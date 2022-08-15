Read full article on original website
bladenonline.com
Big News for Elizabethtown
There is construction going on in front of San Jose Restaurant. The BladenOnline team received a few inquiries about the obvious project starting to take shape. Therefore, our mission is to inform you exactly what is happening. Our team here at Bladen Online spoke with the old landowner, Hobby Greene, to learn about what is getting built.
bladenonline.com
Begin the Conversation about the Elephant in the Room
On Monday, August 29, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., there will be a free community workshop for everyone 60 years old and up. Sponsored by http://www.begintheconversation.org, they want to face the elephant in the room because we all know anything can happen, so they want everyone to plan accordingly. The main focus of this gathering is to address and learn about:
bladenonline.com
3 Things To Know For Saturday
Here are three things to know for Saturday, Aug. 20:. 1. Opioid Epidemic and Sex Trafficking in NC Round Table Discussion: Today, 2-4 p.m., Elizabethtown Baptist Church, 1800 W. Broad Street, Elizabethtown. If interested in participating, email aleciaroberts.NCPCC@gmail.com. (READ MORE) 2. Community Ag Day: Today, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 18045 NC...
nrcolumbus.com
Lake EMS leaders protest service contract cancellation
Current and former Lake Waccamaw EMS chiefs and an assistant chief pleaded with the Columbus County Board of Commissioners Monday night to reconsider its Aug. 1 decision to terminate the service contract between the two parties. “People in the community depend on us, and we depend on them,” Interim Chief...
WECT
Houston Moore deals with flooding, no running water
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Just past midnight on Aug. 19, the Houston Moore housing community experienced an underground pipe burst outside one of its buildings, per report. Residents say that crews have been working to contain and seal the busted pipe. The burst caused high water levels for the nearby...
bladenonline.com
Southeastern Carolina Crossroads is an addiction rehabilitation facility in Bladen County, the treatment center is a huge asset to Southeastern North Carolina.
Recently, one resident, D. Smith, gave witness to his restoration story at SCC. In an email he stated, “I have been asked to share how God has shown up in my life in the 12+ months since I have been at Carolina Crossroads, and I am happy to do so. Everything lost due to my drug use and subsequent arrest, has been restored to me. God has provided for every financial need and has saw me through all my legal issues. I am now legally FREE!”
bladenonline.com
Coastal Horizons Mobile Clinics Serving Bladen County
Starting Monday, August 22, Coastal Horizons will be providing Mobile Clinics that will serve Bladen, Columbus, and Brunswick Counties. Their Mobile Clinics will vary in location based on the day. The schedule will be included in this segment along with their services that include:. Assessments for Substance Use and Mental...
bladenonline.com
3 Things To Know For Thursday
Here are three things to know for Thursday, Aug. 18:. 1. Hydrangea Adult Paint Class Fundraiser: Today, 6 p.m., Bladen County Library, 111 N. Cypress St., Elizabethtown. Sponsored by Friends of The Library. Information: 910-862-6990. 2. Opioid Epidemic and Sex Trafficking in NC Round Table Discussion: Saturday, 2-4 p.m., Elizabethtown...
bladenonline.com
3 Things To Know For Friday
Here are three things to know for Friday, Aug. 19:. 1. Youth Soccer Registration: Through today. Bladen County Recreation Department, King Street, Elizabethtown or click here to register online. Information: 910-862-6770. (. ) 2. Community Ag Day: Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 18045 NC 87 West, Tar Heel. Vendors, activities, food....
NC deputies can search for marijuana without warrant based on sight, odor despite hemp similarity, court rules
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Although illegal marijuana and lawful hemp look and smell the same, criminal prosecution for pot in North Carolina can still be legitimate when sight or odor contributes to a warrantless search and seizure, the state Court of Appeals ruled on Tuesday. A three-judge panel found no errors of the trial judge […]
New details released after co-pilot falls to death before emergency landing in North Carolina
MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — New details have been released about a co-pilot’s mysterious mid-flight exit from a plane and fatal fall in North Carolina last month. On July 29 around 3:20 p.m., a medium cargo plane made an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport. The twin-engine CASA CN-212 Aviocar landed on a runway and veered […]
WMBF
Dozens of new jobs come to Robeson County with $16.9M expansion
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C., (WMBF) - A North Carolina graphite company will expand operations to Robeson County, bringing 22 new jobs and investing $16.9 million to enhance capacity at an existing facility in Lumberton. Asbury Graphite plans to add at least 22 new jobs paying average annual wages of nearly $44,000,...
wpde.com
'They are people that need love:' Laurinburg preacher vows to save at-risk kids
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — Rev. Michael Edds of Laurinburg said he can't sit back any longer and watch children get involved in things that are leading them in the wrong direction. "There is no community center. Very little for alternatives for kids to do and it just broke my...
Church services set across Sampson
Sight and Sound trip to Lancaster, Pa., on Aug. 18-20. On Thursday, Aug. 18, at 9:30 a.m. (for check-in) meet at Lisbon St. Mission
WECT
Southeastern NC to receive over $1 million for new transit buses
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality announced Aug. 15 that $19.8 million has been awarded to the state for clean transit bus replacements. $13.5 million came from the N.C. Volkswagen Settlement, while the remaining $6.3 million came from addition transportation grants.
columbuscountynews.com
Victim Identified In Killing
Dennis Willis has been identified as the man shot to death in Chadbourn Thursday morning. The name of a second man, who was wounded, has not been released. The location of the incident has also been withheld. Mayor Phillip Britt said investigators have not confirmed that both men were injured...
2 charged with using drone to drop escape tools into Marlboro County prison
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Two men have been charged with flying a drone to drop contraband into a Marlboro County prison, according to an announcement Friday morning. Jammal Raheim Mclellan, 27, of Dillon, and 28-year-old Seneca Vaquint Brown, of Marion, were found hiding in an agricultural field behind the Evans Correctional Institution, according to […]
WECT
Woman located following missing person report
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department put out a missing person notice for Judy Wittstein on Friday, August 20. Just a few hours after it was first posted, Wittstein was located and the notice was updated accordingy.
NC gang member sentenced to 50 years: officials
A gang member who was charged with “running an armed drug trafficking operation” has been sentenced, according to officials.
WECT
Regulators threatened to terminate NHRMC’s Medicare contract over deficiencies
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Department of Health and Human Services Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) notified Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center in July that it was in jeopardy of losing its Medicare contract if it did not address a number of serious “deficiencies” observed by state compliance officers during a visit on June 29, 2022.
