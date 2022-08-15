ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, NC

bladenonline.com

Big News for Elizabethtown

There is construction going on in front of San Jose Restaurant. The BladenOnline team received a few inquiries about the obvious project starting to take shape. Therefore, our mission is to inform you exactly what is happening. Our team here at Bladen Online spoke with the old landowner, Hobby Greene, to learn about what is getting built.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
bladenonline.com

Begin the Conversation about the Elephant in the Room

On Monday, August 29, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., there will be a free community workshop for everyone 60 years old and up. Sponsored by http://www.begintheconversation.org, they want to face the elephant in the room because we all know anything can happen, so they want everyone to plan accordingly. The main focus of this gathering is to address and learn about:
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
bladenonline.com

3 Things To Know For Saturday

Here are three things to know for Saturday, Aug. 20:. 1. Opioid Epidemic and Sex Trafficking in NC Round Table Discussion: Today, 2-4 p.m., Elizabethtown Baptist Church, 1800 W. Broad Street, Elizabethtown. If interested in participating, email aleciaroberts.NCPCC@gmail.com. (READ MORE) 2. Community Ag Day: Today, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 18045 NC...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
nrcolumbus.com

Lake EMS leaders protest service contract cancellation

Current and former Lake Waccamaw EMS chiefs and an assistant chief pleaded with the Columbus County Board of Commissioners Monday night to reconsider its Aug. 1 decision to terminate the service contract between the two parties. “People in the community depend on us, and we depend on them,” Interim Chief...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
City
Elizabethtown, NC
Elizabethtown, NC
Government
State
New York State
WECT

Houston Moore deals with flooding, no running water

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Just past midnight on Aug. 19, the Houston Moore housing community experienced an underground pipe burst outside one of its buildings, per report. Residents say that crews have been working to contain and seal the busted pipe. The burst caused high water levels for the nearby...
WILMINGTON, NC
bladenonline.com

Southeastern Carolina Crossroads is an addiction rehabilitation facility in Bladen County, the treatment center is a huge asset to Southeastern North Carolina.

Recently, one resident, D. Smith, gave witness to his restoration story at SCC. In an email he stated, “I have been asked to share how God has shown up in my life in the 12+ months since I have been at Carolina Crossroads, and I am happy to do so. Everything lost due to my drug use and subsequent arrest, has been restored to me. God has provided for every financial need and has saw me through all my legal issues. I am now legally FREE!”
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
bladenonline.com

Coastal Horizons Mobile Clinics Serving Bladen County

Starting Monday, August 22, Coastal Horizons will be providing Mobile Clinics that will serve Bladen, Columbus, and Brunswick Counties. Their Mobile Clinics will vary in location based on the day. The schedule will be included in this segment along with their services that include:. Assessments for Substance Use and Mental...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
bladenonline.com

3 Things To Know For Thursday

Here are three things to know for Thursday, Aug. 18:. 1. Hydrangea Adult Paint Class Fundraiser: Today, 6 p.m., Bladen County Library, 111 N. Cypress St., Elizabethtown. Sponsored by Friends of The Library. Information: 910-862-6990. 2. Opioid Epidemic and Sex Trafficking in NC Round Table Discussion: Saturday, 2-4 p.m., Elizabethtown...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
bladenonline.com

3 Things To Know For Friday

Here are three things to know for Friday, Aug. 19:. 1. Youth Soccer Registration: Through today. Bladen County Recreation Department, King Street, Elizabethtown or click here to register online. Information: 910-862-6770. (. ) 2. Community Ag Day: Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 18045 NC 87 West, Tar Heel. Vendors, activities, food....
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Dozens of new jobs come to Robeson County with $16.9M expansion

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C., (WMBF) - A North Carolina graphite company will expand operations to Robeson County, bringing 22 new jobs and investing $16.9 million to enhance capacity at an existing facility in Lumberton. Asbury Graphite plans to add at least 22 new jobs paying average annual wages of nearly $44,000,...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WECT

Southeastern NC to receive over $1 million for new transit buses

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality announced Aug. 15 that $19.8 million has been awarded to the state for clean transit bus replacements. $13.5 million came from the N.C. Volkswagen Settlement, while the remaining $6.3 million came from addition transportation grants.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Victim Identified In Killing

Victim Identified In Killing

Dennis Willis has been identified as the man shot to death in Chadbourn Thursday morning. The name of a second man, who was wounded, has not been released. The location of the incident has also been withheld. Mayor Phillip Britt said investigators have not confirmed that both men were injured...
CHADBOURN, NC
WECT

Woman located following missing person report

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department put out a missing person notice for Judy Wittstein on Friday, August 20. Just a few hours after it was first posted, Wittstein was located and the notice was updated accordingy.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Regulators threatened to terminate NHRMC’s Medicare contract over deficiencies

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Department of Health and Human Services Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) notified Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center in July that it was in jeopardy of losing its Medicare contract if it did not address a number of serious “deficiencies” observed by state compliance officers during a visit on June 29, 2022.

