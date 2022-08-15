Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You're Invited! Wormtown Brewery Event Will Support Local Non-Profit "The Boxer Rescue"Dianna CarneyWorcester, MA
Family Owned Zoo Announces Fairy-Tale Themed Lantern FestivalDianna CarneyMendon, MA
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
Related
whdh.com
Fire crews battle massive warehouse fire in Dudley
DUDLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews were forced to battle a massive warehouse fire in Dudley Friday morning. According to officials, a hazardous materials team was called to the scene to monitor air quality while firefighters battled the flames engulfing the Mace Polymers Building on Roberts Road. One of the...
Flames tear through Mace Polymers warehouse in Dudley
Wall collapse in Dudley. DM for use by permission only @ctfirephoto @MAFireDistrict7 @wbz @deskon7 @7News @WCVB @myfoxboston @telegramdotcom @KempterFireWire @thefirenews pic.twitter.com/OakpqFqeXR— Bud Harris Photography (@BudHarrisPhoto) August 19, 2022 DUDLEY – A burning smell dirtied the Friday morning air around Roberts Road after an overnight fire destroyed the main brick building of Mace Polymers & Additives. ...
New Hampshire home collapses following explosion
HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — A home in New Hampshire collapsed following an explosion on Friday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of an explosion on School Street in Hampstead found a home that was completely leveled, according to the Hampstead Fire Department. New Hampshire Fire Marshal Sean...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to a tractor trailer crash on I-90 in Warren
WARREN, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews respond to a tractor trailer accident on I-90 Westbound near mile marker 68. Officials say the crash was around 3 a.m. Friday morning. No injuries have been reported and all lanes have been re-opened. State police investigate the cause. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM)....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Firefighter injured in 2-alarm Grafton fire; neighbor came to aid
GRAFTON — One firefighter was injured shortly before noon Wednesday after a two-alarm fire filled the kitchen of a home on Logan Path, at the shore of Lake Ripple. The fire was reported at 11:20 a.m. by a neighbor who saw smoke rising across the street, according to Grafton Fire Chief Eric Mathieu. ...
City: West Mountain Street water main leak to be fixed by 'Monday the latest'
A water main leak that has soaked a section of West Mountain Street for nearly a month will be fixed by Monday at the latest, the city said Thursday. “The city is working with the condo association to help them connect with a contractor who will be fixing the leak by Monday at the latest,” city spokesman Robert Burgess said in an email message Thursday afternoon.
Fitchburg house gutted by fire; family gets out OK, pet ferret dies
FITCHBURG — A single-family house on Highview Street was heavily damaged by fire late Wednesday morning. Homeowner Guillermo Reyes said he saw fire in the basement of 111 Highview St. around 11 a.m. and got his wife and three kids out of the house. The family's pet ferret died, Reyes said. ...
Sinkhole reported on Main Street in Three Rivers
The town of Palmer is informing residents of a sinkhole discovered on Main Street in Three Rivers Thursday afternoon.
RELATED PEOPLE
westernmassnews.com
Crash closes part of River Road in Whately
WHATELY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Part of River Road in Whately is closed following a crash. Whately Police said that a vehicle crashed into a utility pole near Nourse Farm around 4:25 p.m. Wednesday, causing the pole and utility lines to fall onto the roadway. No injuries were reported. Crews are...
whdh.com
I-495 reopens after early morning crash caused shutdown
HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - I-495 North was shut down for a time Wednesday morning as crews responded to a serious car crash on the highway. Hopkinton Fire put out an announcement about the closure around 1:45 a.m. with an image of the crash. In it, a black sedan-like vehicle could...
Swimmer, 27, drowns in Brookfield pond
BROOKFIELD — A 27-year-old man drowned Wednesday night at Quacumquasit Pond, better known as South Pond. Investigators are looking into the possibility that the man became distressed in the water due to a medical condition, according to Police Chief Michael Blanchard said. The man, who is from out of...
Multiple bear sightings reported in North Shore town Wednesday morning
DANVERS, Mass. — Multiple bear sightings in the area of Kirkbride Drive and Maple Street in Danvers were reported Wednesday morning. Danvers Police remind residents in a tweet to “secure any sources of food and to supervise samll children and pets.”. Black bears are becoming increasingly common in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
liveboston617.org
Fight Halts Traffic As Teens Battle in the Middle of Seaver Street in Roxbury
On Sunday, August 14th, at around 9:40 p.m. Boston Police Officers from District B-2 received at least one call for a fight in the middle of Seaver Street, Roxbury which was impeding traffic and causing significant backups. Boston Police Officers as well as Transit Police, and the MSP/BPD Gang Unit...
Investigation into overhead sign falling on I-190 in Worcester shows failed bolts
WORCESTER — MassDOT launched an investigation last week after an overhead sign fell on I-190 in Worcester. Officials said a preliminary investigation indicated the anchor bolts holding the sign to the foundation failed. MassDOT crews are in the process of inspecting all of the 52 overhead sign structures on...
spectrumnews1.com
Ribbon cutting ceremony held for Worcester's new RMV service center
WORCESTER, Mass. - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the new Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles service center at Southwest Commons on Thursday. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Secretary of Transportation Jamey Telser were joined by a handful of state lawmakers for the celebration, which comes ten days after the new location officially opened to customers.
westfordcat.org
Fire Department responds to three alarm fire on Lake Shore Drive
WESTFORD — Area firefighters responded to a three alarm fire to a Lake Shore Drive house on Saturday night. Westford Fire Department first responded to the fire at approximately 9:17 p.m. Westford, Littleton, Chelmsford, Lowell, Nashua, Ayer Tyngsborough and Carlisle first responders were on scene. The blaze was brought...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police identify victim of deadly hit-and-run on I-290 in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — Police have identified the victim of a fatal hit-and-run in Worcester Saturday night. Jamal Mustapha, 27, was struck on I-290 westbound shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Mustapha had been hit by multiple vehicles, according to State Police. “Preliminary investigation indicates that the victim had been struck...
Eyewitness News
Thompson residents have safety concerns at Quaddick Lake after jet ski death
THOMPSON, CT (WFSB) - People in Thompson are warning that things are getting too rowdy and out of control on Quaddick Lake. They say people are being reckless on jet skis, operate them drunk and even without proper licensing. People who live around the lake or who boat on it...
Man vacationing in Milwaukee dies in 71-foot fall from drawbridge after hanging "onto the railing for 1-2 minutes," coroner report says
A Rhode Island man vacationing in Milwaukee fell to his death after a drawbridge was raised while he was walking across it. Richard Dujardin, 77, of Providence, Rhode Island, was crossing the Kilbourn Avenue Bridge in downtown Milwaukee on Monday afternoon with his wife, according to a Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office report.
NH Police searching for “very dangerous” man in connection with a violent assault in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire Police are actively searching for a “very dangerous” man in connection with a violent assault that occurred Thursday morning in Manchester. Manchester police said 26-year-old Drew Fortier is wanted for first-degree assault after a violent incident that happened overnight in the city’s...
Comments / 0