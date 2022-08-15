ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holden, MA

whdh.com

Fire crews battle massive warehouse fire in Dudley

DUDLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews were forced to battle a massive warehouse fire in Dudley Friday morning. According to officials, a hazardous materials team was called to the scene to monitor air quality while firefighters battled the flames engulfing the Mace Polymers Building on Roberts Road. One of the...
DUDLEY, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Flames tear through Mace Polymers warehouse in Dudley

Wall collapse in Dudley. DM for use by permission only ⁦@ctfirephoto⁩ ⁦@MAFireDistrict7⁩ ⁦@wbz⁩ ⁦@deskon7⁩ ⁦@7News⁩ ⁦@WCVB⁩ ⁦@myfoxboston⁩ ⁦@telegramdotcom⁩ ⁦@KempterFireWire⁩ ⁦@thefirenews⁩ pic.twitter.com/OakpqFqeXR— Bud Harris Photography (@BudHarrisPhoto) August 19, 2022 DUDLEY – A burning smell dirtied the Friday morning air around Roberts Road after an overnight fire destroyed the main brick building of Mace Polymers & Additives. ...
DUDLEY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

New Hampshire home collapses following explosion

HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — A home in New Hampshire collapsed following an explosion on Friday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of an explosion on School Street in Hampstead found a home that was completely leveled, according to the Hampstead Fire Department. New Hampshire Fire Marshal Sean...
HAMPSTEAD, NH
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to a tractor trailer crash on I-90 in Warren

WARREN, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews respond to a tractor trailer accident on I-90 Westbound near mile marker 68. Officials say the crash was around 3 a.m. Friday morning. No injuries have been reported and all lanes have been re-opened. State police investigate the cause. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM)....
WARREN, MA
Holden, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Accidents
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Holden, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

City: West Mountain Street water main leak to be fixed by 'Monday the latest'

A water main leak that has soaked a section of West Mountain Street for nearly a month will be fixed by Monday at the latest, the city said Thursday. "The city is working with the condo association to help them connect with a contractor who will be fixing the leak by Monday at the latest," city spokesman Robert Burgess said in an email message Thursday afternoon.
WORCESTER, MA
Russ Hall
westernmassnews.com

Crash closes part of River Road in Whately

WHATELY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Part of River Road in Whately is closed following a crash. Whately Police said that a vehicle crashed into a utility pole near Nourse Farm around 4:25 p.m. Wednesday, causing the pole and utility lines to fall onto the roadway. No injuries were reported. Crews are...
WHATELY, MA
whdh.com

I-495 reopens after early morning crash caused shutdown

HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - I-495 North was shut down for a time Wednesday morning as crews responded to a serious car crash on the highway. Hopkinton Fire put out an announcement about the closure around 1:45 a.m. with an image of the crash. In it, a black sedan-like vehicle could...
HOPKINTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Swimmer, 27, drowns in Brookfield pond

BROOKFIELD — A 27-year-old man drowned Wednesday night at Quacumquasit Pond, better known as South Pond. Investigators are looking into the possibility that the man became distressed in the water due to a medical condition, according to Police Chief Michael Blanchard said. The man, who is from out of...
BROOKFIELD, MA
#Brush Fire#Accident
spectrumnews1.com

Ribbon cutting ceremony held for Worcester's new RMV service center

WORCESTER, Mass. - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the new Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles service center at Southwest Commons on Thursday. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Secretary of Transportation Jamey Telser were joined by a handful of state lawmakers for the celebration, which comes ten days after the new location officially opened to customers.
WORCESTER, MA
westfordcat.org

Fire Department responds to three alarm fire on Lake Shore Drive

WESTFORD — Area firefighters responded to a three alarm fire to a Lake Shore Drive house on Saturday night. Westford Fire Department first responded to the fire at approximately 9:17 p.m. Westford, Littleton, Chelmsford, Lowell, Nashua, Ayer Tyngsborough and Carlisle first responders were on scene. The blaze was brought...
Accidents
Public Safety
CBS News

Man vacationing in Milwaukee dies in 71-foot fall from drawbridge after hanging "onto the railing for 1-2 minutes," coroner report says

A Rhode Island man vacationing in Milwaukee fell to his death after a drawbridge was raised while he was walking across it. Richard Dujardin, 77, of Providence, Rhode Island, was crossing the Kilbourn Avenue Bridge in downtown Milwaukee on Monday afternoon with his wife, according to a Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office report.
MILWAUKEE, WI

