. These decisions were made based on which swimmer had the performance that earned the highest number of FINA points.
SwimSwam’s Official Awards For The 2022 European Championships – Men’s Edition
LCM (50m) With the pool swimming portion of the 2022 European Aquatics Championships coming to a close on Wednesday, it’s time to hand out some hardware to the top performers from what was an exciting seven days of action at the Foro Italico in Rome. Below, find SwimSwam’s official...
arena Swim of the Week: Antonio Djakovic Takes Big Leap Forward With 3:43 400 Free
One of the swims that flew under the radar at Euros was Djakovic's 400 free, where he dropped nearly two seconds for silver in a time of 3:43.93. Current photo via Fabio Cetti. Swim of the Week is brought to you by arena, a SwimSwam partner. Disclaimer: Swim of the...
Kristof Milak On 100 Fly-200 Free In 15 Minutes: “I Need To Train A Bit More”
LCM (50m) On day 4 of the European Championships in Rome Kristof Milak swam 3 races in one session. 10 minutes after winning the 100 fly with a time of 50.33, he was back in the water for the semifinal of the 200 free, where he finished 10th missing the final by 0.25 seconds. While the day before he took the silver in 100 free (47.47) and immediately after won the second semifinal of the 100 fly with a time of 51.01.
University of Bath-Based Swimmers Finish Summer With 45 International Medals
Swimmers who train at the University of Bath finished a hectic summer of international competition with a phenomenal 45 medals between them after winning another 14 at the 2022 European Championships in Rome. Freya Anderson led the way with two gold, three silver and a bronze while there were further...
Hungarian Richard Marton Makes Major Breakthrough at European Championships
LCM (50m) Before the Tokyo Olympics, Richard Marton almost quit swimming. According to his longtime training partner, Kristof Milak, the now 22-year-old Marton kept swimming “only to support [Milak’s] preps for the Games. But we convinced him he had a lot more in him.”. Marton competed at the...
SwimSwam Breakdown: Popovici WR, European Highlights, Duel in the Pool
We discuss David Popovici's surprise world record in the 100 free, the other standouts from European Championships, and the upcoming Duel in the Pool Current photo via Courtesy of Arena. This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss David Popovici‘s surprise world record in the 100 free, the other standouts...
