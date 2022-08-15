Fortune and Great Place to Work® Name Tri County Tech One of the 2022 Best Small & Medium Workplaces ™, Ranking #35

Read full article on original website
Related
Less prestigious universities offer students cash, laptops or other gifts as 'incentives' to sign up for courses
Less prestigious universities are offering ‘bribes’ of £2,000 or more, laptops and rail cards to lure students. Up to 60,000 school-leavers face losing their top choices when A-levels come out tomorrow as the Government clamps down on grade inflation. Record numbers of 18-year-olds are applying – even...
7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
6 people explain how they broke into tech from industries like nursing and teaching — and landed salaries over $100,000
Tech newcomers explain how they got into the field, how it affected their quality of life, and their advice for others looking to make the switch.
psychologytoday.com
More Employees Are Working From Home Because They Like It
Working from home has led to a revolution in how many workers experience the day-to-day fabric of employment. The numerous substantive benefits of remote work include reduced stress and better work–life balance. For those whose jobs support a remote work option, 78 percent would like to continue to work...
IN THIS ARTICLE
reviewed.com
6 AI innovations for those aging in place
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. In 2017, the U.S. Surgeon General declared social isolation a “global epidemic,” and that problem has only grown worse during the coronavirus pandemic. The consequences are even worse for seniors, especially those living independently. The AARP Public Policy Institute estimates that social isolation drives $6.7 billion in additional associated Medicare spending per year.
A Guide to Understanding the Job Roles & Selecting Your Career in Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity is a great career to enter right now as there is a high demand for professionals with these skills. It is a great career, to begin with, however, it is also very much important to follow what you really like to do right? Hence, it is important to understand what are the top job roles available in Cybersecurity.
JOBS・
Difference in how 'managers' and 'makers' view time explains why some hate meetings so much
Paul Graham's explanation is spot on.
Inc. 5000 Named Xactus No. 288 Among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2022-- Inc. revealed that Xactus is No. 288 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. In addition to ranking in the top 300, Xactus is the 21 st fastest-growing financial services company in the country. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005163/en/ Xactus named to Inc. 5000 annual list and ranked No. 288 among America’s Fastest-Growing private companies and the 21st Fastest-Growing Financial Services company in the country. (Graphic: Business Wire)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The importance of diverse characters, according to company CEO April Showers
Entrepreneur April Showers couldn't find a unicorn she felt looked like her — so she started her own company Afro Unicorn to "normalize Black beauty"? She joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss her apparel and party supply brand as well as the importance of representation in children's media.
The jobs that make each generation happiest
Corporate recruiter is the top-rated job by Gen Z, according to a Glassdoor report. Realtor is the top-rated job by millennials.
JOBS・
The 50 Franchise Companies Doing the Most to Champion Diversity
As the franchise industry works to diversify its ranks, these brands have taken the lead—helping people from underrepresented groups achieve their franchising dreams.
Drizly Announces ‘Sip With Purpose’ Initiative, Including a $4 Million Media Commitment and More
Drizly, an Uber Company and a leading beverage alcohol e-commerce shop, today announced its ‘Sip with Purpose’ initiative — a new program dedicated to supporting and driving the growth of brands owned by members of historically underrepresented groups in the beverage alcohol industry. This initiative includes a...
geekwire.com
Targeting ‘everyday givers,’ Melinda French Gates to teach MasterClass on impactful giving
If you’ve already mastered a skateboarding ollie thanks to Tony Hawk or the art of storytelling courtesy of Malcom Gladwell, perhaps you’re ready to work on your impactful giving. Time to bring in Melinda French Gates. French Gates is the latest professional to bring her expertise to MasterClass,...
Phys.org
Promotion doesn't add up to gender equity at leading accounting firms
Often instead of making partner, women in public accounting firms appear to be sidelined into less prestigious, less powerful director positions, a study has found. Examining public audits from the seven largest firms, including Deloitte and KPMG, researchers found that directors signing audit reports for nonprofit entities were twice as likely to be women than men, despite the fact that there are fewer female directors.
How to Maximize Your Salary in Tech
Taking certification after certification is not the way to advance in your tech career and earn more money for your work. Instead, acquiring a long list of certifications brands you as a jack-of-all-trades and a master of none. Here are three options that work: Become a tech specialist who has a deep understanding in a particular area, such as cloud security or cloud networking, is one way to raise your value in the tech world. The third way to maximize your tech salary has nothing to do with tech skills at all: offer more than tech skills.
Digital Receipt Firm ReceiptHero Joins Visa Fintech Partner Connect
ReceiptHero, which helps companies digitize the customer-receipting process, has joined the Visa Fintech Partner Connect program, a program that helps connect Visa clients in Europe with tech providers that have undergone special vetting. The partnership strengthens the company’s relationship with Visa and provides access to new markets in Europe, ReceiptHero...
Podcast: Navigating The World of Patents As a Food Tech Startup
Like many fast-growing industries, the world of food tech relies heavily on intellectual property. No matter if your startup is building alternative proteins, cooking technology, automation, or some other food tech product, chances are its future success will depend on its IP. But if you’re like me, you find navigating the world of patents confusing. So, I figured why not bring an expert on the podcast to help me (and you) better understand how to navigate the world of patents?
15 Young Founders Rethinking Everything From Artificial Intelligence to Carbon Removal, Sustainable Fashion to...Pizza!
Our definitive list of the up-and-comers to watch this year.
Unified Business Intelligence Platform Omni Announces Launch and $26.9M in funding
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Business intelligence platform Omni today announced its public launch with $26.9 million in funding, including a $17.5 million Series A led by Redpoint, with participation from First Round and GV. Its $9.4 million Seed was led by First Round and joined by Redpoint, GV, Box Group, Quiet, Scribble and more than 100 angel investors. Founded by executives from Looker and Stitch, Omni is the only BI platform that combines the consistency of a shared data model with the freedom of SQL. The company will deploy the capital to continue building its platform and expand the team. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005202/en/ The Omni family | 2022 (Photo: Business Wire)
How does your pay stack up? Compare 250,000 salaries from top companies with Insider's Salary Database
Insider has compiled a list of more than a quarter-million salaries to show how much you should be paid as you continue your job search in 2022.
Comments / 0