Maren Morris & Zedd Confirm New Collab After 2018 Smash-Hit 'The Middle'

By Kelly Fisher
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01wh7c_0hHvEsl400
Photo: Getty Images

Maren Morris finally revealed when she’ll release her next collaboration with Zedd after teasing fans on her social media channels over the weekend. The country singer-songwriter and the DJ announced on Monday (August 15) that their upcoming song would release at the end of the week. The highly-anticipated collaboration also includes BEAUZ , who exclaimed on Twitter that the project is “THE BIGGEST MOMENT OF OUR LIVES YET.”

Morris and Zedd hinted that they’d team up again when they shared a photo on Instagram. Morris captioned, “Round 2?” and Zedd wrote, “Should we do it again?” BEAUZ commented at the time, “NO WAY WHAT👀👀,” and commented on Morris’ Instagram post on Monday, “DREAM TEAM.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zedd (@zedd)

This collaboration marks the latest from Morris and Zedd since “The Middle “ in 2018, which the two released with Grey . Zedd tweeted over the weekend about the smash-hit single: “We're officially 6X PLATINUM for 'The Middle' w/ @marenmorris and @greymusic ! Thank you guys so much!!! This is absolutely unreal!!! @riaa .” Now, fans are eager to hear what’s next, dropping comments like: “I need this like I need air,” “Omg! THE ART AND THE ARTISTS 😍🔥,” “LET’S GOOOOO! 🥳🥳🥳,” and “SO EXCITED!!!”

Morris, Zedd and BEAUZ are set to release their next single, “Make You Say,” on Friday (August 19). Get a sneak peek here :

@marenmorris

sneak peek of #MakeYouSay 💥 @zedd @beauzworld

♬ Make You Say - Zedd & Maren Morris & Beauz

Morris will be performing at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival this September, and fans can tune in and watch live via an exclusive stream each night on September 23rd and 24th on The CW app and CWTV.com . The CW Network will also broadcast a two-night television special this October. Additionally, the festival will be broadcast live for fans via iHeartRadio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets, and on the iHeartRadio app. Find available tickets here .

ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

