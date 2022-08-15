ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are these the USMNT World Cup kits? Weston McKennie hints they are (and he’s not a fan)

By Seth Vertelney
 4 days ago

The U.S. men’s national team may be going with an unorthodox look for the 2022 World Cup.

The team’s World Cup kits have yet to be revealed, but unconfirmed leaks were making the rounds on Monday and appeared to be at least mildly confirmed by none other than Weston McKennie.

The leak includes one white and one blue kit, which both feature the U.S. badge in the center of the kit with the Nike swoosh on the sleeve in a departure from the typical design.

When the “USMNT Only” Twitter account sent out a picture of the two kits on Instagram, McKennie replied: “Tried to tell them” along with a crying emoji.

The leaks got a further boost when a physical picture of the kits appeared.

Univision reporter Michele Giannone also said on Twitter it was his understanding that the leak was the real deal.

It should be noted, once again, that these are unconfirmed leaks at this point. McKennie has a bit of a reputation as a trickster, so his “confirmation” should also be taken with a grain of salt.

But there appears to be some smoke here. Stay tuned.

