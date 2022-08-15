ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Longhorns 2022 Opponent Preview: Kansas Jayhawks

By Connor Zimmerlee
LonghornsCountry
LonghornsCountry
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UG3X3_0hHvEGeo00

An in-depth look at the Jayhawks' roster ahead of Texas' matchup against Kansas.

Well, we are officially at the week of the season where Texas Longhorns fans must endure the worst of the jokes they will likely face all season. When you lose to the Kansas Jayhawks at home, the memes and jokes thrown your way are earned.

It is no secret that the first year for the Longhorns under Steve Sarkisian was ugly at times. Multiple blown leads in the second half of games showed the potential of what Texas can be but also shows how far they need to go.

However, there is arguably no lower point than the loss to the overtime loss to Kansas at home. The Longhorns were one of Kansas' two wins in 2021, as the 57-56 overtime loss was a hard pill to swallow. Now, if the Longhorns want to show improvement under Sarkisian in year two, winning this game handily is one of many steps to do so.

The Longhorns' defense allowed a Kansas team that averaged 326 yards of total offense per game to put up 420 yards of total offense, as they had no answer for anything the Jayhawks did when they had the ball.

Here at LonghornsCountry.com , we will take an in-depth look at the Jayhawks as part of our way-too-early season preview. Last week we took a look at the TCU Horned Frogs , from their offense and defense to our staff predictions .

Now, let's look at the Jayhawks' roster ahead of the season.

Kansas Jayhawks

2021 Record: 2-10 (1-8 Big 12)

Head coach: Lance Leipold

Leipold is entering his second season as the coach of the Jayhawks with a 2-10 record.

Offensive Scheme: Multiple Pro

Defensive Set: 4-3, 4-2-5

Returning starters on offense: 5

While the Jayhawks only won two games, their offense at times did show flashes of being explosive. However, they would only average 326.3 yards of total offense and 20.8 points per game.

Projected offensive starters:

QB Jalon Daniels

RB Devin Neal

WR-X Luke Grimm

WR-Z Lawrence Arnold

WR-SL Steven McBride*

TE Mason Fairchild*

LT Earl Bostick Jr.*

LG Armaj Reed-Adams

OC Mike Novitsky*

RG Michael Ford Jr.

RT Bryce Cabeldue*

Returning starters on defense: 5

Last season the Jayhawks were the second worst defense in the NCAA in terms of points allowed, allowing a whopping 42.2 points per game. They would also allow a staggering 487.4 yards of total offense per game.

Projected defensive starters:

DE Lonnie Phelps

DT Kenean Caldwell

DT Caleb Sampson*

DE Malcolm Lee*

LB Taiwan Berryhill*

LB Gavin Potter*

LB Rich Miller

CB Jacobee Bryant

S O.J. Burroughs

S Kenny Logan Jr.*

CB Cam'Ron Dabney

Y ou can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Austin, TX
Sports
Austin, TX
College Sports
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Longhorns#American Football#College Football#The Kansas Jayhawks#The Tcu Horned Frogs
bassmaster.com

Wendlandt out remainder of season

Former Bassmaster Angler of the Year Clark Wendlandt has taken a medical hardship exemption and will forgo the remainder of the 2022 Bassmaster Elite Series season after suffering retinal hemorrhaging in his left eye on Friday morning. The Austin, Texas, native made the drive to South Dakota a few days...
AUSTIN, TX
Houston Chronicle

The best Texas city for barbecue might surprise you

DALLAS — A new study that ranked the country’s top cities for barbecue unsurprisingly concluded that Texas is the best barbecue state. What is surprising, though, is that Dallas came in at No. 12 on the list, falling behind San Jose, Calif. and Jacksonville, Fla. San Antonio came in first with Austin in second, and Houston landed behind Dallas at number 18.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Austonia

Millennials on the move: Where ex-Austinites are choosing to settle

Most millennials love Austin but for the few looking for a change of scenery, they're not traveling too far. A report put together by Harvard University and the U.S. Census Bureau shows 69% of born and raised Austinites at the age of 26 have chosen to stay put in the capital city. As for the other 31%, 18% are moving to these other Texas cities for job opportunities: Similarly, looking at where millennials settling in Austin at age 26 are coming from, the report shows top places are Houston, Dallas and San Antonio.
AUSTIN, TX
The Associated Press

Retina Consultants of America Adds Austin Practice to Nationwide Network

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Retina Consultants of America (RCA), a comprehensive physician management services organization, announces today an alliance with Austin Retina Associates (ARA), a 10-physician practice with 16 locations in and around the greater Austin metropolitan area. This partnership furthers RCA’s Texas footprint and expands its influence in innovative research. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005307/en/ Austin Retina Associates, comprised of 10 physicians, join Retina Consultants of America. (Photo: Business Wire)
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
thetexastasty.com

13 Best Restaurants at the Domain in Austin, Texas

One of the best parts of living in Austin, Texas, is that every neighborhood is unique. Each holds a defining characteristic that makes it special and offers its residents great food, entertainment, and housing. The restaurants at the Domain, Austin are known as a go-to and we love it for its excellent and diverse options.
AUSTIN, TX
teslarati.com

Tesla is opening its 4th Austin, TX showroom

Tesla is opening its fourth showroom in Austin, Texas according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The construction is expected to begin on September 26, 2022, and if all goes to plan, it will be completed by February 28, 2023. The new Tesla showroom will...
AUSTIN, TX
travelnoire.com

5 Black-Owned Restaurants In Austin, TX That Are Worth Visiting

Austin is known for great live music venues and its general craziness. Over the past decades, the capital of Texas experienced a rapidly rising in popularity. Thanks to its fascinating culture and friendly locals, people go there to visit and learn more about the city. Austin is also home to many Black-owned restaurants and food trucks.
AUSTIN, TX
teslarati.com

Tesla Gigafactory Texas Megapack energy storage project gains approval

Tesla’s Megapack will power one of the company’s biggest production plants as the automaker and energy company has landed approval for a massive battery energy storage system (BESS) project at Gigafactory Texas, filings show. On August 9, the City of Austin officially approved the project, which has no...
AUSTIN, TX
LonghornsCountry

LonghornsCountry

Austin, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
461K+
Views
ABOUT

LonghornCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of University of Texas athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/texas

Comments / 0

Community Policy